NASCAR Cup

Daniel Suarez signs contract extension with Trackhouse in NASCAR Cup

Daniel Suarez will remain with Trackhouse Racing as the driver of the #99 Chevrolet

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Freeway Insurance Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Suarez has signed a contract extension to stay at the Trackhouse Racing Team next year in the NASCAR Cup Series.

It will be his fifth consecutive season with the organisation, which originally formed in 2021 with Suarez as its sole driver.

His best season came in 2022, earning his first career Cup win at Sonoma and ending the year 10th in the championship standings.

"Trackhouse is home to me and I have enjoyed every minute I have been here," said Suarez, who became the first Mexican driver to win a Cup race when he dominated the race at Sonoma in June 2022.

"We plan to keep working, growing and winning more races. We can only do that with the support of my Amigos and Amigas at Freeway Insurance.

Race winner Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

"They have backed me for the last several years and we have grown close with their customers and employees.”

The Monterrey-born driver is already locked into the 2024 NASCAR Cup playoffs, courtesy of his dramatic three-wide win at Atlanta.

The 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion recently got married to Julia Piquet in Brazil, daughter of three-time Formula 1 world champion Nelson Piquet, where he also picked up a NASCAR Brasil Series victory at Interlagos. Earlier this year, he won the NASCAR Mexico Series exhibition race at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

Suarez's Cup career began in 2017 with Joe Gibbs Racing, before a couple of years competing with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Trackhouse runs two full-time cars in the Cup Series with Ross Chastain behind the wheel of the #1 Chevrolet. The team also has three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen, Cup rookie Zane Smith and rising star Connor Zilisch under contract.

