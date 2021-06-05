MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Factory Yamaha rider Quartararo continued his scintillating Saturday form in 2021 by becoming the first MotoGP rider since 2014 to record five consecutive pole positions.

The championship leader and defending Catalan GP winner pipped Ducati's Jack Miller by just 0.037s to secure top spot, prior to the Australian taking a tumble at Turn 3.

Friday pace-setter Johann Zarco joins them on the front row in third, while KTM rider Miguel Oliviera took his best qualifying position of the year in fourth ahead of Franco Morbidelli's SRT Petronas Yamaha.

In his first weekend working with new crew chief Silvano Galbusera, Maverick Vinales will start sixth on the second factory Yamaha, while Aleix Espargaro continued to impress on the Aprilia in seventh.

Brad Binder on the second factory KTM will start eighth, with Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia alongside, while a late track limits infringement cost reigning MotoGP world champion Joan Mir a spot on the front row and dumped him back to tenth.

Last year's Catalan GP runner-up Mir was doubly unhappy after the session, pointing out that his Suzuki bike 'hasn't improved' since 2020.

Valentino Rossi (SRT) and Pol Espargaro (Honda) both crashed and will start from 11th and 12th positions, although the latter at least denied team-mate Marc Marquez a place in Q2 by 0.011s.

On his return from injury, Jorge Martin qualified 15th on the Pramac Ducati.

Jack Miller, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When is the MotoGP Catalunya Grand Prix?

• Date: Sunday 6th June 2021

• Start time: 12:00pm BST, 1:00pm local time

How can I watch the Catalunya MotoGP?

In the United Kingdom, the Catalunya GP race day will be broadcast live on BT Sport, which has live broadcasting television rights for the entire 2021 MotoGP season. The race will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with race coverage starting at 11:30am BST, directly after the Moto3 race. BT Sport will also be showing the Moto2 and races from Barcelona.

TV Channel: BT Sport 2

Channel number: Sky – 414

Channel number: Virgin Media – 528

Start time: 11:30am BST

MotoGP also offers its own live online video streaming service which is available to stream in the UK.

Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3 Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the Catalunya MotoGP highlights?

ITV4 will show the highlights of each MotoGP round in 2021, including highlights of the Moto2 and Moto3 classes, which will be broadcast on each Monday evening after the race.

TV Channel: ITV4

Channel number: Freeview – 25

Channel number: Sky – 120 HD, 818 SD

Channel number: Virgin Media – 178 HD, 118 SD

Channel number: Freesat – 117

Start time: Monday 7th June - 10:00pm BST

What's the weather forecast for the race at Barcelona?

Cloud and dry weather conditions with sunny spells are forecast for the Catalunya Grand Prix at Barcelona on Sunday afternoon, with very low chance of rain and a high of 22 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix grid

shares