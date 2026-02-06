Skip to main content
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

Acosta rates Sepang test "six out of 10" despite KTM MotoGP gains

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Acosta rates Sepang test "six out of 10" despite KTM MotoGP gains

Mercedes rivals push for intervention over F1 engine loophole - but how realistic is it?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes rivals push for intervention over F1 engine loophole - but how realistic is it?

Lappi set for comeback after thinking his WRC career was over

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
Lappi set for comeback after thinking his WRC career was over

Unpacking Norris's "chaos" theory over F1 2026 rules

Plus
Formula 1
Plus
Formula 1
Unpacking Norris's "chaos" theory over F1 2026 rules

Why closing speeds are no longer a big concern with F1 2026 regulations

Formula 1
Formula 1
Why closing speeds are no longer a big concern with F1 2026 regulations

Why Ducati has given rivals a reality check in MotoGP Sepang test

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Why Ducati has given rivals a reality check in MotoGP Sepang test

Who is going well and who is in trouble after MotoGP Sepang test

Plus
MotoGP
Plus
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Who is going well and who is in trouble after MotoGP Sepang test

The balancing act the new F1 cars will expose in qualifying

Formula 1
Formula 1
The balancing act the new F1 cars will expose in qualifying
MotoGP Sepang Official Testing

Why Ducati has given rivals a reality check in MotoGP Sepang test

Honda has taken steps forward with its MotoGP bike, but Joan Mir says Ducati’s gains have reset the benchmark for the rest of the grid

Rachit Thukral Oriol Puigdemont
Published:
Add as a preferred source
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Joan Mir and Luca Marini feel Honda has improved its MotoGP bike across the board over the winter, but they conceded that the Japanese manufacturer still faces the same gap to Ducati as last year.

Following a strong end to its 2025 campaign, Honda has managed to unlock more pace in the off-season, with Aleix Espargaro describing the current version of the RC213V as the best bike he has ever ridden during last week’s Sepang shakedown.

The improved performance was confirmed by Mir and Marini when they took over the testing duties at Sepang his week, with Mir ending the test inside the top 10 in the standings.

However, Mir conceded that Ducati remains out of reach heading into the new season, but not because Honda hasn’t made enough strides with its MotoGP challenger. Instead, he suggested that Ducati itself has raised its level to cement its place at the front.

“It was good, but if you check the pace of the Ducati guys, especially Alex [Marquez], we are far,” he said summing up the test. “We made an improvement compared to last year. I've been able to ride in that 1m58s [bracket] for most of the [long] run, till the last two-three laps when I did a 1m59s [lap].

“It's not a bad pace, but I think Ducati made a step this pre-season and they are very strong.

Read Also:

“We are not aiming for Ducati under any circumstances. That would be a mistake because we are far behind. It has been a bit of a reality check [for Ducati’s rivals] because we have seen that they have continued to improve.”

Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mir scored a podium during October’s Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang, with Marini finishing eighth to complete a double top-10 finish for Honda.

Marini echoed Mir’s comments about the progress Honda has made in the last few months, but believes these gains have been largely been negated by rivals making a similar jump over the winter.

“We improved the bike in many areas, especially braking entry,” he said. “We can be satisfied, but still there is a lot of work to do because it looks like every manufacturer always improves, so the gap is a little bit the same as the [Malaysian] GP here. 

“We need to keep pushing and keep working like this. I think Thailand will be very important to set the bike well, especially for the first race. We still have some new items there [at the Buriram test], let's see what we can find.”

Mir set the ninth-fastest time on the final day of the test, ending up nine tenths down on pacesetter Alex Marquez on the Gresini Ducati. 

For the Honda riders, a lack of grip remains the biggest weakness of the RC213V, especially with its engine having become much more powerful over the last 12 months.

“Grip is still [limited], we are very far,” explained Mir. “The grip is the only thing that we should focus a bit more on, because with more grip, you can control the spin more, your drop on the tyre is less, so it's everything.”

He added: “In terms of race pace, I'm there. If the race was tomorrow, I think we can fight for the top five, top four, but not a lot more.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Who is going well and who is in trouble after MotoGP Sepang test

Top Comments

More from
Rachit Thukral

Acosta rates Sepang test "six out of 10" despite KTM MotoGP gains

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Acosta rates Sepang test "six out of 10" despite KTM MotoGP gains

Who is going well and who is in trouble after MotoGP Sepang test

Plus
MotoGP
Plus
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Who is going well and who is in trouble after MotoGP Sepang test

Bagnaia targets factory team as MotoGP future questions linger

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Bagnaia targets factory team as MotoGP future questions linger
More from
Joan Mir

Honda reveals 2026 bike to complete MotoGP launch season

MotoGP
MotoGP
Honda reveals 2026 bike to complete MotoGP launch season

Mir: Honda expectations increase for Portuguese GP after podium at weaker circuit Sepang

MotoGP
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Mir: Honda expectations increase for Portuguese GP after podium at weaker circuit Sepang

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Plus
MotoGP
Plus
MotoGP
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet
More from
Ducati Team

The MotoGP Sepang test race simulations that put Alex Marquez ahead of Bagnaia and Marc Marquez

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
The MotoGP Sepang test race simulations that put Alex Marquez ahead of Bagnaia and Marc Marquez

Breakthrough or false dawn? Bagnaia finds early confidence on 2026 Ducati

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Breakthrough or false dawn? Bagnaia finds early confidence on 2026 Ducati

Why Ducati must own its GP25 shortcomings to be winners again in 2026

Plus
MotoGP
Plus
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Why Ducati must own its GP25 shortcomings to be winners again in 2026

Latest news

Acosta rates Sepang test "six out of 10" despite KTM MotoGP gains

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Acosta rates Sepang test "six out of 10" despite KTM MotoGP gains

Mercedes rivals push for intervention over F1 engine loophole - but how realistic is it?

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Mercedes rivals push for intervention over F1 engine loophole - but how realistic is it?

Lappi set for comeback after thinking his WRC career was over

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Sweden
Lappi set for comeback after thinking his WRC career was over

Unpacking Norris's "chaos" theory over F1 2026 rules

Plus
Formula 1
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Unpacking Norris's "chaos" theory over F1 2026 rules

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus

Who is going well and who is in trouble after MotoGP Sepang test

Plus
MotoGP
Plus
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
By Rachit Thukral
Who is going well and who is in trouble after MotoGP Sepang test

What Quartararo's exit and Martin's arrival say about Yamaha's strategy

Plus
MotoGP
Plus
MotoGP
By Rachit Thukral
What Quartararo's exit and Martin's arrival say about Yamaha's strategy

The rookies to watch out for in 2026

Plus
General
Plus
General
By Autosport staff
The rookies to watch out for in 2026

Why Ducati must own its GP25 shortcomings to be winners again in 2026

Plus
MotoGP
Plus
MotoGP
Valencia GP
By Richard Asher
Why Ducati must own its GP25 shortcomings to be winners again in 2026
View more