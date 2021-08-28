Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / British GP News

MotoGP British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

By:

Pol Espargaro is on pole position at Silverstone for the MotoGP British Grand Prix. Here’s how and when you can watch the race.

The Repsol Honda rider claimed his first pole for the team after Jorge Martin missed out by having his provisional pole time deleted for cutting the chicane at the Vale section of the Silverstone circuit.

That saw Espargaro rewarded with his third career MotoGP pole and Martin pushed back to fourth place, as Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo were promoted to second and third respectively.

Marc Marquez had to settle for fifth place for Honda, having bounced back from a high-speed crash in FP1, with Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro completing the second row.

Despite topping FP3, Jack Miller could only manage seventh place in Q2 as he felt his qualifying was hampered by tyre issues with his Ducati.

Valentino Rossi enjoyed a small resurgence in eighth place for Petronas SRT Yamaha as Johann Zarco rounded out the fourth row on the Pramac Ducati having progress through from Q1.

Alex Rins also made it through from Q1 to qualify 10th, directly ahead of Suzuki team-mate Joan Mir, with Austrian GP winner Brad Binder taking 12th place for KTM.

Home riders Cal Crutchlow and Jake Dixon both struggled in qualifying and will line up on the grid in 19th and 21st place respectively.

Jake Dixon, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Jake Dixon, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When is the MotoGP British Grand Prix?

• Date: Sunday 29th August 2021
• Start time: 1:00pm BST, 1:00pm local time

How can I watch the British MotoGP?

In the United Kingdom, the British GP race day will be broadcast live on BT Sport, which has live broadcasting television rights for the 2021 MotoGP season. The race will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST, directly after the Moto3 race. The MotoGP race is being held before the Moto2 race to avoid a TV programming clash with the Formula 1 Belgian GP.

TV Channel: BT Sport 2
Channel number: Sky – 414
Channel number: Virgin Media – 528
Start time: 12:30pm BST
The British MotoGP will also be shown live on free-to-air television in the United Kingdom on ITV. Earlier this year ITV broadcasted the French MotoGP race live on sister channel ITV4.

Channel: ITV
Channel numbers: Freeview – 3
Channel numbers: Sky – 103 HD, 803 SD
Channel numbers: Virgin Media – 103 HD/SD
Channel numbers: Freesat – 103 SD, 111 HD
Start time: 12:30pm BST

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

ITV will broadcast the British MotoGP race (premier class only) live, with coverage at starting at 12.30pm and finishing at 2:30pm.

MotoGP also offers its own live online video streaming service which is available to stream in the UK.

How can I watch the British MotoGP highlights?

ITV4 will show the highlights of each MotoGP round in 2021, including highlights of the Moto2 and Moto3 classes, which will be broadcast on each Monday evening after the race.

TV Channel: ITV4
Channel number: Freeview – 25
Channel number: Sky – 120 HD, 818 SD
Channel number: Virgin Media – 178 HD, 118 SD
Channel number: Freesat – 117
Start time: Monday 30th August - 8:00pm BST
What's the weather forecast for the race at Silverstone?

Dry and cloudy weather conditions with a chance of sunny spells are forecast for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday afternoon, with a high of 17 degrees Celsius for the start of the race – five degrees cooler than the Austrian GP last time out.

MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying results

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'58.889  
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'58.911 0.022
3 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'58.925 0.036
4 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'59.074 0.185
5 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'59.086 0.197
6 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'59.273 0.384
7 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'59.368 0.479
8 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'59.531 0.642
9 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'59.579 0.690
10 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'59.639 0.750
11 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'59.763 0.874
12 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'59.977 1.088
View full results
Cla Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 France Johann Zarco Ducati 7  
2 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 7 0.221
3 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 5 0.265
4 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 7 0.476
5 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 7 0.593
6 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 7 0.709
7 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 7 0.829
8 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 7 0.843
9 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 7 0.929
10 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 7 1.103
11 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Yamaha 7 1.581
View full results

 

