Subscribe
Previous / MotoGP French GP: Miller tops FP2, Quartararo misses Q2 as Marquez crashes again Next / Quartararo ‘in toughest year’ of MotoGP career as Yamaha woes continue
MotoGP / French GP News

Marquez: Honda “needs more steps” than Kalex MotoGP chassis

Marc Marquez says the new Kalex chassis he tried on Friday at the MotoGP French Grand Prix was a positive improvement, but Honda “needs more steps” than just this.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Kalex frame

The Honda rider made his long-awaited return to action on Friday at Le Mans following over a month on the sidelines due to injury.

Marquez ended Friday eighth overall and secured a place directly into the Q2 qualifying session on Saturday morning.

The eight-time world champion also tested Honda’s new Kalex-designed chassis for the first time, which he used to set his best lap of the day, as the Japanese manufacturer looks to improve on its difficult start to 2023.

Though he feels it is a definite improvement, he admits it’s not the magic solution Honda needs to cure all of its woes and return it to the front of the grid permanently.

“It’s another step in some areas in this circuit, but we need more steps,” Marquez cautioned when asked by Autosport if he felt the new chassis was the solution to Honda’s problems.

“It’s not the only step we need. We need more steps. Still, we are losing too much. We are too much [relying] on the brakes, because we lose on acceleration on the straights.

“So, we are on the brakes a lot, for that reason we are pushing the front a lot, for that reason all the Hondas are crashing too many times.

“But this is the way to keep going, and I’m a rider who will keep pushing to try to understand the way for the future.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez crashed twice on Friday; once in FP1 and again at the end of FP2 while he was pushing to secure a place in Q2.

Given he has already missed three rounds with injury, Marquez felt not regressing to his usual all-out style would have went against his nature.

“I know that 90% of riders will take it easy and step by step,” he said.

“But I am not like that, and if I come back it’s because I’m ready to race, I’m ready to push and I’m ready to work for the team.

“And to work for the team is to ride the bike on the limit. Of course, I can accept and drop and be half a second slower like the other Hondas and be out of Q2.

“But it’s not my way. Today I managed the limits. The only crash that was possible to avoid was the morning crash, but it was related to the tyre allocation.

“It was the one where I said ‘this was not necessary’.

“But the afternoon crash, when I passed on the straight it was P8, so then I was pushing, I said ‘I will try to improve the lap time’ because like this I will be in Q2. If not it will be a yellow flag and they will not improve, so…”

shares
comments

MotoGP French GP: Miller tops FP2, Quartararo misses Q2 as Marquez crashes again

Quartararo ‘in toughest year’ of MotoGP career as Yamaha woes continue
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Marquez “didn’t expect” French GP front row on MotoGP return

Marquez “didn’t expect” French GP front row on MotoGP return

MotoGP
French GP

Marquez “didn’t expect” French GP front row on MotoGP return Marquez “didn’t expect” French GP front row on MotoGP return

MotoGP French GP: Bagnaia snatches pole from Marquez, Quartararo 13th

MotoGP French GP: Bagnaia snatches pole from Marquez, Quartararo 13th

MotoGP
French GP

MotoGP French GP: Bagnaia snatches pole from Marquez, Quartararo 13th MotoGP French GP: Bagnaia snatches pole from Marquez, Quartararo 13th

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

MotoGP French GP: Martin dominates sprint race, Quartararo crashes out

MotoGP French GP: Martin dominates sprint race, Quartararo crashes out

MGP MotoGP
French GP

MotoGP French GP: Martin dominates sprint race, Quartararo crashes out MotoGP French GP: Martin dominates sprint race, Quartararo crashes out

Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1

Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1

F1 Formula 1

Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1 Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1

Vettel’s carbon-neutral fuel supplier in talks with F1 teams

Vettel’s carbon-neutral fuel supplier in talks with F1 teams

F1 Formula 1

Vettel’s carbon-neutral fuel supplier in talks with F1 teams Vettel’s carbon-neutral fuel supplier in talks with F1 teams

Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole

Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole

INDY IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis

Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe