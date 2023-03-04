Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery
The Tech3 MotoGP team has unveiled its new-look for 2023 as it rebrands under the GasGas Factory Racing banner.
Herve Poncharal’s veteran squad continues its partnership with KTM in 2023, having linked up with the Austrian manufacturer in 2019 after 20 years as a Yamaha customer.
Tech3 originally ran with Red Bull Cola title sponsorship backing in 2019 and 2020, before it was entered as KTM Tech3 Factory Racing from 2021 without a notable title partner.
For 2023, the outfit will run under the GasGas banner, which is a subsidiary company owned by KTM - unveiling its striking livery at a launch event on Saturday.
Though racing as GasGas, the bike Tech3 will run will be the KTM RC16 it has fielded since 2019 - but has simply been rebadged.
A miserable 2022 campaign for its all-rookie line-up of Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez yielded Tech3 just 27 points as it finished last in the teams’ championship standings.
KTM boss Pit Beirer admitted last November in an interview with Autosport that the marque’s decision to place two rookies at Tech3 stunted development progress.
And, while KTM will still house a rookie at Tech3 in the form of reigning Moto2 world champion Augusto Fernandez, it welcomes back Pol Espargaro after two difficult seasons at Honda.
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Photo by: GasGas Factory Racing
Espargaro made his MotoGP debut with Tech3 in 2014 when it ran Yamaha bikes, before moving to helm KTM’s factory assault in 2017 - the Spaniard instrumental in turning the RC16 into a winning motorcycle, with Espargaro scoring six podiums between 2017 and 2020 with the marque.
Raul Fernandez has moved to RNF Racing for 2023 after his sole Tech3 campaign, while Gardner now races in World Superbikes with GRT Yamaha after he was deemed “not professional enough” last year by KTM.
There are now only four teams left to unveil their 2023 colours, with VR46 Ducati on Monday 6 March and LCR Honda on Tuesday 7 March.
Aprilia and its RNF satellite squad will reveal their 2023 liveries on Friday 10 March and Thursday 16 March respectively.
Latest news
Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season
Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season
Sainz: Aston Martin pace in F1 Bahrain GP "very concerning"
Sainz: Aston Martin pace in F1 Bahrain GP "very concerning" Sainz: Aston Martin pace in F1 Bahrain GP "very concerning"
Verstappen credits victory to dominant F1 Bahrain GP start
Verstappen credits victory to dominant F1 Bahrain GP start Verstappen credits victory to dominant F1 Bahrain GP start
Leclerc: Ferrari one second off Red Bull pace before Bahrain GP retirement
Leclerc: Ferrari one second off Red Bull pace before Bahrain GP retirement Leclerc: Ferrari one second off Red Bull pace before Bahrain GP retirement
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend
The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend
Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022
Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022 Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.