Previous / Rins out of Catalan MotoGP with broken arm Next / Vinales MotoGP crew chief split "hurts" on personal level
MotoGP / Catalan GP News

Petrucci "can't be sad" if 2021 is his final MotoGP season

By:

Danilo Petrucci says he “cannot be sad” if 2021 turns out to be his final MotoGP season following the news Remy Gardner will join Tech3 KTM next year.

Petrucci “can’t be sad” if 2021 is his final MotoGP season

Current Moto2 standings leader Gardner – who races for the Ajo KTM squad – will make his premier class debut in 2022 - while his team-mate Raul Fernandez has been linked to a promotion having made a stellar start to his rookie campaign.

After a poor start to the season for Petrucci and team-mate Iker Lecuona - the pair scoring just 36 points between them - both Tech3 riders’ futures in the premier class look in doubt.

Double race winner Petrucci – who has scored a best result of fifth in 2021 so far in the wet Le Mans race – hopes to continue with KTM and Tech3 beyond 2021, but says he has “no regrets” about his career in MotoGP.

“I cannot hide myself behind a finger and I know perfectly the situation,” Petrucci said when Autosport asked if he felt KTM had given him enough time to prove himself.

“Let’s say, I have not so many regrets. I gave my everything I got during this year.

“I arrived in MotoGP when I was 21, coming from Superstock series.

“I did everything to stay there [in MotoGP].

“It’s funny, since 2015 I got always a one-year contract and I needed always to renew that instead of other riders who have multiple year contracts.

“As I told you, I’m one of the oldest riders and I cannot be sad about leaving MotoGP.

“I always give everything I have got and if it’s not enough, I’m happy because I cannot do more.”

Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3

Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Petrucci said Gardner’s promotion to MotoGP with Tech3 was “well deserved” and added that he is “not scared” about his own situation.

The Italian noted he is yet to hold any discussions with KTM and Tech3 about 2022, and also cast doubt on a potential move to World Superbikes.

“No, I have no talks with no one,” he said about WSBK links.

“My future is in my hands because I can be faster, I want to be faster because I know it’s possible.

“But at the moment I’m struggling. But I have just one target, to continue with KTM.

“If not, I don’t think I will go to Superbikes. Sincerely, I didn’t even think about it.”

Related video

Rins out of Catalan MotoGP with broken arm

Previous article

Rins out of Catalan MotoGP with broken arm

Next article

Vinales MotoGP crew chief split “hurts” on personal level

Vinales MotoGP crew chief split “hurts” on personal level
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP
Drivers Danilo Petrucci
Author Lewis Duncan

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Plus

How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021, having stormed to victory at a venue where he last year served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha’s factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend has revealed one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Plus

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

