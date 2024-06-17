NASCAR Cup Iowa: Reigning champion Blaney earns first win of 2024
Reigning NASCAR Cup champion Ryan Blaney picked up his first win of the 2024 season at Iowa Speedway.
Sunday night’s race was the first for the Cup series at the track, which had hosted Xfinity, Truck, ARCA and IndyCar rounds previously.
In a race where teams were wary of tyre wear – and several paid the price by hitting the wall – Blaney and his #12 Penske Ford team mastered the strategy.
On the final caution of the race, Blaney was first out of the pits having taken two new right-side tyres. The race, which had eight cautions in total, ended with an 84-lap green-flag run to the finish and Blaney was never seriously challenged for the lead.
William Byron and Chase Elliott, who both took four new tyres on the final stop, tried to run Blaney down but to no avail. Blaney edged Byron by 0.716 seconds to secure his first win of the year.
Blaney led four times for a race-high 201 laps on his way to the 11th win of his career and the second triumph for Penske in the last three races. It was Blaney’s team-mate, Austin Cindric, who won at Gateway two weeks ago when Blaney ran out of fuel on the final lap while leading.
"What a cool way to win here. This place means a lot to me and means a lot to my mom," said Blaney, whose mother, Lisa, grew up in Chariton, Iowa. "We had a lot of people here tonight cheering us on, so they willed us to that one.
"Our car was really fast all night and we got a little bit better through the night and two tyres [on the final pitstop] was a good call. I didn’t know how well I was going to hold on. I started to struggle a little bit at the end but had enough to hang on."
With Elliott third, Christopher Bell charged from the rear of the field in a back-up car to take fourth place, as Ricky Stenhouse Jr rounded out the top five.
Kyle Larson, who went from 33rd to first in Stage 2 earlier in the race, looked a strong contender to win until Daniel Suarez clipped his left-rear corner on lap 220, which sent him up the track and into the side of Denny Hamlin.
Larson ended up 34th at the finish having suffered heavy car damage, while Hamlin could only climb to 24th.
NASCAR Cup Iowa - Race results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|1
|R. Blaney Team Penske
|12
|Ford
|350
|
2:58'36.749
|6
|57
|2
|W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|350
|
+0.716
2:58'37.465
|0.716
|7
|42
|3
|C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|350
|
+2.147
2:58'38.896
|1.431
|7
|44
|4
|C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|350
|
+4.881
2:58'41.630
|2.734
|7
|33
|5
|R. Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
|47
|Chevrolet
|350
|
+11.586
2:58'48.335
|6.705
|11
|32
|6
|J. Logano Team Penske
|22
|Ford
|350
|
+12.264
2:58'49.013
|0.678
|7
|36
|7
|J. Berry Stewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Ford
|350
|
+12.876
2:58'49.625
|0.612
|8
|45
|8
|A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|350
|
+13.121
2:58'49.870
|0.245
|7
|29
|9
|D. Suarez TrackHouse Racing
|99
|Chevrolet
|350
|
+15.669
2:58'52.418
|2.548
|8
|36
|10
|B. Keselowski RFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|350
|
+15.780
2:58'52.529
|0.111
|7
|32
|11
|R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|350
|
+17.395
2:58'54.144
|1.615
|9
|26
|12
|T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|350
|
+17.471
2:58'54.220
|0.076
|6
|28
|13
|J. Haley Rick Ware Racing
|51
|Ford
|350
|
+22.560
2:58'59.309
|5.089
|9
|25
|14
|
C. Hocevar Spire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|350
|
+23.918
2:59'00.667
|1.358
|10
|23
|15
|M. Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|349
|
+1 Lap
2:58'39.589
|1 Lap
|10
|22
|16
|N. Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Ford
|349
|
+1 Lap
2:58'40.297
|0.708
|9
|21
|17
|B. Wallace 23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|349
|
+1 Lap
2:58'41.920
|1.623
|8
|26
|18
|C. Buescher RFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|349
|
+1 Lap
2:58'46.747
|4.827
|8
|23
|19
|A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|349
|
+1 Lap
2:58'51.253
|4.506
|7
|18
|20
|H. Burton Wood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|349
|
+1 Lap
2:58'51.837
|0.584
|8
|17
|21
|C. Lajoie Spire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|349
|
+1 Lap
2:58'52.087
|0.250
|10
|20
|22
|T. Reddick 23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|349
|
+1 Lap
2:58'56.813
|4.726
|8
|15
|23
|M. McDowell Front Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|349
|
+1 Lap
2:58'57.416
|0.603
|11
|14
|24
|D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|348
|
+2 Laps
2:58'42.046
|1 Lap
|10
|18
|25
|
T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|348
|
+2 Laps
2:58'44.595
|2.549
|8
|12
|26
|J. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club
|42
|Toyota
|348
|
+2 Laps
2:58'46.998
|2.403
|7
|11
|27
|R. Preece Stewart-Haas Racing
|41
|Ford
|348
|
+2 Laps
2:58'50.238
|3.240
|9
|10
|28
|C. Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Ford
|348
|
+2 Laps
2:58'51.385
|1.147
|7
|9
|29
|D. Hemric Kaulig Racing
|31
|Chevrolet
|348
|
+2 Laps
2:58'58.177
|6.792
|10
|8
|30
|A. Cindric Team Penske
|2
|Ford
|347
|
+3 Laps
2:58'40.900
|1 Lap
|8
|7
|31
|
Z. Smith Spire Motorsports
|71
|Chevrolet
|347
|
+3 Laps
2:58'41.365
|0.465
|7
|6
|32
|E. Jones Legacy Motor Club
|43
|Toyota
|347
|
+3 Laps
2:59'00.112
|18.747
|8
|5
|33
|K. Grala Rick Ware Racing
|15
|Ford
|345
|
+5 Laps
2:58'56.698
|2 Laps
|12
|4
|34
|K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|314
|
+36 Laps
2:58'53.825
|31 Laps
|15
|22
|35
|K. Busch Richard Childress Racing
|8
|Chevrolet
|272
|
+78 Laps
2:32'59.940
|42 Laps
|10
|3
|Water pump
|36
|A. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|54
|
+296 Laps
32'26.673
|218 Laps
|5
|Accident
|View full results
