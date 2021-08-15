Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" in apologising to Yamaha MotoGP team

By:

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says Maverick Vinales “did the right thing” in apologising publicly to Yamaha following his suspension from the Austrian Grand Prix.

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" in apologising to Yamaha MotoGP team

Vinales was suspended by Yamaha and withdrawn from this weekend’s Red Bull Ring event after he was found to deliberately try to blow up his bike’s engine in last weekend’s Styrian GP.

The nine-time MotoGP race winner publicly apologised to Yamaha for his actions on Saturday at the Red Bull Ring in his first media appearances since he was suspended, blaming his behaviour on frustration at his situation in the Styrian race in general.

Vinales had already announced after the Dutch TT in June that he would be quitting Yamaha at the end of this season as his relationship with the team had deteriorated irreparably across the 2021 campaign.

It is unclear if Vinales will race again this season for Yamaha, with a decision on that to be taken by the team after further discussions.

Marquez thinks it’s “logical” Vinales will be back on his M1 for the British GP at the end of August and see out the season with Yamaha, while advising him to tackle the end of the campaign as strongly as possible to avoid jeopardising his future.

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Last weekend's behaviour didn't look good to Yamaha,” the Honda rider said.

“He put himself in danger, but he did the right thing [in apologising] and the most logical thing is that at Silverstone he will be back on track with the Yamaha, and he will finish the season.

“If I were him, I would try to finish the year as well as possible because he is very young, he has many years ahead of him and these things can hurt you in the future.”

Vinales’ ex-factory Yamaha team-mate Valentino Rossi already said earlier in the weekend he hoped both rider and team can reconcile after this, adding again on Saturday that Vinales racing at Silverstone “would be best for everyone”.

“Maverick has said what he had to say, which is also the truth,” Rossi said.

“He was frustrated, but in no case did he want to break the engine.

“I think that by asking for forgiveness he has a chance to race at Silverstone, which would be the best for everyone."

Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow also showed his support for Vinales, insisting the Spaniard is “not dangerous” on track and is a “great rider”.

MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT's preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn't want, while it's other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind a rookie's maiden MotoGP victory

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn't overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

OPINION: After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci's days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn't been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Joan Mir's defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn't progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Autosport, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he's confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
The Rossi replacement who's become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021

Latest news

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" in apologising to Yamaha MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" in apologising to Yamaha MotoGP team

MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Quartararo says Yamaha atmosphere "fantastic" during Austrian MotoGP round
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo says Yamaha atmosphere “fantastic” during Austrian MotoGP round

MotoGP rookie Jorge Martin "living a dream" after second Austria pole
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP rookie Jorge Martin “living a dream” after second Austria pole

