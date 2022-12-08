Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / MotoGP champion Bagnaia "accepts" criticism of his fraught 2022 Next / Morbidelli: People “don’t care” when you struggle in MotoGP
MotoGP News

How Yamaha lost its satellite MotoGP team for 2023

For the first time in the modern MotoGP era, Yamaha will field just two bikes on the premier class grid in 2023 after losing its satellite partnership with RNF Racing.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
How Yamaha lost its satellite MotoGP team for 2023

From 2001 through to the end of 2018, Yamaha partnered with French outfit Tech3 to run two satellite M1s on the MotoGP grid alongside its factory entry.

This lengthy marriage yielded 31 podiums and gave the likes of Cal Crutchlow, Ben Spies, Bradley Smith, Pol Espargaro and Johann Zarco their debuts in MotoGP.

PLUS: The Ducati rider who is more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

Tech3 elected against continuing with Yamaha from 2019 to become KTM’s official factory-backed satellite partner, while the Japanese marque linked up with the new Petronas Sepang Racing Team helmed by wunderkind rookie Fabio Quartararo.

Quartararo stunned in 2019 with six podiums before winning three times in 2020 to earn himself a move to the factory Yamaha outfit for 2021.

A difficult 2021 for SRT led to title partner Petronas quitting, with SRT itself also bringing its involvement in MotoGP to an end, leaving team boss Razlan Razali to set up an entirely new entity known as RNF Racing for 2022.

Yamaha only signed a one-year deal with RNF, which was down to legal reasons surrounding a new company linking up with a well-established and large Japanese corporation.

Despite 2022 proving a miserable experience for RNF, with it scoring just 37 points across the campaign and securing just one top 10 finish all year, as well as losing Andrea Dovizioso partway through the season to retirement, the intention was for RNF to continue with Yamaha.

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, as team owner Razali told Autosport in Valencia on the Monday after the season finale, RNF wanted a multi-year commitment from Yamaha which the Japanese marque could not agree to.

Therefore, RNF elected to sign a two-year deal with Aprilia to be its satellite partner from 2023 – a move which “surprised” Yamaha when it was announced in May.

PLUS: Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022

“MotoGP is a big business. We are in the pinnacle of two-wheel motorsport world championship,” Razali tells Autosport when asked if RNF planned to continue with Yamaha before signing with Aprilia.

“So, you need a long-term plan, you need a long-term strategy, from sponsors, from marketing, from whatever it is.

“And I can accept 2022 being only one year because various circumstances, but I think in the middle of the year we have shown we have delivered, we have shown we have presented ourselves, we are fully equipped.

“It’s the same people from the former team, so you wonder why they [Yamaha] couldn’t give me a multi-year agreement.

“They insisted on a one-year agreement, which I said we couldn’t do.

“The strategy of sustainability and long-term planning is always a key philosophy for me in terms of doing business and I cannot compromise on that.”

Lin Jarvis, Yamaha Factory Racing

Lin Jarvis, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yamaha team boss Lin Jarvis told Autosport’s Spanish language sister website motorsport.es that its original one-year deal with RNF was down to its concerns over the “economic viability” of the team.

“At the end of 2021, the then Sepang Racing Team lost Petronas as title sponsor with a view to 2022,” Jarvis said.

Read Also:

“Just then we had to renew our contract with Razlan's team, but we did so for one year only because we were concerned about the economic viability of the project.

“At the time, Aprilia was very aggressive in its intentions to expand its number of bikes, and offered RNF a contract of more than one year, something Yamaha didn't want to give in on.”

This scepticism may have played a part in its decision to offer RNF another one-year deal for 2023, but recent comments from newly re-elected FIM president Jorge Viegas that VR46 Racing will become Yamaha’s satellite partner in 2024 suggests there is more at play in this story.

The VR46 group denied Viegas’ comments, insisting it will honour its commitment to Ducati, which runs through to the end of 2024.

Given the legalities of contracts, VR46 will continue to distance itself from this speculation for some time. But there is a school of thought in the MotoGP paddock that Yamaha only decided to honour the struggling Franco Morbidelli’s contract with the factory team for 2023 as a means of appeasing Valentino Rossi in its hopes to snare a satellite partner for 2024.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jarvis is hopeful Yamaha can return to fielding four bikes again in 2024, noting: “Is it normal for Ducati to have eight bikes on the grid? No. Is it good for the championship? No. Is it good for Yamaha? No.”

As Yamaha faces its hurdles, RNF is looking forward to a strong relationship with Aprilia beginning next year.

Miguel Oliveira was the fastest of the riders who had switched bikes at the post-season Valencia test last month, the KTM exile fifth overall on his RNF-run Aprilia – which he will ride alongside Raul Fernandez.

RNF will start 2023 with the same base bike as the factory Aprilia squad, but knows development priority will go to the works outfit.

However, Razali is buoyed by the fact Aprilia wants RNF to beat it on track next year – shedding what he sees as the “customer/client relationship” from before.

“They [Aprilia] recognise the importance of having a satellite team and it’s important for them to work with a satellite team,” Razali tells Autosport.

“And in fact, the objective is they want us to beat them. And that is nice to hear, because the relationship is not a customer/client relationship, it’s more of a partnership. And that’s what I’ve been asking for all this time.”

Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing

Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
MotoGP champion Bagnaia "accepts" criticism of his fraught 2022
Previous article

MotoGP champion Bagnaia "accepts" criticism of his fraught 2022
Next article

Morbidelli: People “don’t care” when you struggle in MotoGP

Morbidelli: People “don’t care” when you struggle in MotoGP
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Morbidelli: People “don’t care” when you struggle in MotoGP
MotoGP

Morbidelli: People “don’t care” when you struggle in MotoGP

MotoGP champion Bagnaia "accepts" criticism of his fraught 2022
MotoGP

MotoGP champion Bagnaia "accepts" criticism of his fraught 2022

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend Plus
MotoGP

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

Latest news

Tander makes Ford Supercars switch after Triple Eight departure
Supercars Supercars

Tander makes Ford Supercars switch after Triple Eight departure

Garth Tander will race a Grove Racing Ford Mustang at the Bathurst 1000 following his shock departure from Triple Eight.

Morbidelli: People “don’t care” when you struggle in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Morbidelli: People “don’t care” when you struggle in MotoGP

Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli says it’s “normal” for onlookers to underappreciate what a rider is fighting against in a tough MotoGP season, and that people “don’t care” what the reason is.

NIO 333 "signs are positive" as team unveils striking Formula E livery
Formula E Formula E

NIO 333 "signs are positive" as team unveils striking Formula E livery

NIO 333's Russell O'Hagan reckons "the signs are positive" at the team ahead of Valencia testing, as it looks to move away from the back of the Formula E grid.

Norris: One F1 podium ‘isn’t enough’ despite ‘very tough’ year for McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: One F1 podium ‘isn’t enough’ despite ‘very tough’ year for McLaren

Lando Norris says scoring just a single podium finish in Formula 1 this year “isn’t enough” despite being the only driver outside the leading three teams to achieve a rostrum.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend Plus

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

Surname pressure is something many have had to deal with in their motorsport careers. And while Luca Marini doesn’t have that, his familial relation and the team he rides for in MotoGP have cast a brighter spotlight on his progress. But, as he has shown in 2022 – and as he reveals to Autosport – Marini is so much more than just the brother of a legend

MotoGP
Dec 6, 2022
Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022 Plus

Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022

The 2022 MotoGP season was another hotly contested championship, with Francesco Bagnaia emerging as the title winner after the campaign went to the wire. Autosport picks out the 10 best performers of the season

MotoGP
Nov 29, 2022
Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo? Plus

Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo?

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo had a 91-point lead over rival Francesco Bagnaia after the German Grand Prix, a seemingly impregnable gap to overcome in the remaining 10 races. But as the Frenchman struggled for pace with his Yamaha, Bagnaia stormed back into contention and swept to Ducati's first riders' title since 2007

MotoGP
Nov 25, 2022
Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests Plus

Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests

After a run on Honda's 2023 prototype MotoGP bike, six-time champion Marc Marquez made his pessimism clear with his initial reaction. But the Japanese marque has made leadership changes behind closed doors - and a more representative bike promised for the Malaysia test in February could placate Marquez

MotoGP
Nov 23, 2022
Why the new MotoGP world champion has a stronger character than it seems Plus

Why the new MotoGP world champion has a stronger character than it seems

While new MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia might not be the loudest rider on the grid, his calm exterior belies a steely backbone. His part in turning around Ducati's fortunes at the start of the year, when displeased with a new engine concept, shows the strength of his character

MotoGP
Nov 16, 2022
Why Bagnaia's MotoGP triumph is as worthy as Stoner's Ducati breakthrough Plus

Why Bagnaia's MotoGP triumph is as worthy as Stoner's Ducati breakthrough

OPINION: Despite the superiority exhibited by the Ducati in 2022, the context in which Francesco Bagnaia became MotoGP world champion means that both the rider and the Italian marque merit the same recognition that the brand and Casey Stoner received after their 2007 title

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2022
Why the 2022 MotoGP season had a bittersweet ending Plus

Why the 2022 MotoGP season had a bittersweet ending

OPINION: MotoGP’s fifth last round showdown of the modern era delivered a tense finale despite the predictable outcome, as Francesco Bagnaia ended 15 years of pain for Ducati. But as emotions ran high for the Italian marque, a final victory for a departing Japanese rival tinged the campaign’s conclusion with sadness

MotoGP
Nov 7, 2022
Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun Plus

Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun

Since Ducati announced the arrival of Enea Bastianini to its factory team for 2023, the staging of the four-time race winner has strained the atmosphere within the Italian manufacturer, which has raised its guard in anticipation of what may happen between him and championship favourite Francesco Bagnaia

MotoGP
Nov 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.