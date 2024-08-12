NASCAR Cup Richmond: Dillon crashes his way into the playoffs
Dillon grabs NASCAR Cup playoff place in controversial win having clashed with Logano and Hamlin
Austin Dillon took out two rivals in the sprint to the finish for a controversial victory and a NASCAR Cup playoffs spot at Richmond Raceway.
Entering the final 30 laps Dillon worked his way around Denny Hamlin for the lead and appeared headed to victory when a crash involving Ricky Stenhouse Jr and Ryan Preece entering Turn 1 caused a caution and sent the race into a two-lap overtime.
All of the lead-lap cars elected to pit and Dillon was first off pitroad followed by Joey Logano and Hamlin. Logano got a good jump on Dillon on the restart and grabbed the lead.
On the final lap entering Turn 3, Dillon ran deep into the corner and hit the back of Logano and knocked him into the wall.
Hamlin then pulled alongside Dillon but got turned into the wall himself by Dillion, who took his first win in nearly two years in the #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.
The win is the fifth of Dillon’s NASCAR Cup career and it also marks his first top-five finish of the 2024 season.
Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro
Asked if his moves on the final lap were fair, Dillon said: "I don't know, man. It's been two years. This is the first car I've had with a shot to win. I felt like with two to go, we were the fastest car. Obviously had to have a straightaway. Wrecked the guy. I hate to do that, but sometimes you just got to have it.
"I got to thank the good Lord above. It's been tough for the last two years, man. I care about RCR, these fans, my wife. This is my first for my baby girl. It means a lot. I hate it, but I had to do it."
It was a frantic night of action following NASCAR’s summer break, as a further two victory contenders dropped out of the fight before the finish.
Christopher Bell, who had one of the fastest cars all night and led 122 laps, took himself out of contention when he was caught speeding during a round of green flag pitstops early in the final stage.
Bell’s Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Martin Truex Jr – who led the most laps in the spring race at Richmond – was taken out of the race after 250 laps with a blown engine.
With Dillon taking a contentious win, Hamlin was still able to cross the line second ahead of 23XI Racing duo Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace, as Ross Chastain rounded out the top five for Trackhouse Racing.
NASCAR Cup Richmond - Race results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|1
|A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|408
|
3:03'18.953
|9
|50
|2
|D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|408
|
+0.116
3:03'19.069
|0.116
|10
|52
|3
|T. Reddick 23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|408
|
+0.117
3:03'19.070
|0.001
|9
|40
|4
|B. Wallace 23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|408
|
+0.278
3:03'19.231
|0.161
|10
|42
|5
|R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|408
|
+0.541
3:03'19.494
|0.263
|10
|32
|6
|C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|408
|
+0.667
3:03'19.620
|0.126
|11
|50
|7
|K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|408
|
+0.872
3:03'19.825
|0.205
|9
|30
|8
|
C. Hocevar Spire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|408
|
+0.902
3:03'19.855
|0.030
|10
|31
|9
|C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|408
|
+1.273
3:03'20.226
|0.371
|10
|34
|10
|D. Suarez TrackHouse Racing
|99
|Chevrolet
|408
|
+1.410
3:03'20.363
|0.137
|10
|37
|11
|R. Blaney Team Penske
|12
|Ford
|408
|
+1.489
3:03'20.442
|0.079
|10
|26
|12
|K. Busch Richard Childress Racing
|8
|Chevrolet
|408
|
+1.661
3:03'20.614
|0.172
|10
|25
|13
|W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|408
|
+1.857
3:03'20.810
|0.196
|10
|24
|14
|J. Berry Stewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Ford
|408
|
+1.956
3:03'20.909
|0.099
|10
|24
|15
|M. McDowell Front Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|408
|
+2.240
3:03'21.193
|0.284
|11
|27
|16
|B. Keselowski RFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|408
|
+8.024
3:03'26.977
|5.784
|8
|21
|17
|T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|408
|
+8.025
3:03'26.978
|0.001
|9
|20
|18
|C. Buescher RFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|408
|
+9.491
3:03'28.444
|1.466
|9
|22
|19
|J. Logano Team Penske
|22
|Ford
|408
|
+19.798
3:03'38.751
|10.307
|10
|32
|20
|N. Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Ford
|407
|
+1 Lap
3:03'23.464
|1 Lap
|9
|17
|21
|C. Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Ford
|407
|
+1 Lap
3:03'25.110
|1.646
|8
|16
|22
|
T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|407
|
+1 Lap
3:03'25.111
|0.001
|9
|15
|23
|
Z. Smith Spire Motorsports
|71
|Chevrolet
|407
|
+1 Lap
3:03'25.589
|0.478
|9
|14
|24
|A. Cindric Team Penske
|2
|Ford
|407
|
+1 Lap
3:03'25.908
|0.319
|9
|13
|25
|R. Preece Stewart-Haas Racing
|41
|Ford
|407
|
+1 Lap
3:03'26.133
|0.225
|9
|12
|26
|T. Dillon Kaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|407
|
+1 Lap
3:03'29.420
|3.287
|8
|27
|J. Haley Rick Ware Racing
|51
|Ford
|406
|
+2 Laps
3:03'23.265
|1 Lap
|9
|10
|28
|A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|406
|
+2 Laps
3:03'24.806
|1.541
|10
|9
|29
|E. Jones Legacy Motor Club
|43
|Toyota
|406
|
+2 Laps
3:03'26.843
|2.037
|9
|8
|30
|D. Hemric Kaulig Racing
|31
|Chevrolet
|406
|
+2 Laps
3:03'27.647
|0.804
|9
|7
|31
|J. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club
|42
|Toyota
|405
|
+3 Laps
3:03'24.842
|1 Lap
|8
|6
|32
|H. Burton Wood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|405
|
+3 Laps
3:03'26.262
|1.420
|9
|5
|33
|R. Herbst Rick Ware Racing
|15
|Ford
|405
|
+3 Laps
3:03'28.774
|2.512
|10
|34
|C. Lajoie Spire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|404
|
+4 Laps
3:03'25.735
|1 Lap
|10
|3
|35
|
P. Retzlaff MBM
|66
|Ford
|402
|
+6 Laps
3:03'30.821
|2 Laps
|8
|36
|R. Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
|47
|Chevrolet
|397
|
+11 Laps
2:54'52.031
|5 Laps
|7
|1
|Accident
|37
|M. Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|250
|
+158 Laps
1:53'39.233
|147 Laps
|7
|9
|Engine
|View full results
