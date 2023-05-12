Subscribe
Previous / Marquez: Honda “needs more steps” than Kalex MotoGP chassis
MotoGP / French GP News

Quartararo ‘in toughest year’ of MotoGP career as Yamaha woes continue

Fabio Quartararo admits he’s “in the toughest time of every year I have been with Yamaha” in MotoGP as his 2023 woes continued on Friday at the French Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

The 2021 world champion ended Friday at his home race outside of the Q2 qualifying spots in 12th as he continued to struggle for pace on the 2023 Yamaha.

After four rounds, Quartararo has just one podium and is 47 points off of the championship lead.

Quartararo has faced hard times already with Yamaha since making his debut in 2019, such as his struggles last year to defend his title and his failed championship bid in 2020.

But he feels he has not endured a harder season with Yamaha than he is now currently experiencing.

“I’ve decided to not get angry anymore because every time I get angry it makes things more difficult,” Quartararo said.

“I think we are in the toughest time of every year I have been with Yamaha, because we cannot find a solution after, I would say, eight races – because the sprint for me makes it eight races. We have not any base [set-up] and not any speed.”

Quartararo says “there is no explanation” as to why he is so far off the pace on the Yamaha, and feels the gains the Japanese marque has made with engine power in 2023 have come at the expense of the bike’s other strong points.

“The thing is, there is no explanation,” he added. “Even on the bike, what do I say? I have no feeling on the bike, it’s like the bike is super aggressive, it’s not turning like usual.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“But we are losing all of our strong points that even when we had less power we had other strong points.

“Now we’ve found something in one point [the engine] but we’ve lost in other ways.

“And we are not going up in both and looks like right now we get more power but we lose much more in riding.”

Read Also:

The Frenchman also said the post-race test at Jerez two weeks ago was useful for him to confirm that none of the new development items Yamaha brought were any good.

“We checked exhaust, it’s not working, chassis is not working, aero is not working, electronics was not working,” he said.

“Maybe one setting we tried with Ohlins [suspension] was a little bit better, but the new things we tested were useless.”

shares
comments

Marquez: Honda “needs more steps” than Kalex MotoGP chassis
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Marquez “didn’t expect” French GP front row on MotoGP return

Marquez “didn’t expect” French GP front row on MotoGP return

MotoGP
French GP

Marquez “didn’t expect” French GP front row on MotoGP return Marquez “didn’t expect” French GP front row on MotoGP return

MotoGP French GP: Bagnaia snatches pole from Marquez, Quartararo 13th

MotoGP French GP: Bagnaia snatches pole from Marquez, Quartararo 13th

MotoGP
French GP

MotoGP French GP: Bagnaia snatches pole from Marquez, Quartararo 13th MotoGP French GP: Bagnaia snatches pole from Marquez, Quartararo 13th

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Fabio Quartararo More
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered "no clear explanation" of Jerez penalty

Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered "no clear explanation" of Jerez penalty

MotoGP
Spanish GP

Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered "no clear explanation" of Jerez penalty Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered "no clear explanation" of Jerez penalty

Quartararo can’t anticipate crashes on Yamaha MotoGP bike at COTA

Quartararo can’t anticipate crashes on Yamaha MotoGP bike at COTA

MotoGP
Americas GP

Quartararo can’t anticipate crashes on Yamaha MotoGP bike at COTA Quartararo can’t anticipate crashes on Yamaha MotoGP bike at COTA

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Yamaha Factory Racing More
Yamaha Factory Racing
Morbidelli has until summer to secure his MotoGP future with Yamaha

Morbidelli has until summer to secure his MotoGP future with Yamaha

MotoGP

Morbidelli has until summer to secure his MotoGP future with Yamaha Morbidelli has until summer to secure his MotoGP future with Yamaha

"Not possible" to fight rivals on current Yamaha MotoGP bike – Quartararo

"Not possible" to fight rivals on current Yamaha MotoGP bike – Quartararo

MotoGP
Portugal GP

"Not possible" to fight rivals on current Yamaha MotoGP bike – Quartararo "Not possible" to fight rivals on current Yamaha MotoGP bike – Quartararo

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Australian GP

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

MotoGP French GP: Martin dominates sprint race, Quartararo crashes out

MotoGP French GP: Martin dominates sprint race, Quartararo crashes out

MGP MotoGP
French GP

MotoGP French GP: Martin dominates sprint race, Quartararo crashes out MotoGP French GP: Martin dominates sprint race, Quartararo crashes out

Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1

Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1

F1 Formula 1

Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1 Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1

Vettel’s carbon-neutral fuel supplier in talks with F1 teams

Vettel’s carbon-neutral fuel supplier in talks with F1 teams

F1 Formula 1

Vettel’s carbon-neutral fuel supplier in talks with F1 teams Vettel’s carbon-neutral fuel supplier in talks with F1 teams

Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole

Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole

INDY IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis

Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe