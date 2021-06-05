Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Catalan GP News

Mir: Suzuki ‘hasn’t improved’ title-winning 2020 MotoGP bike

By:

Reigning MotoGP world champion Joan Mir says Suzuki “didn’t improve” its bike in 2021 compared to last year after qualifying down in 10th for the Catalan Grand Prix.

Mir was on strong firm at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona last year, rising from eighth on the grid to come within a second of victory in the runner-up spot having managed his tyres better than winner Fabio Quartararo on the Yamaha.

However Mir could only manage 10th in Q2 on Saturday at Barcelona, 0.578 seconds off the pole time set by Quartararo.

Mir explained that he simply “can’t go faster” in qualifying trim right now and says the fact he lost two positions relative to 2020 despite lapping two tenths quicker in Q2 proves Suzuki hasn’t made any progress this year - although this is somewhat muddied by the fact Turn 10 has been revised for 2021.

The Suzuki rider also expects his race to run as it did in 2020, but says this isn’t good enough as “this is not the way to win races”.

“I think we will make a race again from less to more,” he said.

“We have to continue improving, because this is not the way to win races.

“Like this, I will be able to be on the podium if I’m good on the race, if I’m able to manage [the tyre] well and make super good laps like always.

“But the truth is that we have to continue improving and pushing because the competitiveness this year is really high. A lot of manufacturers improved and we didn’t improve.

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Our bike is really good, we have a good base, but I have the same bike as last year.

“What it means is I have been two tenths faster than last year in qualifying and I was eighth last year. This year I’m two tenths faster and I am 10th, so we are not improving.

“We need to push a bit more to have more material and to test more things to improve, because clearly this year a lot of people improved and we have a good package but we didn’t improve.”

Mir admits this current lack of progress from Suzuki has him “a bit worried”, adding: “I want to defend the title and I think that Suzuki also does.

“But I think that we can push a bit more, honestly, to bring more things because the team works really well.

“But it’s not enough, the others are working harder maybe. We need to work all of us harder if we want to defend the crown.”

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP
Drivers Joan Mir
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Plus

How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021, having stormed to victory at a venue where he last year served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha’s factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend has revealed one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Plus

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

