Gresini signs Mir and Holgado on two-year MotoGP deals
Gresini has announced the signings of Joan Mir and Daniel Holgado for the 2027 MotoGP season
Gresini has announced the signings of Joan Mir and Daniel Holgado for the 2027 MotoGP season.
The team owned by Fausto Gresini's widow, Nadia Padovani, announced through its social media the signing Mir and Holgado for the next two seasons, in which they will replace Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer, the current riders of the Faenza-based outfit.
Mir will join the Italian team from Honda, where he is completing his fourth season this year.
The Mallorcan rider, who took the Moto3 world title in 2017, moved up to the premier class in 2019 with Suzuki, with which he became MotoGP world champion one year later.
After Suzuki's withdrawal from MotoGP at the end of 2022, Mir has completed four years with Honda, but joined as the team's fortunes took a downward turn.
Mir has reached a two-year agreement with the Italian outfit and will race as a rider contracted by the Gresini team, with private machinery, without any contractual relationship with Ducati.
Daniel Holgado, CFMOTO Aspar Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
Shortly before Mir's official announcement this Thursday, Gresini also confirmed the arrival of young rider Holgado, meaning the Italian team will completely renew its current rider line-up.
Holgado made his Moto3 world championship debut in 2021, and ended up title runner-up in 2024, ahead of a move up to Moto2 in 2025 with Aspar.
Last year, Holgado achieved two victories and finished sixth in the Moto2 standings. This year, Holgado started the season with a third place in Thailand and a victory in Brazil, leading the championship after the first two races, which sparked the interest of several MotoGP teams, with Gresini managing to reach an agreement for the next two seasons.
The announcements of Mir and Holgado add to the long list of renewals and signings that are taking place in MotoGP, after the manufacturers, teams and the championship reached the 'Concorde Agreement'.
Share Or Save This Story
The factors behind Honda's pace-setting speed in French MotoGP practice
Senior Honda MotoGP executive exits as HRC restructure continues
Five MotoGP riders who need a big 2026 season
Alex Marquez to miss next two MotoGP rounds after Barcelona crash
Forthcoming KTM switch not impacting Marquez's involvement in GP26 development
Why Alex Marquez should no longer be undervalued after his brilliant MotoGP campaign
Latest news
Kay back to the top of Autosport National Rankings table
Alonso: Silverstone will be "not fun to drive" with 2026 F1 cars
Motorsport UK and BRDC unite to develop young British drivers
Tsolov or Lawson? Red Bull and Racing Bulls face a tough decision over 2027 F1 line-up
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments