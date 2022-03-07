NASCAR Las Vegas: Bowman wins dramatic two-lap shootout

Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. were battling back-and-forth for the win when a caution for a wreck with two laps remaining sent the race into overtime, opening up the chance for Bowman to strike.

All the lead-lap cars pitted but three Hendrick Motorsports drivers – Kyle Larson, Bowman and William Byron – only took two tyres and lined up in the top three spots on the restart, while Kyle Busch, restarted fourth as the frontrunner with four new tyres.

Bowman and Larson raced side-by-side on the first lap overtime, essentially holding up the field behind them, before Bowman finally cleared Larson for the lead on the last lap and held on for the win by 0.178 seconds.

The win is the first for Bowman in the 2022 season and second consecutive for Hendrick Motorsports after Larson’s triumph last weekend at Fontana, while it marks Bowman’s seventh career win in the Cup.

“This thing was so fast all day. Never had the track position we needed to show it,” Bowman said. “Man, what a call by Greg Ives [crew chief] and the guys to take two [tyres] there [on the last stop]. Obviously, it paid off.

“Racing Kyle is always fun. Got to race him for a couple wins. We’ve always raced each other super clean and super respectfully.

“I just can’t say enough about these guys. It’s been a pretty awful start to the year, so to come out here and get a win on a last restart deal is pretty special.”

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Ross Chastain produced his own late attack to grab third place ahead of Kyle Busch, as Byron was shuffled back to fifth in overtime.

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola continued his solid start to 2022 with sixth place, following up the same result last weekend in Fontana and his fifth place at the Daytona 500.

Tyler Reddick secured seventh place for Richard Childress Racing ahead of a disappointed Truex who lost out in overtime, as 2020 NASCAR Cup champion Chase Elliott and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell complete the top 10.

The 2022 NASCAR Cup season continues next weekend with the fourth round at Phoenix Raceway on 13 March.

NASCAR Las Vegas - race results