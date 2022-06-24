Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Dutch GP News
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Rins set to sign factory Honda contract to join LCR in MotoGP

Alex Rins is set to sign a factory contract directly with Honda to join LCR for the next two MotoGP seasons, with Autosport understanding that an announcement is imminent. 

By:
As first reported by Autosport earlier this week, Rins was in advanced negotiations with LCR to join the satellite Honda squad in 2023 following Suzuki’s shock decision to quit MotoGP at the end of the year.

On Thursday at the Dutch Grand Prix, Rins told the media that he was in a “comfortable” position as he had several good options to consider.

Now Autosport understands Rins’ deal to join LCR is practically done, with the contract just to be officially signed by the three-time MotoGP race winner – something that is expected within the coming days.

Autosport understands Rins will sign a two-year deal directly with Honda to have factory machinery and full support from the Japanese marque within Lucio Cecchinello’s squad.

Rins will take Alex Marquez’s place at LCR, with the younger brother of Marc Marquez expected to join the Gresini Ducati outfit.

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Let’s see if we can announce something at the end of Sunday’s race or next week,” Rins said on Friday at Assen.

“The conditions in terms of material will be the same [as the factory Honda team].

“We talked to LCR because the options was not given of going to the official team.

“I would not have disliked [the idea] to wear the colours of Repsol, I was with them in 2013 and 2014 [in Moto3] and I would have been excited at least to have the possibility.

“It’s a big challenge. It will be a big change [going to] the V4 engine, but we are prepared, we are not afraid.”

Rins is likely to join current team-mate Joan Mir within Honda’s stable next year, as the 2020 world champion is set to partner Marc Marquez at the factory Honda squad.

Pol Espargaro will return to Tech3 and KTM in 2023, while Alex Marquez is engaged in talks with Gresini.

According to a source close to Rins, the Spaniard’s first option for next year was a 2023-spec Ducati but was only offered a GP22. Machine parity with Honda is what ultimately drew him to LCR.

German Garcia Casanova
Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success
MotoGP MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022 Plus

How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence Plus

The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Plus

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Autosport, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Plus

The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. Autosport analyses what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP Plus

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt Plus

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
