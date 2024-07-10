SHR fallout continues as Gragson joins Front Row Motorsports for 2025 NASCAR Cup

Noah Gragson has become the third current Stewart-Haas Racing driver in the NASCAR Cup Series to land a new home for the 2025 season.

Front Row Motorsports – which previously had announced it would add a third team next year – announced on Wednesday that it had signed Gragson to a multi-year deal to drive for one of its teams beginning next season.

The 25-year-old will become team-mates with current FRM driver Todd Gilliland, with its third driver expected to be announced within the next month.

Long-serving FRM driver Michael McDowell, who won the 2021 Daytona 500 with the team, announced in May that he would depart the squad he joined in 2018 to join Spire Motorsport.

Gragson, who currently drives SHR’s #10 Ford, became available when SHR co-owners Gene Haas and Tony Stewart decided to shutter the four-car operation at season’s end, although Haas has since said he will field one Cup and two Xfinity teams in 2025.

Two of Gragson’s SHR team-mates – Chase Briscoe and Josh Berry – both recently announced their plans for next season with Briscoe moving to the #19 Toyota at Joe Gibbs Racing and Berry to the Wood Brothers’ #21 Ford in place of Martin Truex Jr and Harrison Burton respectively.

“A lot of people have seen the growth of Front Row Motorsports over the past several seasons,” said Gragson.

“This team, with Ford Performance, has shown it is capable of winning and wants to win more.

#34: Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Charlotte Knights Ford Mustang, #10: Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, Overstock.com Ford Mustang Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

“Meeting Bob [Jenkins] and Jerry [Freeze], there is a determination and plan to continue to grow and compete against the absolute best. There is a strong commitment on their part, and I am ready to give it my best next season.

“Until that time, I want to say that I’m staying focused on the task at hand at Stewart-Haas Racing to finish the season with intentions of racing for wins with them.”

Las Vegas native Gragson rose to fame after winning twice in Truck Series and 13 times in the Xfinity Series, including a runner-up finish in the series standings in 2022.

He began his 2023 rookie Cup season with Legacy Motor Club but was suspended by the team and later by NASCAR in August for violating its code of conduct. He was reinstated later that year.

In 59 career Cup starts, Gragson owns seven top-10 and two top-five finishes, most coming this season with SHR.

Hailing his new signing, Jenkins said that Gragson “has just the right amount of experience in the NASCAR Cup Series to breakout and become a winner for years to come”.

He added: “This is the driver that we want to help get us more wins.”