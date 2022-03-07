Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / NASCAR Fontana: Kyle Larson wins after run-in with Elliott
NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas Race report

NASCAR Las Vegas: Bowman wins dramatic two-lap shootout

A late caution provided a prime opportunity for Alex Bowman to storm to victory for Hendricks Motorsports, taking the NASCAR Cup win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Jim Utter
By:

Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. were battling back-and-forth for the win when a caution for a wreck with two laps remaining sent the race into overtime, opening up the chance for Bowman to strike.

All the lead-lap cars pitted but three Hendrick Motorsports drivers – Kyle Larson, Bowman and William Byron – only took two tyres and lined up in the top three spots on the restart, while Kyle Busch, restarted fourth as the frontrunner with four new tyres.

Bowman and Larson raced side-by-side on the first lap overtime, essentially holding up the field behind them, before Bowman finally cleared Larson for the lead on the last lap and held on for the win by 0.178 seconds.

The win is the first for Bowman in the 2022 season and second consecutive for Hendrick Motorsports after Larson’s triumph last weekend at Fontana, while it marks Bowman’s seventh career win in the Cup.

“This thing was so fast all day. Never had the track position we needed to show it,” Bowman said. “Man, what a call by Greg Ives [crew chief] and the guys to take two [tyres] there [on the last stop]. Obviously, it paid off.

“Racing Kyle is always fun. Got to race him for a couple wins. We’ve always raced each other super clean and super respectfully.

“I just can’t say enough about these guys. It’s been a pretty awful start to the year, so to come out here and get a win on a last restart deal is pretty special.”

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Ross Chastain produced his own late attack to grab third place ahead of Kyle Busch, as Byron was shuffled back to fifth in overtime.

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola continued his solid start to 2022 with sixth place, following up the same result last weekend in Fontana and his fifth place at the Daytona 500.

Tyler Reddick secured seventh place for Richard Childress Racing ahead of a disappointed Truex who lost out in overtime, as 2020 NASCAR Cup champion Chase Elliott and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell complete the top 10.

The 2022 NASCAR Cup season continues next weekend with the fourth round at Phoenix Raceway on 13 March.

NASCAR Las Vegas - race results

Cla Driver Manufacturer Laps Gap
1 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 274  
2 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 274 0.178
3 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 274 0.264
4 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 274 0.271
5 United States William Byron Chevrolet 274 0.419
6 United States Aric Almirola Ford 274 0.829
7 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 274 0.868
8 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 274 0.887
9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 274 0.922
10 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 274 0.939
11 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 274 1.119
12 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 274 1.135
13 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 274 1.247
14 United States Joey Logano Ford 274 1.452
15 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 274 1.538
16 United States Harrison Burton Ford 274 1.817
17 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 274 1.831
18 United States Chris Buescher Ford 274 5.219
19 United States Austin Cindric Ford 274 6.032
20 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 274 7.060
21 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 274 7.079
22 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 274 7.141
23 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 274 7.534
24 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 273 1 Lap
25 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 273 1 Lap
26 United States Cody Ware Ford 273 1 Lap
27 United States Michael McDowell Ford 273 1 Lap
28 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 272 2 Laps
29 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 271 3 Laps
30 United States Garrett Smithley Ford 267 7 Laps
31 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 264 10 Laps
32 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 219 55 Laps
33 United States Cole Custer Ford 171 103 Laps
34 United States Greg Biffle Chevrolet 148 126 Laps
35 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 135 139 Laps
36 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 104 170 Laps
37 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 92 182 Laps
View full results

shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR Fontana: Kyle Larson wins after run-in with Elliott
Previous article

NASCAR Fontana: Kyle Larson wins after run-in with Elliott
Load comments
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
NASCAR Fontana: Kyle Larson wins after run-in with Elliott
Video Inside
NASCAR

NASCAR Fontana: Kyle Larson wins after run-in with Elliott

How Cindric took a non-traditional path to NASCAR stardom
NASCAR

How Cindric took a non-traditional path to NASCAR stardom

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Alex Bowman More
Alex Bowman
Hamlin tears into "hack" Bowman after on-track NASCAR clash
NASCAR

Hamlin tears into "hack" Bowman after on-track NASCAR clash

NASCAR Pocono: Bowman wins in dramatic finish as Larson blows tyre
Video Inside
NASCAR

NASCAR Pocono: Bowman wins in dramatic finish as Larson blows tyre

Richmond NASCAR Cup: Bowman snatches late win from long-time leader Hamlin
Video Inside
NASCAR

Richmond NASCAR Cup: Bowman snatches late win from long-time leader Hamlin

Hendrick Motorsports More
Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick signs Chase Elliott to five-year contract extension
NASCAR

Hendrick signs Chase Elliott to five-year contract extension

Larson takes Daytona 500 pole, Villeneuve guaranteed starting slot
NASCAR

Larson takes Daytona 500 pole, Villeneuve guaranteed starting slot

Larson "surprised" by NASCAR Next Gen car similarity in Phoenix test
NASCAR

Larson "surprised" by NASCAR Next Gen car similarity in Phoenix test

Latest news

NASCAR Las Vegas: Bowman wins dramatic two-lap shootout
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Las Vegas: Bowman wins dramatic two-lap shootout

NASCAR Fontana: Kyle Larson wins after run-in with Elliott
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR Fontana: Kyle Larson wins after run-in with Elliott

Tim Cindric opens up on Austin’s Daytona 500 win and Blaney’s frustration
NASCAR NASCAR

Tim Cindric opens up on Austin’s Daytona 500 win and Blaney’s frustration

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Plus
NASCAR NASCAR

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.