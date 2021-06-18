Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / German GP Practice report

German MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Quartararo

By:

Marc Marquez led the opening session for the MotoGP German Grand Prix on the Honda, with championship leader Fabio Quartararo second despite a crash.

This weekend’s German GP marks MotoGP’s first visit to the country since 2019 after last year’s event had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ducati’s Jack Miller set the initial benchmark with a 1m23.367s as the Italian marque comes to a track it hasn’t won at since 2008 and hasn’t stood on the podium at since 2016.

For the last 10 years Honda has been the dominant force at the Sachsenring, with Marc Marquez unbeaten across all classes at the venue since 2010.

The six-time MotoGP world champion expected on Thursday this weekend’s German GP to be his first of the season “without physical limitations”, and backed this up in the early stages of FP1 by going top with a 1m22.348s.

With the circuit featuring only three right corners where Marquez has struggled this year with his arm and shoulder, Marquez continued to improve at the top of the timesheets with a 1m21.660s.

At one stage Marquez – who is running a new aero fairing in Germany - led a Honda 1-2-3 ahead of LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami and factory team-mate Pol Espargaro, though Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo would split up the Hondas in second in the latter stages.

The championship leader’s session was interrupted briefly 10 minutes in when he crashed at the Sachsen Kurve left-hander at the bottom of the hill at Turn 12.

Quartararo initially appeared to have hurt his right shoulder, but was able to re-join the action soon after.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing crash

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez’s lap time came under no threat through to the chequered flag, the Honda rider ending the morning 0.168 seconds clear of Quartararo.

Nakagami completed the top three ahead of the Espargaro brothers, Pol – who crashed early on at Turn 2 - leading Aprilia-mounted Aleix.

Miller was the first of the Ducati riders in sixth, 0.391s off the pace, with Alex Rins an encouraging seventh on the Suzuki has he returns to action after breaking his arm in a cycling accident in Barcelona and missing the Catalan GP.

Johann Zarco on the Pramac Ducati, world champion Joan Mir on the Suzuki and Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales completed the top 10, with Francesco Bagnaia just missing out in 11th on his Ducati ahead of Barcelona race winner Miguel Oliveira on the KTM.

Brad Binder was 1.3s off the pace in last on the sister factory KTM as he got to grips with Sachsenring on a MotoGP bike, the South African trailing Tech3’s Iker Lecuona, who – along with team-mate Danilo Petrucci in 18th – have the new KTM chassis for the first time.

Valentino Rossi was a low-key 20th on his Petronas SRT Yamaha, with team-mate Franco Morbidelli 14th sandwiched between Avintia rookies Luca Marini in 13th and Enea Bastianini in 15th.

Pramac’s Jorge Martin was the only other faller in the session, the rookie taking a tumble early on at the Sachsen Kurve on his way to 19th on the timesheets.

MotoGP German GP - FP1 results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 25 1'21.660  
2 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 20 1'21.828 0.168
3 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 22 1'21.936 0.276
4 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 19 1'22.010 0.350
5 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 19 1'22.040 0.380
6 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 22 1'22.051 0.391
7 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 19 1'22.076 0.416
8 France Johann Zarco Ducati 22 1'22.148 0.488
9 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 22 1'22.172 0.512
10 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 25 1'22.253 0.593
11 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 25 1'22.260 0.600
12 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 22 1'22.324 0.664
13 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 22 1'22.364 0.704
14 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 24 1'22.381 0.721
15 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 20 1'22.477 0.817
16 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 24 1'22.537 0.877
17 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 21 1'22.612 0.952
18 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 23 1'22.646 0.986
19 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 18 1'22.678 1.018
20 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 23 1'22.691 1.031
21 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 24 1'22.728 1.068
22 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 23 1'22.969 1.309
Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021

