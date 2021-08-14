MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

The Pramac Ducati rider broke the new lap record he set last weekend to clinch his second pole position in a row, and the third of his rookie MotoGP campaign.

Although Martin went through the first part of qualifying, the young Spanish rider managed to make it through to the final part and paid tribute to team-mate Johann Zarco, who helped him claim pole position.

Fabio Quartararo was second on the grid alongside Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia, which means that the same riders take to the front row for the second week in a row.

Zarco was fourth fastest, beating a resurgent Marc Marquez and Jack Miller to the front of the second row, ahead of Joan Mir - the 2020 world champion heading the second row.

Aleix Espargaro hauled his Aprilia to eighth place, as KTM pair Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder completed the top 10.

Maverick Vinales was suspended for this weekend and will not ride for Yamaha this weekend, with speculation that he may not appear for the team again this season.

Vinales has apologised for his actions in the Styrian GP, in which he was accused of attempting to break his engine by over-revving in a difficult race.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When is the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix?

• Date: Sunday 14th August 2021

• Start time: 1:00pm BST, 2:00pm local time

How can I watch the Austrian MotoGP?

In the United Kingdom, the Austrian GP race day will be broadcast live on BT Sport, which has live broadcasting television rights for the entire 2021 MotoGP season. The race will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST, directly after the Moto2 race.

TV Channel: BT Sport 2

Channel number: Sky – 414

Channel number: Virgin Media – 528

Start time: 12:30pm BST

MotoGP also offers its own live online video streaming service which is available to stream in the UK.

How can I watch the Austrian MotoGP highlights?

ITV4 will show the highlights of each MotoGP round in 2021, including highlights of the Moto2 and Moto3 classes, which will be broadcast on each Monday evening after the race.

TV Channel: ITV4

Channel number: Freeview – 25

Channel number: Sky – 120 HD, 818 SD

Channel number: Virgin Media – 178 HD, 118 SD

Channel number: Freesat – 117

Start time: Monday 9th August - 8:00pm BST

What's the weather forecast for the race at the Red Bull Ring?

Wet weather conditions and a chance of thunderstorms are forecast for the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday afternoon, with a high of 26 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

Why is MotoGP holding two races in Austria?

As part of the COVID-19-hit campaign the 2021 MotoGP calendar has been tweaked due to various travel restrictions in place across the world.

The Finnish, Japanese, Thai and Australian MotoGP rounds have already been cancelled for 2021, while the Argentinean GP remains postponed.

In order to bulk out the calendar, Losail, the Red Bull Ring and Portimao will all host two races.

MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results