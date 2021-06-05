Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Marc Marquez believes Honda won’t gain MotoGP concessions in 2022 Next / Vinales laments agenda behind out-of-context MotoGP future quotes
MotoGP / Catalan GP News

MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Fabio Quartararo is on pole position at Barcelona after topping qualifying for the 2021 MotoGP Catalunya Grand Prix. Here’s how and when you can watch the race.

MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Factory Yamaha rider Quartararo continued his scintillating Saturday form in 2021 by becoming the first MotoGP rider since 2014 to record five consecutive pole positions.

The championship leader and defending Catalan GP winner pipped Ducati's Jack Miller by just 0.037s to secure top spot, prior to the Australian taking a tumble at Turn 3.

Friday pace-setter Johann Zarco joins them on the front row in third, while KTM rider Miguel Oliviera took his best qualifying position of the year in fourth ahead of Franco Morbidelli's SRT Petronas Yamaha.

In his first weekend working with new crew chief Silvano Galbusera, Maverick Vinales will start sixth on the second factory Yamaha, while Aleix Espargaro continued to impress on the Aprilia in seventh.

Brad Binder on the second factory KTM will start eighth, with Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia alongside, while a late track limits infringement cost reigning MotoGP world champion Joan Mir a spot on the front row and dumped him back to tenth.

Last year's Catalan GP runner-up Mir was doubly unhappy after the session, pointing out that his Suzuki bike 'hasn't improved' since 2020.

Valentino Rossi (SRT) and Pol Espargaro (Honda) both crashed and will start from 11th and 12th positions, although the latter at least denied team-mate Marc Marquez a place in Q2 by 0.011s.

On his return from injury, Jorge Martin qualified 15th on the Pramac Ducati.

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When is the MotoGP Catalunya Grand Prix?

• Date: Sunday 6th June 2021
• Start time: 12:00pm BST, 1:00pm local time

How can I watch the Catalunya MotoGP?

In the United Kingdom, the Catalunya GP race day will be broadcast live on BT Sport, which has live broadcasting television rights for the entire 2021 MotoGP season. The race will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with race coverage starting at 11:30am BST, directly after the Moto3 race. BT Sport will also be showing the Moto2 and races from Barcelona.

TV Channel: BT Sport 2
Channel number: Sky – 414
Channel number: Virgin Media – 528
Start time: 11:30am BST

MotoGP also offers its own live online video streaming service which is available to stream in the UK.

Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3

Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the Catalunya MotoGP highlights?

ITV4 will show the highlights of each MotoGP round in 2021, including highlights of the Moto2 and Moto3 classes, which will be broadcast on each Monday evening after the race.

TV Channel: ITV4
Channel number: Freeview – 25
Channel number: Sky – 120 HD, 818 SD
Channel number: Virgin Media – 178 HD, 118 SD
Channel number: Freesat – 117
Start time: Monday 7th June - 10:00pm BST

What's the weather forecast for the race at Barcelona?

Cloud and dry weather conditions with sunny spells are forecast for the Catalunya Grand Prix at Barcelona on Sunday afternoon, with very low chance of rain and a high of 22 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix grid

Cla Rider Bike Time
1 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'38.853
2 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'38.890
3 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'39.049
4 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'39.099
5 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'39.109
6 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'39.157
7 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'39.218
8 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'39.343
9 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'39.359
10 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'39.431
11 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'39.605
12 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'41.791
13 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'39.181
14 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'39.347
15 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'39.532
16 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1'39.567
17 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'39.590
18 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'39.744
19 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'39.942
20 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'40.009
21 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1'40.158
View full results

 

Related video

Marc Marquez believes Honda won’t gain MotoGP concessions in 2022

Previous article

Marc Marquez believes Honda won’t gain MotoGP concessions in 2022

Next article

Vinales laments agenda behind out-of-context MotoGP future quotes

Vinales laments agenda behind out-of-context MotoGP future quotes
Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP

