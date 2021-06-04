Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Marquez had “important” injury talk with MotoGP legend Doohan
MotoGP / Catalan GP News

Vinales “not used” to ex-Rossi MotoGP crew chief’s way of working

By:

Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales admits the programme he worked through with new MotoGP crew chief Silvano Galbusera on Friday of the Catalan Grand Prix was something he’s “not used to doing”.

Vinales “not used” to ex-Rossi MotoGP crew chief’s way of working

Vinales is now working with ex-Valentino Rossi crew chief Galbusera after a tough run of form since winning the opening Qatar GP – according to Vinales – led Yamaha to ditching the Spaniard’s former chief mechanic Esteban Garcia.

The Yamaha rider says the main goal of Friday was to find front confidence, which he feels was achieved, but notes he had to try “many different bikes” across FP1 and FP2 to do this – which is unusual for him.

Ending the day sixth fastest, 0.586 seconds off the pace, but stressed he focused “more on feelings and not on lap times” on Friday.

“Well, actually we tried different balances on the bike,” Vinales said when asked what it was like working with Galbusera.

“Basically, the objective was to find front feeling and we accomplished today, so I’m quite happy about that.

“But anyway, we have other problems. It’s the way: we solve one problem at a time, and today we tried many different bikes during FP1 and FP2.

“It’s something that I’m not used to doing, but it’s not bad.

“I’m quite happy because we found very positive things.

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“For sure a few negative, but we can work on that tomorrow and see if we can make an improvement.

“It’s important to look ahead to the future, so we are trying to work hard.”

Read Also:

Vinales concedes he needs time for the relationship between himself and Galbusera to develop but is sure the Italian will soon “understand” what he needs on the bike.

“We need to match step by step,” he added.

“If we go too fast it’s not good. We need to go slowly, building the confidence and I felt good.

“I worked already a little bit with Silvano in the test in Qatar and I think he’s a smart guy, has a lot of experience, also with Vale, who has been on a high level in the last years.

“And he can help me with a few things and for sure every rider is different, but he will understand because today honestly I’ve been quite calm during the day.

“I understand our job. It feels very nice, honestly.”

shares
comments

Related video

Marquez had “important” injury talk with MotoGP legend Doohan

Previous article

Marquez had “important” injury talk with MotoGP legend Doohan
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP
Drivers Maverick Viñales
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2

4h
2
Formula 1

Singapore GP called off as F1 assesses replacement options

3h
3
Formula 1

Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings

3h
4
Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

4h
5
Formula 1

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

1d
Latest news
Vinales “not used” to ex-Rossi MotoGP crew chief’s way of working
MGP

Vinales “not used” to ex-Rossi MotoGP crew chief’s way of working

1h
Marquez had “important” injury talk with MotoGP legend Doohan
MGP

Marquez had “important” injury talk with MotoGP legend Doohan

1h
Rins’ Catalunya MotoGP absence “hurts” - Mir
MGP

Rins’ Catalunya MotoGP absence “hurts” - Mir

2h
MotoGP Catalunya Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MGP

MotoGP Catalunya Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

2h
Catalunya MotoGP: Zarco edges out Morbidelli in FP2
MGP

Catalunya MotoGP: Zarco edges out Morbidelli in FP2

4h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Marquez had “important” injury talk with MotoGP legend Doohan Catalan GP
MotoGP

Marquez had “important” injury talk with MotoGP legend Doohan

Catalunya MotoGP: Zarco edges out Morbidelli in FP2 Catalan GP
MotoGP

Catalunya MotoGP: Zarco edges out Morbidelli in FP2

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Plus
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Maverick Viñales More
Maverick Viñales
Vinales MotoGP crew chief split “hurts” on personal level Catalan GP
MotoGP

Vinales MotoGP crew chief split “hurts” on personal level

Vinales splits with MotoGP crew chief, teams up with ex-Rossi man Catalan GP
MotoGP

Vinales splits with MotoGP crew chief, teams up with ex-Rossi man

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Doha GP Plus
MotoGP

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Yamaha Factory Racing More
Yamaha Factory Racing
Quartararo: Yamaha has "complete package" in MotoGP now
MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha has "complete package" in MotoGP now

Yamaha duo not viewing Mugello MotoGP as damage limitation race
MotoGP

Yamaha duo not viewing Mugello MotoGP as damage limitation race

Has Yamaha banished its demons with its 2021 MotoGP bike? Plus
MotoGP

Has Yamaha banished its demons with its 2021 MotoGP bike?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Plus

How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021, having stormed to victory at a venue where he last year served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha’s factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend has revealed one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Plus

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2

Singapore GP called off as F1 assesses replacement options
Formula 1 Formula 1

Singapore GP called off as F1 assesses replacement options

Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

Sainz: Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco"

Formula 1 marshals: Who are they, what they do & do they get paid?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 marshals: Who are they, what they do & do they get paid?

Latest news

Vinales “not used” to ex-Rossi MotoGP crew chief’s way of working
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “not used” to ex-Rossi MotoGP crew chief’s way of working

Marquez had “important” injury talk with MotoGP legend Doohan
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez had “important” injury talk with MotoGP legend Doohan

Rins’ Catalunya MotoGP absence “hurts” - Mir
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins’ Catalunya MotoGP absence “hurts” - Mir

MotoGP Catalunya Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Catalunya Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.