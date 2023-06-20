Subscribe
Previous / Zarco “almost crashed” in Germany MotoGP thinking about leaders falling Next / Why a MotoGP divorce is now the only option for Marquez and Honda
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Mir out of MotoGP Dutch GP with hand injury, replaced by Lecuona

Joan Mir will not race in this weekend's MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix after injuring his hand in a crash at Mugello and will be replaced at Honda by Iker Lecuona.

Germán Garcia Casanova
By:
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

The 2020 world champion crashed during the second practice session of the Italian GP weekend and fractured the little finger on his right hand.

He withdrew from the remainder of the Italian GP with the hopes of being fit enough to race at the Sachsenring but was unable to participate and was not replaced.

In the first official entry list for the Dutch Grand Prix, Iker Lecuona appears in place of Mir.

He is a member of the Honda World SBK team and already replaced the then-injured Marc Marquez in the Spanish GP, finishing 16th.

For Mir, this will be the third race in a row that he misses after Mugello and Sachsenring, having also missed the Argentina GP.

The former Suzuki rider has only taken part this year at Portimao, Austin, Jerez and Le Mans, scoring a total of five points, which relegates him to 24th place overall, 155 points behind leader Francesco Bagnaia.

LCR Honda rider Alex Rins will also be absent from this weekend's round after suffering a broken leg during the sprint race at the Italian GP.

Iker Lecuona, Repsol Honda Team

Iker Lecuona, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The LCR Honda rider went down on the fourth lap of the sprint in an incident not picked up by TV cameras.

Rins was conscious throughout and after the crash he was transported to the circuit medical centre where it was confirmed he had suffered a broken right leg.

He will be replaced by Honda test rider Stefan Bradl.

The Dutch race will be the third race of the year for the German, after Austin, where he replaced Marc Marquez, and Jerez, where he made a wild card.

Marquez is on the entry list for this weekend's race, but Honda is yet to confirm his participation after he suffered a small fracture to his hand at the Sachsenring.

It was his fifth crash of a bruising weekend and he withdrew from Sunday's race.

The incident left just one Honda rider on the grid, Takaaki Nakagami, who finished 14th but said Marquez's crash had scared him.

shares
comments

Zarco “almost crashed” in Germany MotoGP thinking about leaders falling

Why a MotoGP divorce is now the only option for Marquez and Honda

Germán Garcia Casanova More
Germán Garcia Casanova
Bagnaia suffers partial ankle fracture but set to be fit for Italian MotoGP

Bagnaia suffers partial ankle fracture but set to be fit for Italian MotoGP

MotoGP
Italian GP

Bagnaia suffers partial ankle fracture but set to be fit for Italian MotoGP Bagnaia suffers partial ankle fracture but set to be fit for Italian MotoGP

Le Mans sets MotoGP attendance record at 1000th grand prix

Le Mans sets MotoGP attendance record at 1000th grand prix

MotoGP
French GP

Le Mans sets MotoGP attendance record at 1000th grand prix Le Mans sets MotoGP attendance record at 1000th grand prix

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Joan Mir More
Joan Mir
Mir ruled out of Germany MotoGP rounds with injury as Honda woes continue

Mir ruled out of Germany MotoGP rounds with injury as Honda woes continue

MotoGP
Italian GP

Mir ruled out of Germany MotoGP rounds with injury as Honda woes continue Mir ruled out of Germany MotoGP rounds with injury as Honda woes continue

Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash

Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash

MotoGP
Italian GP

Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Latest news

Jenson Button plans full-time racing return in 2024

Jenson Button plans full-time racing return in 2024

LM Le Mans

Jenson Button plans full-time racing return in 2024 Jenson Button plans full-time racing return in 2024

Tanak: Sections of tougher WRC Safari Rally ”like driving on the moon”

Tanak: Sections of tougher WRC Safari Rally ”like driving on the moon”

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya

Tanak: Sections of tougher WRC Safari Rally ”like driving on the moon” Tanak: Sections of tougher WRC Safari Rally ”like driving on the moon”

FIA hints at F1 grid access clampdown after Neymar Spanish GP incident

FIA hints at F1 grid access clampdown after Neymar Spanish GP incident

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

FIA hints at F1 grid access clampdown after Neymar Spanish GP incident FIA hints at F1 grid access clampdown after Neymar Spanish GP incident

New Tokyo round headlines Formula E's 2024 calendar

New Tokyo round headlines Formula E's 2024 calendar

FE Formula E
Portland

New Tokyo round headlines Formula E's 2024 calendar New Tokyo round headlines Formula E's 2024 calendar

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe