All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP Spanish GP

Raul Fernandez set to get 2024 Aprilia MotoGP bike at Jerez

Trackhouse MotoGP rider Raul Fernandez is poised to get his first taste of the 2024 Aprilia RS-GP at Jerez on Monday.

Germán Garcia Casanova
Germán Garcia Casanova
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fernandez was the only rider within the Aprilia contingent to start the season with last year’s bike, with team-mate Miguel Oliveira getting the latest-spec machinery in 2024 following the takeover of RNF Racing by American outfit Trackhouse.

Originally, it had been communicated to Fernandez that he would move to the upgraded RS-GP at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, but his debut outing now has been pushed back until the post-race test at Jerez on Monday.

Aprilia has yet to confirm whether Fernandez will get to race with the new version of the RS-GP at the following round at Le Mans in France on 12 May.

"We are happy to be back in Europe with the iconic Jerez race which, this time, will be Raul's home race," Trackhouse team principal Davide Brivio.

"I'm excited to see how much more we can achieve in the coming races after the recent progress we made in Austin with both drivers.

"I don't think we showed our full potential in Austin and for that we need to be good in all areas over the weekend and optimize our performance. Let's see where we end up on Sunday. 

"Then we will have the test on Monday and if everything runs smoothly during the weekend, Raul will have the first opportunity to briefly test the 2024 bike."

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The upgrade only covers the chassis side of the bike, with the regulations forcing the 24-year-old to stay with the same engine he started the season with.

He will continue to have the 2023 motor fitted to his new ‘24 bike, and so won’t have complete parity with team-mate Oliveira and factory Aprilia duo Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales during the season.

In the past, Aprilia’s satellite team RNF Racing always had to do with year-old equipment, but Trackhouse made a point of getting the latest-spec machinery from Aprilia following its entry into the MotoGP.

Although Trackhouse’s ambitions caught Aprilia by surprise, the company’s CEO Massimo Rivola got on well with the new management and agreed with the request to expand the supply of 2024 bikes.

Due to production difficulties and the limited timeframe, Aprilia could only have one additional 2024 bike ready for pre-season testing, which went to Oliveira.

However, it always maintained that it would be able to supply another 2024 version of the RS-GP for Fernandez by the middle of the year.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article What is a wildcard in MotoGP and why is it used?
Next article Yamaha to test completely new MotoGP bike at Jerez

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Germán Garcia Casanova
More from
Germán Garcia Casanova
Martin’s time with Pramac MotoGP team 'like it or not has come to an end'

Martin’s time with Pramac MotoGP team 'like it or not has come to an end'

MotoGP
Qatar GP
Martin’s time with Pramac MotoGP team 'like it or not has come to an end'
Marquez rubs shoulders with the 'big three' in MotoGP race simulation

Marquez rubs shoulders with the 'big three' in MotoGP race simulation

MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Marquez rubs shoulders with the 'big three' in MotoGP race simulation
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Raúl Fernández
More from
Raúl Fernández
Fernandez set for RNF Aprilia MotoGP move in 2023

Fernandez set for RNF Aprilia MotoGP move in 2023

MotoGP
Austrian GP
Fernandez set for RNF Aprilia MotoGP move in 2023
Rookie Fernandez beaten up by first “real crash” in Mandalika MotoGP test

Rookie Fernandez beaten up by first “real crash” in Mandalika MotoGP test

MotoGP
Rookie Fernandez beaten up by first “real crash” in Mandalika MotoGP test
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022
Aprilia Racing Team
More from
Aprilia Racing Team
Espargaro considering Aprilia test rider role, but MotoGP future still open

Espargaro considering Aprilia test rider role, but MotoGP future still open

MotoGP
Americas GP
Espargaro considering Aprilia test rider role, but MotoGP future still open
Vinales: Aprilia MotoGP win has a “different value” to Suzuki, Yamaha triumphs

Vinales: Aprilia MotoGP win has a “different value” to Suzuki, Yamaha triumphs

MotoGP
Americas GP
Vinales: Aprilia MotoGP win has a “different value” to Suzuki, Yamaha triumphs
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Latest news

Full-time IndyCar move “an option” says supersub Pourchaire

Full-time IndyCar move “an option” says supersub Pourchaire

INDY IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Full-time IndyCar move “an option” says supersub Pourchaire
McLaren needs to understand puzzling “up and down” F1 form - Piastri

McLaren needs to understand puzzling “up and down” F1 form - Piastri

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
McLaren needs to understand puzzling “up and down” F1 form - Piastri
Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP satellite team “must be an extension of the factory”

Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP satellite team “must be an extension of the factory”

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP
Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP satellite team “must be an extension of the factory”
Pedrosa "didn't expect" Jerez MotoGP return in 2024 but pushed by testing intrigue

Pedrosa "didn't expect" Jerez MotoGP return in 2024 but pushed by testing intrigue

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP
Pedrosa "didn't expect" Jerez MotoGP return in 2024 but pushed by testing intrigue

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe