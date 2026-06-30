Quartararo and Rins to leave Yamaha at end of MotoGP 2026

Yamaha will end its relationship with riders Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins at the end of the 2026 MotoGP season.

The announcement was made by the team’s parent company Yamaha Motor Co. and marks a step towards the confirmation of its new rider line-up for 2027, which will consist of Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura.

"Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. announces that Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins will end their collaboration with the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team at the end of the 2026 MotoGP season," a statement shared by the manufacturer read.

"Quartararo joined the Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP project in 2019 and quickly established himself as one of the most outstanding talents in the sport.

"His time at Yamaha has been marked by 11 victories, 32 podiums and, as his greatest achievement, winning the MotoGP world title in 2021."

The Frenchman will join the factory Honda team next season on a two-year contract, as Autosport exclusively reported earlier this year.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

"Rins joined the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team in 2024, bringing vast experience and proven winning ability," the statement added.

"Throughout his time with Yamaha, he has contributed his experience and determination, driving the development of the bike and strengthening the team's overall performance."

Unlike the Frenchman, the 30-year-old Spaniard does not have a clear future, and everything seems to indicate that he will not remain in MotoGP next year - despite having a record of 18 victories, six of them in the premier class.

"Yamaha and both riders will remain committed to the common objective of achieving the best possible results until the end of the 2026 season," concluded the statement.

“Yamaha expresses its sincere gratitude to Quartararo and Rins for their dedication, professionalism and achievements, and wishes them all the best in their future endeavours."