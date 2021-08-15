Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" in apologising to Yamaha MotoGP team
MotoGP / Austrian GP Race report

Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble after late rain

By:

KTM’s Brad Binder took an extraordinary MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix victory as he stayed on slicks after a late downpour forced most of the grid to pit for wet tyres.

Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble after late rain

Spots of rain started to fall on the Red Bull Ring as the race got underway having been declared dry, which influenced Marc Marquez’s decision to make a late switch to the soft rear slick in anticipation of a flag-to-flag scenario.

Styrian GP winner Jorge Martin converted pole to the holeshot, while Fabio Quartararo almost highsided out of second at Turn 1.

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia found his way into the lead ahead of Martin, while the Pramac rider and Quartararo touched at Turn 6 fighting for second – the Yamaha rider losing out to Johann Zarco, Marc Marquez and Jack Miller.

The battle behind raged as Bagnaia continued to lead for the first five laps.

Martin went for a move on Bagnaia at Turn 7 on the sixth tour, but ran wide and allowed his factory Ducati counterpart back through as well as Marquez and a regrouped Quartararo.

By lap eight the rain flags were waving, but the track didn’t get wet enough at this stage to warrant a bike swap.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

At Turn 6 on the same lap Quartararo found a way up the inside of Bagnaia to take the lead on the Yamaha and resisted as the Ducati rider tried to retaliate at the Turn 7 left-hander.

Bagnaia then used the power of the Ducati to power past Quartararo into Turn 1, with the Yamaha rider running wide and allowing Bagnaia to open up a gap of half a second as Marquez hounded Quartararo for second.

After 15 laps the top three of Bagnaia, Quartararo and Marquez had opened up a gap of over a second to Martin behind, with both Pramac riders struggling to run the pace of the leaders.

Despite being the only rider on the soft rear tyre, Marquez showed no signs of his rubber fading and pressured Quartararo into a mistake on lap 20 – the Yamaha rider braking too deep into Turn 3 trying to keep the Honda behind him.

Marquez then set about closing down Bagnaia as the rain started to intensify on lap 22 of 28 Marquez moving through at Turn 3.

The pace started to drop dramatically as the track got wetter, allowing Martin to close right back into contention along with the Suzuki of Joan Mir, Ducati’s Jack Miller and KTM’s Binder.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miller and Alex Rins on the sister Suzuki were the first to pit for wets at the end of lap 23, while the leaders all bunched up over the next two laps.

On the 25th tour race leader Marquez, Quartararo, Bagnaia, Mir and Martin all boxed for their wet bikes as Binder elected to stay out on slicks.

The KTM riders was virtually crawling around the Red Bull Ring come the final lap, Binder struggling to keep his RC16 in a straight line as he applied the throttle.

But Binder somehow kept his bike upright to take the chequered flag over 12 seconds clear for a sensational second-career MotoGP victory – though was hit with a three-second penalty post-race for a track limits violation.

Utter chaos ensued over the last lap as the likes of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, Tech3 KTM rider Iker Lecuona, Avintia’s Luca Marini and his brother Valentino Rossi – who’d all stayed out on slicks – came into podium contention.

But the riders who’d pitted for wets on lap 25 were charging through the field, with Bagnaia and Martin picking their way through the slick runners to claim second and third.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mir was fourth on his Suzuki ahead of Marini, scoring a career-best fifth on his two-year-old Ducati ahead of Lecuona, while championship leader Quartararo – who ran off track at Turn 3 after his stop - was seventh ahead of Petronas SRT Yamaha counterpart Rossi.

The top 10 was completed by LCR’s Alex Marquez and Aprilia’s Espargaro, while Marc Marquez crashed on the penultimate lap at the first corner following his bike swap.

Miller’s decision to switch to wets earlier than the rest along with Rins didn’t pan out, with both 11th and 14th at the chequered flag, with Tech3’s Danilo Petrucci and LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami between them.

Marc Marquez remounted after his crash to seal the final point in 15th ahead of his struggling Honda team-mate Pol Espargaro, while SRT stand-in Cal Crutchlow was the final classified runner.

Miguel Oliveira was a late crasher on the factory KTM, with Zarco falling out of contention on lao 18 and Avintia’s Enea Bastianini an early retirement after the fairing on his Ducati broke off.

Despite the drama, Quartararo comes out of the Austrian GP 47 points clear of Bagnaia and Mir in the standings.

shares
comments
Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" in apologising to Yamaha MotoGP team

Previous article

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" in apologising to Yamaha MotoGP team
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3

3 h
2
Formula 1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

5 h
3
MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

1 d
4
MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble after late rain

16 min
5
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

2 d
Latest news
Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble after late rain
MGP

Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble after late rain

16m
Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" in apologising to Yamaha MotoGP team
MGP

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" in apologising to Yamaha MotoGP team

3 h
MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MGP

MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

20 h
Quartararo says Yamaha atmosphere “fantastic” during Austrian MotoGP round
MGP

Quartararo says Yamaha atmosphere “fantastic” during Austrian MotoGP round

21 h
MotoGP rookie Jorge Martin “living a dream” after second Austria pole
MGP

MotoGP rookie Jorge Martin “living a dream” after second Austria pole

21 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Austrian Moto2: Fernandez fends off Ogura for fourth win of 2021 Spielberg II
Moto2

Austrian Moto2: Fernandez fends off Ogura for fourth win of 2021

Austria Moto3: Garcia wins by just 0.027s after last-lap pass on Oncu Spielberg II
Moto3

Austria Moto3: Garcia wins by just 0.027s after last-lap pass on Oncu

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Styrian GP Plus
MotoGP

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Brad Binder More
Brad Binder
Binder keeps KTM MotoGP ride through to 2024
MotoGP

Binder keeps KTM MotoGP ride through to 2024

Binder had to "ride on a rock" in Jerez MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP

Binder had to "ride on a rock" in Jerez MotoGP qualifying

Why Binder was destined to lead KTM in MotoGP Plus
MotoGP

Why Binder was destined to lead KTM in MotoGP

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing More
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
KTM “trusted” its MotoGP talent system “a year earlier than we wanted” Dutch GP
MotoGP

KTM “trusted” its MotoGP talent system “a year earlier than we wanted”

Pedrosa set to make MotoGP comeback at Misano as KTM wildcard San Marino GP
MotoGP

Pedrosa set to make MotoGP comeback at Misano as KTM wildcard

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Catalan GP Plus
MotoGP

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

Trending Today

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble after late rain
MotoGP MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble after late rain

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Norris: McLaren’s F1 team boss approach important in my development
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: McLaren’s F1 team boss approach important in my development

MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Austrian Moto2: Fernandez fends off Ogura for fourth win of 2021
Moto2 Moto2

Austrian Moto2: Fernandez fends off Ogura for fourth win of 2021

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Plus

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

OPINION: After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Plus

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet Plus

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Autosport, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Plus

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021

Latest news

Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble after late rain
MotoGP MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble after late rain

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" in apologising to Yamaha MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" in apologising to Yamaha MotoGP team

MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Quartararo says Yamaha atmosphere “fantastic” during Austrian MotoGP round
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo says Yamaha atmosphere “fantastic” during Austrian MotoGP round

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.