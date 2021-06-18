Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Petrucci: Racing the Dakar “my target” if I lose KTM MotoGP ride for 2022
MotoGP / German GP Practice report

German MotoGP: Oliveira leads FP2 from Quartararo, Marc Marquez 12th

By:

KTM’s Miguel Oliveira led the second practice session for the MotoGP German Grand Prix by 0.220 seconds while Marc Marquez was 12th having elected against a late time attack.

German MotoGP: Oliveira leads FP2 from Quartararo, Marc Marquez 12th

Barcelona race winner Oliveira set the early pace on the factory KTM at the start of FP2, the Portuguese rider’s benchmark a 1m21.823s.

Marquez soon took over from Oliveira with a 1m21.687s, though this lap was set under yellow flag conditions when Avintia rookie Luca Marini crashed on the exit of the final corner.

This ultimately turned out to be of little consequence as Marquez hooked together a second session-topping lap on his Honda with a 1m21.656s.

Oliveira demoted him a moment later with a 1m21.496s, which stood as the time to beat until just under 20 minutes remaining.

Having aborted a lap set to put him back on top after a wild moment on the exit of the Turn 8 left-hander, Marquez had no such dramas on his following lap and returned to the top of the standings with a 1m21.291s.

Most of the field went into time attack mode in the closing moments of FP2, with Takaaki Nakagami on the LCR Honda the first to better Marquez’s lap with a 1m21.131s.

This only stood firm for around a minute as Fabio Quartararo - who worked on used medium rubber at the start of FP2 - on the works Yamaha took over with a 1m21.075s, though he too was quickly deposed by his team-mate Maverick Vinales, who found 0.078s on his lap.

Oliveira threw in a 1m20.690s with two minutes to go to return to the top of the order, and this would prove to be a time that would go unchallenged through to the chequered flag.

Quartararo held onto second ahead of Vinales, while Alex Rins impressed in fourth on the first of the Suzukis despite suffering a bit of pain in the right arm he broke two weeks ago in Barcelona.

Pol Espargaro had a second crash in FP2 at the Omega right-hander at Turn 3, but rebounded to fifth at the end ahead of Nakagami.

Aleix Espargaro was seventh on the Aprilia, with Johann Zarco top Ducati rider in eighth on his Pramac GP21 ahead of factory Ducati rider Jack Miller and Petronas SRT’s Franco Morbidelli.

Marquez was one of only a few not to fit a fresh soft tyre at the end of the session for a time attack and was 12th as a result with his earlier effort of 1m21.291s.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

 

He trailed a resurgent Danilo Petrucci in 11th, who is enjoying a better turn of speed in Germany courtesy of a new KTM chassis on his Tech3-run RC16.

World champion Joan Mir was a low-key 16th on the sister factory Suzuki, while Valentino Rossi was left in 21st after crashing his SRT Yamaha at the first corner late on.

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia was 1.5s off the pace on his factory Ducati in 22nd and last, though appeared not to fit a fresh soft tyre for a time attack at the end of the session.

Marini’s afternoon ended with a scary crash at the fast Turn 7 left, walking away unscathed but unable to improve on 18th having run as high as second at one point of the session.

MotoGP German GP - FP2 results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 23 1'20.690  
2 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 22 1'20.910 0.220
3 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 22 1'21.023 0.333
4 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 23 1'21.077 0.387
5 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 20 1'21.108 0.418
6 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 24 1'21.131 0.441
7 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 20 1'21.143 0.453
8 France Johann Zarco Ducati 20 1'21.181 0.491
9 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 22 1'21.192 0.502
10 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 18 1'21.228 0.538
11 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 22 1'21.282 0.592
12 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 26 1'21.291 0.601
13 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 25 1'21.293 0.603
14 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 22 1'21.398 0.708
15 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 23 1'21.426 0.736
16 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 23 1'21.453 0.763
17 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 19 1'21.568 0.878
18 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 18 1'21.595 0.905
19 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 20 1'21.702 1.012
20 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 22 1'21.878 1.188
21 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 24 1'21.968 1.278
22 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 24 1'22.211 1.521
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Petrucci: Racing the Dakar “my target” if I lose KTM MotoGP ride for 2022

Previous article

Petrucci: Racing the Dakar “my target” if I lose KTM MotoGP ride for 2022
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

4h
2
Formula 1

F1’s flexi-wing controversy faces end game at French GP

1h
3
Formula 1

F1 French GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton and Verstappen in FP1

2h
4
MotoGP

German MotoGP: Oliveira leads FP2 from Quartararo, Marc Marquez 12th

25min
5
GT

Nordschleife corner named after late Nurburgring ace Schmitz

4h
Latest news
German MotoGP: Oliveira leads FP2 from Quartararo, Marc Marquez 12th
MGP

German MotoGP: Oliveira leads FP2 from Quartararo, Marc Marquez 12th

25m
Petrucci: Racing the Dakar “my target” if I lose KTM MotoGP ride for 2022
MGP

Petrucci: Racing the Dakar “my target” if I lose KTM MotoGP ride for 2022

3h
German MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Quartararo
MGP

German MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Quartararo

4h
Analysis: Is MotoGP becoming over-regulated?
MGP

Analysis: Is MotoGP becoming over-regulated?

20h
Marc Marquez: German MotoGP will be first “without physical limitations”
MGP

Marc Marquez: German MotoGP will be first “without physical limitations”

22h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Petrucci: Racing the Dakar “my target” if I lose KTM MotoGP ride for 2022
MotoGP

Petrucci: Racing the Dakar “my target” if I lose KTM MotoGP ride for 2022

German MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Quartararo German GP
MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Quartararo

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Catalan GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021

Trending Today

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

F1’s flexi-wing controversy faces end game at French GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1’s flexi-wing controversy faces end game at French GP

F1 French GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton and Verstappen in FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton and Verstappen in FP1

German MotoGP: Oliveira leads FP2 from Quartararo, Marc Marquez 12th
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Oliveira leads FP2 from Quartararo, Marc Marquez 12th

How Ferrari has managed to keep proving Leclerc wrong
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari has managed to keep proving Leclerc wrong

Pirelli: Red Bull, Aston Martin F1 teams were running with lower pressures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli: Red Bull, Aston Martin F1 teams were running with lower pressures

Nordschleife corner named after late Nurburgring ace Schmitz
GT GT

Nordschleife corner named after late Nurburgring ace Schmitz

German MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Quartararo
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Quartararo

Latest news

German MotoGP: Oliveira leads FP2 from Quartararo, Marc Marquez 12th
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Oliveira leads FP2 from Quartararo, Marc Marquez 12th

Petrucci: Racing the Dakar “my target” if I lose KTM MotoGP ride for 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Petrucci: Racing the Dakar “my target” if I lose KTM MotoGP ride for 2022

German MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Quartararo
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Quartararo

Analysis: Is MotoGP becoming over-regulated?
MotoGP MotoGP

Analysis: Is MotoGP becoming over-regulated?

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.