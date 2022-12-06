Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend
MotoGP News

MotoGP champion Bagnaia "accepts" criticism of his fraught 2022

MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia says he accepts the criticisms he faced across 2022 for mistakes he made on and off-track, but says “without mistakes you can’t grow”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP champion Bagnaia "accepts" criticism of his fraught 2022

Ducati rider Bagnaia suffered four DNFs in the first 10 races of the 2022 season, three of which his own crashes, which led to him slipping 91 points off championship leader Fabio Quartararo at the midway point of the year.

The Italian rallied in the second half of the season, winning six times to add to his total haul of seven to overturn his deficit. Despite registering a fifth DNF in Japan, he ended Ducati’s 15-year title drought at the final round of the campaign in Valencia.

PLUS: Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo?

As Bagnaia faced criticism for his on-track errors, in the summer break he was put under further pressure when he was involved in a drink/driving incident in Ibiza.

When asked by Autosport following his title win in Valencia if he felt the criticisms he faced in 2022 were fair, Bagnaia responded: “I think everyone can have his point of view and everyone can say what they think.

“I accepted some guys don’t want to cheer for me because they prefer another rider. I can understand.

“I can also say they were saying the truth, because when you start the season with the pressure of winning you have to demonstrate that you have this possibility to be world champion and I was losing a lot of races because I was crashing and making a lot of mistakes.

“For sure, the start of the year this was not [an easy] situation because our bike was not working so well and it takes a lot of time to improve.

“But already in Portimao I did a big mistake in Q1, I almost broke my collarbone and it was a difficult race.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Dorna

“Then in Jerez we did an incredible race, it was the key to be competitive again and then in Le Mans I crashed again in a stupid way."

He added: "We had bad luck in Barcelona, but [not in] the race in Sachsenring because I was there and I tried to follow Fabio.

“I didn’t need to approach the race in that way, because I was sure in the second half of the race the hard tyre would have been better.

“After all those mistakes it’s normal to receive some criticism, so I accept that.

“I accept also when I had my mistakes during the summer in Ibiza, I accepted everything.

PLUS: Why the new MotoGP world champion has a stronger character than it seems

“I try to improve myself every time and mistakes can happen, unfortunately. But without mistakes you can’t grow.”

Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti says Bagnaia showed clear remorse for his Ibiza incident.

“We are all human beings and we make mistakes, and if we learn the lesson I think we must give credit to someone who in his private life has always been respectful,” Ciabatti said.

MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Ducati Corse

“The worst thing is if you make a mistake and think ‘this time, nobody got me and I will do again’.

“This was not the case. We had a clear conversation with Pecco about it, he was the first one to feel super sorry about it and he learned the lesson.

“I think making one mistake is acceptable if you understand it’s something that shouldn’t happen anymore. If it happens twice, it’s a different story.”

shares
comments
The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend
Previous article

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend Plus
MotoGP

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

KTM admits it "pushed too many great Moto2 riders to MotoGP too quickly"
MotoGP

KTM admits it "pushed too many great Moto2 riders to MotoGP too quickly"

Marquez: MotoGP must not become like F1 where car is more important than driver
MotoGP

Marquez: MotoGP must not become like F1 where car is more important than driver

Francesco Bagnaia More
Francesco Bagnaia
Bagnaia: MotoGP title decider will be least stressful session in Valencia Valencia GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia: MotoGP title decider will be least stressful session in Valencia

Bagnaia “wasn’t smart enough” to avoid Malaysia MotoGP Q2 crash Malaysian GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia “wasn’t smart enough” to avoid Malaysia MotoGP Q2 crash

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Japanese GP Plus
MotoGP

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

Former Renault F1 boss set to become Hyundai WRC team principal
WRC WRC

Former Renault F1 boss set to become Hyundai WRC team principal

Former Renault Formula 1 boss Cyril Abiteboul is set to be announced as Hyundai Motorsport’s new team principal of its World Rally Championship and touring car programmes.

The set-up tool that offers a shortcut to success
GT GT

The set-up tool that offers a shortcut to success

Devising the best car set-up on any given weekend is vital to successful outcomes in motorsport. Shortcuts are few and far between, but there is a tool that can help…

Berger lobbies new DTM owners to keep existing rules, explains future plans
DTM DTM

Berger lobbies new DTM owners to keep existing rules, explains future plans

Gerhard Berger has called on the ADAC to keep the DTM's current format and regulations next year following his sale of the championship to the German motorsport promoter.

Red Bull’s ‘Mohammed Ali’ approach was its F1 strength, says Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘Mohammed Ali’ approach was its F1 strength, says Ferrari

Red Bull’s ‘Mohammed Ali’ ability to hit back when it appeared to be on the ropes was key to its success in Formula 1 this year, reckons rival Ferrari.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend Plus

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

Surname pressure is something many have had to deal with in their motorsport careers. And while Luca Marini doesn’t have that, his familial relation and the team he rides for in MotoGP have cast a brighter spotlight on his progress. But, as he has shown in 2022 – and as he reveals to Autosport – Marini is so much more than just the brother of a legend

MotoGP
Dec 6, 2022
Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022 Plus

Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022

The 2022 MotoGP season was another hotly contested championship, with Francesco Bagnaia emerging as the title winner after the campaign went to the wire. Autosport picks out the 10 best performers of the season

MotoGP
Nov 29, 2022
Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo? Plus

Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo?

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo had a 91-point lead over rival Francesco Bagnaia after the German Grand Prix, a seemingly impregnable gap to overcome in the remaining 10 races. But as the Frenchman struggled for pace with his Yamaha, Bagnaia stormed back into contention and swept to Ducati's first riders' title since 2007

MotoGP
Nov 25, 2022
Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests Plus

Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests

After a run on Honda's 2023 prototype MotoGP bike, six-time champion Marc Marquez made his pessimism clear with his initial reaction. But the Japanese marque has made leadership changes behind closed doors - and a more representative bike promised for the Malaysia test in February could placate Marquez

MotoGP
Nov 23, 2022
Why the new MotoGP world champion has a stronger character than it seems Plus

Why the new MotoGP world champion has a stronger character than it seems

While new MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia might not be the loudest rider on the grid, his calm exterior belies a steely backbone. His part in turning around Ducati's fortunes at the start of the year, when displeased with a new engine concept, shows the strength of his character

MotoGP
Nov 16, 2022
Why Bagnaia's MotoGP triumph is as worthy as Stoner's Ducati breakthrough Plus

Why Bagnaia's MotoGP triumph is as worthy as Stoner's Ducati breakthrough

OPINION: Despite the superiority exhibited by the Ducati in 2022, the context in which Francesco Bagnaia became MotoGP world champion means that both the rider and the Italian marque merit the same recognition that the brand and Casey Stoner received after their 2007 title

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2022
Why the 2022 MotoGP season had a bittersweet ending Plus

Why the 2022 MotoGP season had a bittersweet ending

OPINION: MotoGP’s fifth last round showdown of the modern era delivered a tense finale despite the predictable outcome, as Francesco Bagnaia ended 15 years of pain for Ducati. But as emotions ran high for the Italian marque, a final victory for a departing Japanese rival tinged the campaign’s conclusion with sadness

MotoGP
Nov 7, 2022
Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun Plus

Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun

Since Ducati announced the arrival of Enea Bastianini to its factory team for 2023, the staging of the four-time race winner has strained the atmosphere within the Italian manufacturer, which has raised its guard in anticipation of what may happen between him and championship favourite Francesco Bagnaia

MotoGP
Nov 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.