NASCAR Cup Richmond II

NASCAR revokes Dillon's playoff spot after Richmond Cup win

NASCAR has issued penalties for the final lap fiasco at Richmond, which saw Austin Dillon take out two rivals to grab victory and lock himself into the playoffs

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:

NASCAR has announced that Austin Dillon's controversial Richmond win stands, but his automatic playoff berth has been revoked for taking out both Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on his way to victory.

Logano passed Dillon for the lead to start the two-lap overtime and looked like he would hang on for the win when Dillon drove deep into Turn 3 on the final lap and knocked Logano into the outside wall.

Moments later, Hamlin came up on the inside of Dillon to challenge for the lead and got turned himself as Dillon claimed the win – his first in nearly two years.

Dillon was 32nd in points before taking the chequered flag at Richmond. Several drivers condemned the move, and Hamlin publicly called for the win to be taken away.

Dillon has kept hold of the win but lost his automatic playoffs spot and been docked 25 points. However, should Dillon win again, he can still make the playoffs.

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang

Photo by: NASCAR Media

NASCAR previously stripped a playoff spot from Martin Truex Jr during the 2013 season after the 'SpinGate' scandal at Richmond.

They've also suspended Dillon's spotter Brandon Benesch for the next three points-paying events. Benesch was on the radio shouting "wreck him" just before Hamlin was sent into the outside wall.

Logano was irate after Dillon intentionally wrecked him, railing against the RCR driver in post-race interviews.

Read Also:

Before that, Logano had pulled down pitroad and did a burn out in front of Dillon's pit stall. Several people, including members of Dillon's family, had to quickly out of the way, before a NASCAR official furiously approached Logano's car as it finally screeched to a halt.

The incident has resulted in a $50,000 fine for Logano.

Dillon: Spotter was "wrong" to shout "wreck him" before Hamlin clash
Retired NASCAR Cup champion Kurt Busch arrested on drink driving charges

Nick DeGroot
