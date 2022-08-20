Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / MotoGP formally confirms sprint races for 2023 season Next / Sprint races will make MotoGP “more spectacular" - Marquez
MotoGP / Austrian GP Stage report

MotoGP Austrian GP: Bastianini leads Ducati 1-2-3-4 in qualifying

Gresini’s Enea Bastianini snatched a maiden MotoGP pole for the Austrian Grand Prix ahead of Francesco Bagnaia, as main title rivals Fabio Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro were fifth and ninth.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Austrian GP: Bastianini leads Ducati 1-2-3-4 in qualifying

Already a three-time winner in MotoGP this year, Bastianini finally added a pole position in the premier class to his credit after beating Bagnaia by 0.024 seconds at the death of a tight qualifying.

Having come through Q1 after an FP3 fall, Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro set the early pace with a 1m29.255s, before Jack Miller on the factory team Ducati edged ahead with a 1m29.164s.

The pair traded top spot on their second laps, Espargaro improving to a 1m29.032s before Miller fired in a 1m28.898s.

Espargaro would find himself shuffled back to fifth after the first run, and could do no better than ninth after his 1m29.032s was cancelled for exceeding track limits.

With just over three minutes of the 15-minute Q2 session left, Bagnaia mounted a challenge on Miller’s lap with a 1m28.999s before toppling his team-mate’s time with a 1m28.796s.

This looked like it would secure pole for the in-form Italian, but compatriot Bastianini snatched pole on his final lap of 1m28.772s aboard his year-old Gresini-run Ducati.

Miller completed the top three with Pramac’s Jorge Martin fourth and the first non-Ducati rider Quartararo on the factory Yamaha in fifth – the championship leader just 0.231s from pole.

He is sandwiched between both Pramac Ducatis, with practice pace-setter Johann Zarco sixth ahead of Maverick Vinales (Aprilia).

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir was eighth on the Suzuki ahead of Aleix Espargaro, with Fabio Di Giannantonio on the second Gresini GP21 coming from Q1 to qualify 10th.

Alex Rins was 11th on the second of the Suzukis, with Brad Binder only able to go 12th on his KTM.

VR46 Ducati’s Luca Marini was denied a place in Q2 by just 0.036s and will line up 13th, while a crash for his team-mate Marco Bezzecchi late on in Q1 at the new chicane left him down in 20th.

LCR Honda rider Alex Marquez crashed in identical fashion to Bezzecchi as he was tracking the Italian and paid dearly, the Spaniard starting last as no HRC runner was able to progress into the pole shootout session.

The top Honda was Takaaki Nakagami on the sister LCR bike in 14th ahead of factory team rider Pol Espargaro, with Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli making a late improvement to 16th.

Miguel Oliveira was a disappointing 17th on KTM’s home turf ahead of Honda’s Stefan Bradl and RNF Racing’s Andrea Dovizioso in his penultimate MotoGP qualifying session.

Behind Bezzecchi came Darryn Binder on the sister RNF bike from Tech3 KTM duo Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez, with Aprilia wildcard Lorenzo Savadori lining up ahead of Marquez.

The 2022 MotoGP Austrian GP will get underway at 1pm BST on Sunday.

MotoGP Austrian GP - Q2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'28.772  
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'28.796 0.024
3 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'28.881 0.109
4 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'28.958 0.186
5 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'29.003 0.231
6 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'29.046 0.274
7 Spain Maverick Viales Aprilia 1'29.135 0.363
8 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'29.255 0.483
9 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'29.255 0.483
10 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'29.336 0.564
11 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'29.424 0.652
12 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'29.536 0.764
View full results

MotoGP Austrian GP - Q1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'29.231  
2 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'29.350 0.119
3 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'29.386 0.155
4 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'29.390 0.159
5 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'29.475 0.244
6 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'29.540 0.309
7 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'29.613 0.382
8 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 1'29.809 0.578
9 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'30.085 0.854
10 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'30.122 0.891
11 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'30.328 1.097
12 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 1'30.397 1.166
13 Spain Ral Fernndez KTM 1'30.475 1.244
14 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1'30.487 1.256
15 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'33.653 4.422
View full results
shares
comments
MotoGP formally confirms sprint races for 2023 season
Previous article

MotoGP formally confirms sprint races for 2023 season
Next article

Sprint races will make MotoGP “more spectacular" - Marquez

Sprint races will make MotoGP “more spectacular" - Marquez
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP 2023 sprint races: Everything you need to know Austrian GP
MotoGP

MotoGP 2023 sprint races: Everything you need to know

Claims track time won’t change with MotoGP sprints “bullshit” – Espargaro Austrian GP
MotoGP

Claims track time won’t change with MotoGP sprints “bullshit” – Espargaro

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him British GP Plus
MotoGP

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Enea Bastianini More
Enea Bastianini
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma French GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Bastianini’s MotoGP crew chief sees similarities with Dovizioso Americas GP
MotoGP

Bastianini’s MotoGP crew chief sees similarities with Dovizioso

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Americas GP Plus
MotoGP

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Latest news

MotoGP 2023 sprint races: Everything you need to know
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP 2023 sprint races: Everything you need to know

From the 2023 season, MotoGP will introduce sprint races to grand prix weekends. Here is everything you need to know.

Claims track time won’t change with MotoGP sprints “bullshit” – Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

Claims track time won’t change with MotoGP sprints “bullshit” – Espargaro

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro has countered claims from MotoGP that weekend track time will not change with the introduction of sprint races in 2023, saying “it’s not the solution” needed.

Quartararo “out of control” in “nightmare” MotoGP qualifyings now
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “out of control” in “nightmare” MotoGP qualifyings now

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo says he is “out of control” in every MotoGP qualifying now, describing Saturdays as a “nightmare” after struggling to fifth for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Sprint races will make MotoGP “more spectacular" - Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP

Sprint races will make MotoGP “more spectacular" - Marquez

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says the introduction of sprint races in 2023 will make the series “more spectacular”.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader Plus

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Coinciding with the arrival of Massimo Rivola as head of its MotoGP division, Aprilia has undergone an internal revolution that has spurred it from occupying last place in the team standings to leading the table in the space of just two years. Those entrenched in the project reveal how the ex-Ferrari F1 chief has achieved the dramatic turnaround

MotoGP
Jul 15, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Plus

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.