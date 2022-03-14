NASCAR Phoenix: Chase Briscoe surprises with first Cup win

Briscoe, who struggled through his rookie year with Stewart-Haas Racing last season, powered to the lead on a restart with three of the 312-lap race remaining at Phoenix Raceway and held off Ross Chastain by 0.771 seconds to take his first win in 40 career starts.

At the end of the race, the top three drivers – Briscoe, Chastain and Tyler Reddick – were all looking for their first career wins.

“That's unbelievable. I was crying the whole last lap,” Briscoe said. “I mean, this is definitely a team win. I got to thank everyone that has gotten me to this point. Seven years ago, I was sleeping on a couch, ready to give up. They gave me an opportunity and it’s led to this.

“So blessed to be driving at the organization, the team, the car that was my hero [Tony Stewart] growing up. To get this #14 back in victory lane, to do it with Mahindra Tractors, their first year in the sport, everybody that’s believed in me – it’s unbelievable.”

Told he looked a lot like Stewart on the track Sunday, Briscoe said, “Yeah, those restarts, I mean, we were sliding, everything else. I hope the race fans enjoyed the race. It was unbelievable from my point.

“So thankful to have [fans] back. Without you guys, we don’t have a sport, don’t get to race, do what we do for a living. I wish my wife and baby was here. Definitely special and one that’s going to be remembered forever.”

Race winner Chase Briscoe, Stewart Haas Racing, Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang in victory lane Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images

Blaney had dominated much of the race and led 143 laps but it was Briscoe’s #14 Ford team that got him off pitroad first in the final two pitstops of the race and allowed him to control the restarts.

Reddick ended up third, Blaney was fourth and Kurt Busch rallied to round out the top five.

Briscoe's Stewart-Haas team-mate Kevin Harvick grabbed sixth place for his best finish of the season, ahead of Kyle Busch with championshipl leader on points Joey Logano taking eighth place for Team Penske.

Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez ended up ninth with Chris Buescher completing the top 10 for the RFK Racing squad.

2021 NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson was forced to pit with 73 laps to go, with what appeared to be engine issues with his #5 Chevrolet that meant failed to finish for Hendricks Motorsports.

NASCAR Phoenix - race results