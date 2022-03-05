Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Suzuki has made "clear" step in MotoGP qualifying despite average Qatar session Next / Qatar MotoGP poleman Martin "needs something else" to fight for race win
MotoGP / Qatar GP News

Marc Marquez "can fight" in MotoGP Qatar GP but "not for winning"

Honda’s Marc Marquez says he “can fight” in Sunday’s 2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix from third on the grid, but doesn’t feel he has the pace “for winning”.

Marc Marquez "can fight" in MotoGP Qatar GP but "not for winning"
Lewis Duncan
By:

The six-time MotoGP world champion guided his radically revised 2022 Honda to third on the grid in Saturday’s first qualifying session of the season at the Losail International Circuit.

Marquez said pre-weekend that he wouldn’t be able to fight for victory in Qatar and echoed this on Saturday, despite showing strong race pace in FP4.

While he believes he has the potential to fight for the podium, Marquez says his main goal “is to understand 22 laps in a row” on the new Honda.

“For me, the most important thing was FP4, where I ride alone, I had a consistent pace, the lap time was coming in a good way,” he said.

“So, let’s see tomorrow. It’s true that we need to manage many factors; it’s the first race, the tyres, fuel, the track, all these things.

“But the butterflies in the stomach will be there, so let’s see how we can manage.

“This morning I was still too far from the top guys, but this afternoon I was very close.

“This is enough for me and I’m happy with that pace because it’s true that I’m not the fastest guy out there but I can fight for top positions – not for winning.

“It depends on the conditions because, for example, Suzuki was fast all weekend and tonight struggled a lot, but tomorrow will be different.

“My main challenge is to understand 22 laps in a row. I feel OK, I don’t feel pain, so this is something that makes me happy.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Akhil Puthiyedath

Marquez says he is still having trouble understanding where the limit is on the front end of the new Honda and has noted that overriding the bike is leading him to slower lap times.

“If you see, I didn’t crash this weekend,” he added. “Normally I crash one time in the practice.

“But this is something, this bike is riding in a different way.

“It’s true that if you want to override, then sometimes you are slower.

“So, sometimes in the qualifying practice it’s difficult to understand where the limit is.

“For example, in my fastest lap I rode [sectors one and two] in a smooth way and I was fast, T3 I feel like I could push more and I overrode and I was slower, I did a mistake.

“So, still it’s tricky to understand the way to go into the corner. Mid-corner and exiting is much better than the previous years.”

shares
comments

Related video

Suzuki has made "clear" step in MotoGP qualifying despite average Qatar session
Previous article

Suzuki has made "clear" step in MotoGP qualifying despite average Qatar session
Next article

Qatar MotoGP poleman Martin "needs something else" to fight for race win

Qatar MotoGP poleman Martin "needs something else" to fight for race win
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Qatar MotoGP poleman Martin "needs something else" to fight for race win Qatar GP
MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP poleman Martin "needs something else" to fight for race win

Suzuki has made "clear" step in MotoGP qualifying despite average Qatar session Qatar GP
MotoGP

Suzuki has made "clear" step in MotoGP qualifying despite average Qatar session

The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022 Qatar GP Plus
MotoGP

The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022

Marc Marquez More
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez “not ready” to fight in Qatar MotoGP Qatar GP
MotoGP

Marc Marquez “not ready” to fight in Qatar MotoGP

MotoGP star Marquez says sport support for Ukraine “not enough” Qatar GP
MotoGP

MotoGP star Marquez says sport support for Ukraine “not enough”

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus
MotoGP

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Repsol Honda Team More
Repsol Honda Team
Espargaro: Honda ‘showing its muscle’ with revised 2022 MotoGP bike
MotoGP

Espargaro: Honda ‘showing its muscle’ with revised 2022 MotoGP bike

Espargaro: Honda has “turned completely” with troubled MotoGP bike Mandalika February Testing
MotoGP

Espargaro: Honda has “turned completely” with troubled MotoGP bike

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve Plus
MotoGP

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve

Latest news

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more

Qatar MotoGP poleman Martin "needs something else" to fight for race win
MotoGP MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP poleman Martin "needs something else" to fight for race win

Marc Marquez "can fight" in MotoGP Qatar GP but "not for winning"
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez "can fight" in MotoGP Qatar GP but "not for winning"

Suzuki has made "clear" step in MotoGP qualifying despite average Qatar session
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki has made "clear" step in MotoGP qualifying despite average Qatar session

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022 Plus

The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” its enigma Plus

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” its enigma

Maverick Vinales’ 2022 season appears to be make or break for the trouble MotoGP star, as he embarks on a full-time campaign with Aprilia after his acrimonious Yamaha split last year. The team is convinced it has pulled off a blinder in signing the nine-time race winner and is doing everything it can to extract the maximum from Vinales.

MotoGP
Mar 1, 2022
Why MotoGP 2022's dawn will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Plus

Why MotoGP 2022's dawn will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title defence has gotten off to a rocky start, as he has expressed dismay at a lack of progress made by Yamaha with the engine of its 2022 bike - so much so, he says his future beyond 2022 remains "open". Will this weekend's season-opening Qatar GP prove Quartararo's complaints have been valid, or simply about pressuring Yamaha during contract negotiations?

MotoGP
Feb 28, 2022
How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team Plus

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

Ducati came close to its first MotoGP world championship since the heady days of Casey Stoner in 2021. And it did so with a line-up born out of a risky philosophy change that has ultimately allowed Ducati mould a MotoGP super team that goes into the 2022 season as an expected favourite

MotoGP
Feb 22, 2022
Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike Plus

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike

The radical change of concept that Honda has pursued for its 2022 MotoGP bike has been the main talking point in pre-season testing. Most of its rivals have highlighted the competitiveness of a bike that is still very young and all indications suggest that their concerns are fully justified...

MotoGP
Feb 15, 2022
Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war? Plus

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

After just five days of official running across Sepang and the Mandalika International Street Circuit, preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season are now over. Here's what we learned from testing and who looks to have come out on top

MotoGP
Feb 14, 2022
Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset? Plus

Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset?

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Plus

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.