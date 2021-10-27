Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Vinales feels he had podium pace in Misano MotoGP
MotoGP / Misano GP News

VR46 still progressing on “very slow” Aramco MotoGP deal

By:

VR46 team boss Pablo Nieto says the MotoGP squad is making progress with its Aramco title sponsorship for 2022, but “things are going very, very slow”.

VR46 still progressing on “very slow” Aramco MotoGP deal

Valentino Rossi will bring his VR46 team into MotoGP full-time from 2022 and will field Ducati machinery for Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi.

But the outfit’s genesis in the premier class has been plagued by controversy surrounding its title sponsorship, which was originally announced back in April as being Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco – something that was announced by Tanal Entertainment.

However, Aramco has issued two statements to Autosport since then denying any involvement with VR46 and Tanal Entertainment – with the companies CEO saying as such during meetings at June’s Dutch TT.

Asked by Autosport during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend what the latest situation was in regards to VR46’s deal with Aramco, Nieto said: “Like you know, we make in the past this agreement with Aramco.

“The things are going very, very slow, but we are on the way.

“This is the most important thing, we have to continue working and at the moment the thing that I can tell you is we are working on that.

“There are some delays that we have, but we are on the way and we are still working.”

Aramco branding at Imola

Aramco branding at Imola

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

VR46 is yet to make any official announcement on its signing of Bezzecchi from Moto2, and deliberately steered clear of making any statements last weekend to keep the spotlight on Rossi’s final MotoGP outing in Italy.  

“We are excited because in the end we are coming with our own team completely from zero,” Nieto added.

“We start a really, really nice project. As everybody knows, we already know the riders, but this weekend is an important weekend for us, for the family because it’s Valentino’s weekend.

“So, we don’t want to say anything about that [2022 rider line-up].

“But everybody knows about the riders that are going to be in MotoGP and Moto2.

“We have to learn to improve, because it’s a new challenge for us. But I think we have very good support from Ducati, we are coming here to make very good things.” 

shares
comments

Related video

Vinales feels he had podium pace in Misano MotoGP
Previous article

Vinales feels he had podium pace in Misano MotoGP
Load comments
More
Lewis Duncan
Vinales feels he had podium pace in Misano MotoGP Misano GP
MotoGP

Vinales feels he had podium pace in Misano MotoGP

Binder explains “super-stupid” Misano MotoGP sighting lap crash Misano GP
MotoGP

Binder explains “super-stupid” Misano MotoGP sighting lap crash

The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano Misano GP Plus
MotoGP

The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano

Team VR46 More
Team VR46
Rossi confident in VR46’s MotoGP step despite sponsor confusion San Marino GP
MotoGP

Rossi confident in VR46’s MotoGP step despite sponsor confusion

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022
MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

Latest news

VR46 still progressing on “very slow” Aramco MotoGP deal
MotoGP MotoGP

VR46 still progressing on “very slow” Aramco MotoGP deal

Vinales feels he had podium pace in Misano MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales feels he had podium pace in Misano MotoGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Quartararo wins title and Misano GP review
MotoGP MotoGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Quartararo wins title and Misano GP review

Binder explains “super-stupid” Misano MotoGP sighting lap crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Binder explains “super-stupid” Misano MotoGP sighting lap crash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano Plus

The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano

The prospect of Fabio Quartararo clinching the 2021 MotoGP world championship title at Misano appeared small after struggling to 15th in qualifying, while main rival Francesco Bagnaia took pole. Here's how the Yamaha rider turned it around, with help from an ill-fated Bagnaia tyre choice, to secure the crown with two races to spare

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2021
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Plus

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Autosport pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title Plus

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda Plus

How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda

There once was a time when Honda controlled any young rider who emerged in motorcycling, but its market dominance has now swung to the side of MotoGP rival KTM and, to a lesser extent Ducati. Could this development have significant ramifications for the future?

MotoGP
Oct 12, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream” Plus

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream”

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Plus

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Plus

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.