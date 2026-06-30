Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

Why F1 should stop considering a return to refuelling in 2031

Feature
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Why F1 should stop considering a return to refuelling in 2031

Quartararo and Rins to leave Yamaha at end of MotoGP 2026

MotoGP
Quartararo and Rins to leave Yamaha at end of MotoGP 2026

Newey hoping to keep Alonso at Aston Martin for F1 2027

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Newey hoping to keep Alonso at Aston Martin for F1 2027

Verstappen dismisses talk of title challenge in F1 2026

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Verstappen dismisses talk of title challenge in F1 2026

How a record 10th WRC title bid was reignited after Ogier vs Neuville epic

Feature
WRC
Rally Greece
How a record 10th WRC title bid was reignited after Ogier vs Neuville epic

How Lindblad has shown that he's found his feet in F1

Feature
Formula 1
British GP
How Lindblad has shown that he's found his feet in F1

Why Verstappen burst out laughing during British GP simulator runs

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Why Verstappen burst out laughing during British GP simulator runs

Marquez held 'informal talks' with Honda before committing to Ducati

MotoGP
Marquez held 'informal talks' with Honda before committing to Ducati
MotoGP

Quartararo and Rins to leave Yamaha at end of MotoGP 2026

Yamaha announced on Tuesday that its MotoGP riders Quartararo and Rins will not continue with the team next season

Germán Garcia Casanova
Germán Garcia Casanova
Published:
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Yamaha will end its relationship with riders Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins at the end of the 2026 MotoGP season.

The announcement was made by the team’s parent company Yamaha Motor Co. and marks a step towards the confirmation of its new rider line-up for 2027, which will consist of Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura.

"Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. announces that Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins will end their collaboration with the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team at the end of the 2026 MotoGP season," a statement shared by the manufacturer read.

"Quartararo joined the Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP project in 2019 and quickly established himself as one of the most outstanding talents in the sport.

"His time at Yamaha has been marked by 11 victories, 32 podiums and, as his greatest achievement, winning the MotoGP world title in 2021."

The Frenchman will join the factory Honda team next season on a two-year contract, as Autosport exclusively reported earlier this year.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

"Rins joined the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team in 2024, bringing vast experience and proven winning ability," the statement added.

"Throughout his time with Yamaha, he has contributed his experience and determination, driving the development of the bike and strengthening the team's overall performance."

Unlike the Frenchman, the 30-year-old Spaniard does not have a clear future, and everything seems to indicate that he will not remain in MotoGP next year - despite having a record of 18 victories, six of them in the premier class.

"Yamaha and both riders will remain committed to the common objective of achieving the best possible results until the end of the 2026 season," concluded the statement.

“Yamaha expresses its sincere gratitude to Quartararo and Rins for their dedication, professionalism and achievements, and wishes them all the best in their future endeavours."

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Marquez held 'informal talks' with Honda before committing to Ducati

Top Comments
More from
Germán Garcia Casanova

Ducati announces Acosta as Bagnaia replacement for MotoGP 2027

MotoGP
MotoGP
Czech GP
Ducati announces Acosta as Bagnaia replacement for MotoGP 2027

Trackhouse Aprilia set to finalise Raul Fernandez 2027 MotoGP deal

MotoGP
MotoGP
Czech GP
Trackhouse Aprilia set to finalise Raul Fernandez 2027 MotoGP deal

Did MotoGP make its Brazil return too soon?

MotoGP
MotoGP
Brazil GP
Did MotoGP make its Brazil return too soon?
More from
Fabio Quartararo

Pramac Yamaha set to sign Guevara for the 2027 MotoGP season

MotoGP
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Pramac Yamaha set to sign Guevara for the 2027 MotoGP season

Quartararo staying “a little bit out” of Yamaha development as frustrations grow

MotoGP
MotoGP
Quartararo staying “a little bit out” of Yamaha development as frustrations grow

What Quartararo's exit and Martin's arrival say about Yamaha's strategy

MotoGP
MotoGP
What Quartararo's exit and Martin's arrival say about Yamaha's strategy
More from
Yamaha Factory Racing

MotoGP’s own ‘Concorde Agreement’ is finally official

MotoGP
MotoGP
Czech GP
MotoGP’s own ‘Concorde Agreement’ is finally official

MotoGP’s new era: One bike in practice and less track time from 2027

MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP’s new era: One bike in practice and less track time from 2027

Who is going well and who is in trouble after MotoGP Sepang test

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Who is going well and who is in trouble after MotoGP Sepang test

Latest news

Why F1 should stop considering a return to refuelling in 2031

Feature
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Why F1 should stop considering a return to refuelling in 2031

Quartararo and Rins to leave Yamaha at end of MotoGP 2026

MotoGP
Quartararo and Rins to leave Yamaha at end of MotoGP 2026

Newey hoping to keep Alonso at Aston Martin for F1 2027

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Newey hoping to keep Alonso at Aston Martin for F1 2027

Verstappen dismisses talk of title challenge in F1 2026

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Verstappen dismisses talk of title challenge in F1 2026