Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / MotoGP British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more Next / Silverstone hopeful of new five-year MotoGP deal
MotoGP / British GP News

Zarco "put too much pressure" on himself in MotoGP title race

By:
Co-author:
Guillaume Navarro

Johann Zarco says he has to put thoughts of the 2021 MotoGP title “out of my head” as he has “put too much pressure” on himself since the summer break. 

Zarco "put too much pressure" on himself in MotoGP title race

The Pramac Ducati rider ended the opening nine races of the 2021 season as Fabio Quartararo’s nearest rival in the championship standings, 34 points adrift after scoring four podiums.

But Zarco had two disappointing events in Austria at a stronghold for Ducati, finishing sixth in the Styrian Grand Prix while Quartararo was third, and crashing out of the Austrian GP.

As Quartararo’s lead swelled to 47 points, Zarco was cut 49 points adrift ahead of Sunday’s British GP at Silverstone.

Having encountered a largely difficult weekend at Silverstone, Zarco hasn’t given up hope of challenging for the 2021 title – but says since Austria he’s had to re-evaluate how he approaches the rest of the season.

“I have to get it out of my head because I put too much pressure on myself coming back from the summer; conscious or unconscious, it's hard to say,” Zarco said when asked if his disappointing Austria double-header has made him change his approach to the title battle.

“I wanted to move up a gear to compete better with Fabio and this gear is not done so quickly. 

“So, you have to know what to aim for, and afterwards, it doesn't mean that you lose hope. A lot of things can happen.

“But Fabio manages to maintain his rank, and I, on the phase of evolution that I believe [must be done], need more time or analysis on many things.”

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Zarco will start Sunday’s British GP from ninth on the grid having come through Q1, while Pramac team-mate Jorge Martin will launch from fourth. 

Martin went provisionally pole at the end of Q2 with a lap eight tenths quicker than the rest, but this was falsely registered as the Pramac rider cut the Vale chicane while looking for space on track for his final flying lap.

Read Also:

The rookie was dropped to sixth after the timing screens were readjusted, before being promoted finally to fourth.

“In qualifying, for sure I did it [cut Vale] to find a good place because I saw [Marc] Marquez was in front, so I thought it was the perfect place [to follow him] for the last lap,” Martin said.

“I knew from the beginning it was not pole position, but I didn’t know the position [I actually qualified]. So, I think P4 is good enough. 

“The pace is good and we can fight for the podium tomorrow. I really enjoyed the parc ferme.

“As soon as I arrived I said ‘it’s not pole, you need to review it and let me go to my box’.

“But then I had to come back again because I was first independent [team rider].

“It was nice to speak with Fabio, Pecco [Bagnaia] because they were laughing, saying, ‘there’s no way you can make that time’.”

shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Previous article

MotoGP British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Next article

Silverstone hopeful of new five-year MotoGP deal

Silverstone hopeful of new five-year MotoGP deal
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

17 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

16 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

17 h
4
Formula 1

Norris takes five-place grid penalty at Spa after gearbox change

29 min
5
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

1 d
Latest news
Silverstone hopeful of new five-year MotoGP deal
MGP

Silverstone hopeful of new five-year MotoGP deal

55m
Zarco "put too much pressure" on himself in MotoGP title race
MGP

Zarco "put too much pressure" on himself in MotoGP title race

1 h
MotoGP British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MGP

MotoGP British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

15 h
Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying
MGP

Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying

16 h
Quartararo “not comfortable” on way to Silverstone MotoGP front row
MGP

Quartararo “not comfortable” on way to Silverstone MotoGP front row

17 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Silverstone hopeful of new five-year MotoGP deal British GP
MotoGP

Silverstone hopeful of new five-year MotoGP deal

Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying British GP
MotoGP

Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home British GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

Johann Zarco More
Johann Zarco
Austrian MotoGP: Zarco tops FP1 with Red Bull Ring lap record Austrian GP
MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Zarco tops FP1 with Red Bull Ring lap record

Rins: Zarco “destroyed” my Assen MotoGP race with “idiot move” Dutch GP
MotoGP

Rins: Zarco “destroyed” my Assen MotoGP race with “idiot move”

Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader? Qatar GP Plus
MotoGP

Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?

Pramac Racing More
Pramac Racing
MotoGP rookie Jorge Martin “living a dream” after second Austria pole Austrian GP
MotoGP

MotoGP rookie Jorge Martin “living a dream” after second Austria pole

Why MotoGP’s newest winner got lucky with red flags in Styrian GP Styrian GP
MotoGP

Why MotoGP’s newest winner got lucky with red flags in Styrian GP

Could Lorenzo really move to Pramac Ducati? Plus
MotoGP

Could Lorenzo really move to Pramac Ducati?

Trending Today

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

Norris takes five-place grid penalty at Spa after gearbox change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris takes five-place grid penalty at Spa after gearbox change

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Monza renames Parabolica in honour of Michele Alboreto
Formula 1 Formula 1

Monza renames Parabolica in honour of Michele Alboreto

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Plus

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

OPINION: After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021

Latest news

Silverstone hopeful of new five-year MotoGP deal
MotoGP MotoGP

Silverstone hopeful of new five-year MotoGP deal

Zarco "put too much pressure" on himself in MotoGP title race
MotoGP MotoGP

Zarco "put too much pressure" on himself in MotoGP title race

MotoGP British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.