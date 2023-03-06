Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP team unveils 2023 livery
MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Racing team has uncovered the livery it will race with in its second season in the premier class in 2023.
After backing Luca Marini’s side of the Avintia garage in 2021, VR46 stepped up to MotoGP properly in 2022 as a Ducati satellite outfit.
Originally embroiled in controversy surrounding title sponsorship from Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco, which vehemently denied any such deal when it was announced by Tanal Entertainment in 2021, VR46 found primary backing from Italian banking firm Mooney.
Despite this controversy, VR46 enjoyed a solid maiden campaign last year with Marini and rookie Marco Bezzecchi, with the latter scoring a podium at the Dutch TT and taking pole for the Thailand GP aboard a 2021-spec Ducati.
For 2022, Marini and Bezzecchi remain in the line-up and both will contest the 2022-spec bike Francesco Bagnaia won the championship with.
This does mark a shift in Ducati support for VR46, which did have factory machinery in 2022 for Marini but will now filed just four works bikes across its factory squad and Pramac Racing.
Running a one-off black livery for the Sepang pre-season test last month, VR46 has unveiled its true 2023 colours at its launch event on Monday.
The livery remains largely unchanged, featuring orange and yellow stripes on a black background.
VR46 Racing Team bike detail
Photo by: Media VR46
The VR46 squad finished eighth overall in the teams’ standing, just 20 points behind Gresini - who won four races – and 60 clear of the struggling factory Honda outfit.
Marini was its highest placed rider in the championship in 12th, with Bezzecchi taking top rookie honours in 14th.
VR46 ended last month’s Sepang test fastest of all, after Marini topped the final day of running.
Just three teams now are yet to reveal their 2023 liveries, with LCR Honda doing so on Tuesday followed by Aprilia the day before the Portimao test gets underway on Friday 10 March.
RNF Racing, which will field Aprilia machinery having parted ways with Yamaha at the end of last season, will pull the wraps off its new look for 2023 on 16 March.
The 2023 season gets underway on 26 March with the Portuguese Grand Prix.
Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery
Bezzecchi: Rossi’s car racing switch hasn’t lessened his MotoGP academy support
Latest news
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
How Mercedes and Ferrari are chasing Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage
How Mercedes and Ferrari are chasing Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage How Mercedes and Ferrari are chasing Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage
VR46’s Marini “at peace” with his MotoGP weight “handicap”
VR46’s Marini “at peace” with his MotoGP weight “handicap” VR46’s Marini “at peace” with his MotoGP weight “handicap”
Leclerc: Ferrari must understand why Red Bull is on "another planet"
Leclerc: Ferrari must understand why Red Bull is on "another planet" Leclerc: Ferrari must understand why Red Bull is on "another planet"
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend
The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.