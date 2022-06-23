Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Rins’ MotoGP future “comfortable” as 2023 decision looms

Suzuki’s Alex Rins says he is yet to make a final decision on his 2023 MotoGP future, but is “comfortable” as he has “a couple of options” to explore.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Mark Bremer
Rins' MotoGP future "comfortable" as 2023 decision looms

Rins was put onto the rider market without warning following last month’s Spanish Grand Prix when Suzuki announced it would be quitting MotoGP at the end of 2022.

In recent weeks the three-time MotoGP race winner has been linked with moves to KTM, RNF Racing with Aprilia and most recently LCR Honda.

The latter, as first reported by Autosport, appears to be Rins’ most likely destination, though he stated on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix that he is yet to make a decision.

“Yeah, we have some options,” Rins said.

“I really appreciate the teams, the manufacturers that come to me because sincerely it was not easy.

“But, I’m quite comfortable because we have a couple of options.

“Still, I haven’t decided yet, but let’s see if we can say something as soon as possible.

“I would like this weekend for sure, but still I need to decide. So, I don't know.”

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rins added that he has options to race 2023 bikes and 2022-spec motorcycles, saying: “Well, for sure all the options I’m interested in. This is for sure.

“There are options that I can look at better than the others, because I don’t know if this will sound a little bit selfish, but I think I deserve a 2023 bike because we worked really hard [in 2022].

“So, there are options that can provide me with a 2023 bike.

“There are options that without providing me a 2023 bike are quite nice.

“So, let’s decide. It’s not easy, I’m in a good situation because I don’t like to say no to a team who is interested in me.

“I would like to say having a 2023 bike [is the most important thing for me].

“But there is one way that the bike is not 2023, but it’s a good thing.

“It’s difficult to say something, because you can say the team without saying their names. I mean, for sure I would like to race a 2023 bike.”

