MotoGP French GP: Miller tops FP2, Quartararo misses Q2 as Marquez crashes again
KTM’s Jack Miller led Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro in FP2 for the MotoGP French Grand Prix as Marc Marquez crashed again and Fabio Quartararo struggled to 12th.
Miller left it late to secure a clean sweep on Friday at Le Mans, putting in a 1m30.950s to lead Aprilia’s Espargaro by 0.119 seconds on his final lap of the session.
Despite the threat of rain looming over a grey Le Mans, all riders were able to improve on their FP1 times as they vied for a place directly into Q2 for Saturday’s qualifying session.
For now, that session won’t feature 2021 world champion Quartararo, with the Yamaha rider only 12th at the chequered flag and into Q1.
Having crashed on his comeback from injury on Friday morning, Marquez ended the day with a big off at Turn 9 on his final flying lap and wrecked his Honda.
The session started with several crashes in quick succession, with Espargaro, RNF Aprilia stand-in Lorenzo Savadori, Tech3 GASGAS’ Augusto Fernandez and Alex Marquez on the Gresini Ducati taking tumbles inside the first 15 minutes of FP2.
After 15 minutes of running, the most significant lap time improvement came from VR46 Ducati’s Marco Bezzecchi, who moved up to third overall with a 1m31.654s having ended FP1 eighth.
With around 20 minutes of the hour-long session remaining, Yamaha’s Quartararo took to his home track kitted out with fresh soft rubber to begin the time attack phase of the afternoon.
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
On his first two laps, the Frenchman ran wide at the downhill Turn 6 right-hander as he continued to search for more feeling from the front-end of his Yamaha.
Quartararo’s third flying lap of that run produced a 1m31.675s to go eighth-fastest, while moment later Brad Binder on the factory KTM went top with a 1m31.352s.
Miller deposed his team-mate with a 1m31.312s with 10 minutes to go, though only briefly stood at the top of the timesheets as Bezzecchi took over with a 1m31.150s.
With two minutes to go, Aprilia’s Espargaro went fastest with a 1m31.069s – but would have to settle for second after Miller’s 1m30.950s final effort.
Bezzecchi completed the top three from Pramac duo Jorge Martin – who crashed early in the session – and Johann Zarco.
Maverick Vinales was sixth on his factory Aprilia from Binder and Marc Marquez, who made it into Q2 directly despite his fall at the end of the session.
Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia was ninth on his factory Ducati ahead of Gresini’s Alex Marquez, while Luca Marini was shuffled out of the top 10 by 0.003s on his VR46 Ducati.
He will face Q1 on Saturday morning along with Quartararo, Honda’s Joan Mir and LCR counterpart Alex Rins who were 13th and 14th.
MotoGP French GP FP2 results
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|Jack Miller
|KTM
|1'30.950
|2
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|1'31.069
|0.119
|0.119
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|1'31.150
|0.200
|0.081
|4
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|1'31.235
|0.285
|0.085
|5
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|1'31.276
|0.326
|0.041
|6
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|1'31.342
|0.392
|0.066
|7
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|1'31.352
|0.402
|0.010
|8
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|1'31.432
|0.482
|0.080
|9
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|1'31.467
|0.517
|0.035
|10
|Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|1'31.508
|0.558
|0.041
|11
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|1'31.511
|0.561
|0.003
|12
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|1'31.650
|0.700
|0.139
|13
|Alex Rins
|Honda
|1'31.942
|0.992
|0.292
|14
|Augusto Fernandez
|KTM
|1'31.990
|1.040
|0.048
|15
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|1'31.998
|1.048
|0.008
|16
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|1'32.143
|1.193
|0.145
|17
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|1'32.311
|1.361
|0.168
|18
|Joan Mir
|Honda
|1'32.369
|1.419
|0.058
|19
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|1'33.022
|2.072
|0.653
|20
|Lorenzo Savadori
|Aprilia
|1'33.489
|2.539
|0.467
|21
|Jonas Folger
|KTM
|1'33.672
|2.722
|0.183
|View full results
MotoGP French GP: Miller tops FP1, Marquez crashes on return
Marquez: Honda “needs more steps” than Kalex MotoGP chassis
Latest news
MotoGP French GP: Martin dominates sprint race, Quartararo crashes out
MotoGP French GP: Martin dominates sprint race, Quartararo crashes out MotoGP French GP: Martin dominates sprint race, Quartararo crashes out
Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1
Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1 Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1
Vettel’s carbon-neutral fuel supplier in talks with F1 teams
Vettel’s carbon-neutral fuel supplier in talks with F1 teams Vettel’s carbon-neutral fuel supplier in talks with F1 teams
Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole
Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.