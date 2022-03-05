Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Quartararo "not super angry" after "tough" Qatar MotoGP qualifying Next / Marc Marquez "can fight" in MotoGP Qatar GP but "not for winning"
MotoGP / Qatar GP News

Suzuki has made "clear" step in MotoGP qualifying despite average Qatar session

Joan Mir believes Suzuki has “by far” made a “clear” step on qualifying form with its MotoGP bike despite neither rider cracking the top seven at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Suzuki has made "clear" step in MotoGP qualifying despite average Qatar session
Lewis Duncan
By:

One-lap pace has been a key problem for the Suzuki duo in the past, with Mir and team-mate Alex Rins only scoring two front row starts in 2021.

Suzuki ended Friday in Qatar fastest of all, with Rins first and Mir third, and looked to have made a step in time attack mode.

But in qualifying Mir could only manage eighth, while Rins was 10th – but the former says windy conditions played their part in this result and says the potential of the 2022 bike over one lap is much better than last year.

“Yes, by far,” he said, when asked if he felt better on the 2022 Suzuki in qualifying.

“We are a lot better than last year, even with problems I was able to make 1m53.4s, which is a good lap time.

“Then, for sure, we have a couple of tenths that we can improve, on the straight you probably gain a little bit more with the slipstream.

“But we are not that bad I think. I expected a little bit more, but we are really close and it’s like this.

“It is clear that we improved on quali. There’s more potential, I feel when the tyre is new and everything.

“There is some work to do because we didn’t have time to try different things.

“So, yeah I think there’s a bit of margin we can still make it a little bit better.

“But I’m happy, so let’s see what we can do in the race.

“Normally it’s not a bad position for us to start, eighth position, so I’m not worried. Tomorrow I think we have the pace to fight.”

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: MotoGP

Team-mate Rins says he suffered with a lack of rear edge grip in qualifying, but believes the fact so many bikes jumped ahead of Suzuki in qualifying generally shows MotoGP is now in its most competitive era.

“I’m a bit surprised, it’s what I said to the guys in the box, why we are in front in practice and why in the qualifying the others are able to improve this lap time,” Rins added.

“What I say also is true that we are in P10 at 0.4s, we are 0.2s from Marc [Marquez] who finished third.

“So, we have to think that maybe it’s the closest year in terms of equality of the bikes. So, we are not super far away, we are not one second from the first [rider].”

shares
comments

Related video

Quartararo "not super angry" after "tough" Qatar MotoGP qualifying
Previous article

Quartararo "not super angry" after "tough" Qatar MotoGP qualifying
Next article

Marc Marquez "can fight" in MotoGP Qatar GP but "not for winning"

Marc Marquez "can fight" in MotoGP Qatar GP but "not for winning"
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Marc Marquez "can fight" in MotoGP Qatar GP but "not for winning" Qatar GP
MotoGP

Marc Marquez "can fight" in MotoGP Qatar GP but "not for winning"

Quartararo "not super angry" after "tough" Qatar MotoGP qualifying Qatar GP
MotoGP

Quartararo "not super angry" after "tough" Qatar MotoGP qualifying

The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022 Qatar GP Plus
MotoGP

The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022

Joan Mir More
Joan Mir
Mir “ready for Qatar” despite Mandalika MotoGP test misfortunes Mandalika February Testing
MotoGP

Mir “ready for Qatar” despite Mandalika MotoGP test misfortunes

MotoGP testing “important” for Mir’s 2023 decision
MotoGP

MotoGP testing “important” for Mir’s 2023 decision

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet Plus
MotoGP

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Team Suzuki MotoGP More
Team Suzuki MotoGP
Suzuki hires ex-Honda boss as MotoGP team manager
MotoGP

Suzuki hires ex-Honda boss as MotoGP team manager

Suzuki’s MotoGP team manager hunt “taking longer than imagined”
MotoGP

Suzuki’s MotoGP team manager hunt “taking longer than imagined”

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus
MotoGP

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

Latest news

Marc Marquez "can fight" in MotoGP Qatar GP but "not for winning"
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez "can fight" in MotoGP Qatar GP but "not for winning"

Suzuki has made "clear" step in MotoGP qualifying despite average Qatar session
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki has made "clear" step in MotoGP qualifying despite average Qatar session

Quartararo "not super angry" after "tough" Qatar MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo "not super angry" after "tough" Qatar MotoGP qualifying

FIM announces ban on Russian, Belarusian licence holders
MotoGP MotoGP

FIM announces ban on Russian, Belarusian licence holders

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022 Plus

The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” its enigma Plus

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” its enigma

Maverick Vinales’ 2022 season appears to be make or break for the trouble MotoGP star, as he embarks on a full-time campaign with Aprilia after his acrimonious Yamaha split last year. The team is convinced it has pulled off a blinder in signing the nine-time race winner and is doing everything it can to extract the maximum from Vinales.

MotoGP
Mar 1, 2022
Why MotoGP 2022's dawn will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Plus

Why MotoGP 2022's dawn will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title defence has gotten off to a rocky start, as he has expressed dismay at a lack of progress made by Yamaha with the engine of its 2022 bike - so much so, he says his future beyond 2022 remains "open". Will this weekend's season-opening Qatar GP prove Quartararo's complaints have been valid, or simply about pressuring Yamaha during contract negotiations?

MotoGP
Feb 28, 2022
How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team Plus

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

Ducati came close to its first MotoGP world championship since the heady days of Casey Stoner in 2021. And it did so with a line-up born out of a risky philosophy change that has ultimately allowed Ducati mould a MotoGP super team that goes into the 2022 season as an expected favourite

MotoGP
Feb 22, 2022
Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike Plus

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike

The radical change of concept that Honda has pursued for its 2022 MotoGP bike has been the main talking point in pre-season testing. Most of its rivals have highlighted the competitiveness of a bike that is still very young and all indications suggest that their concerns are fully justified...

MotoGP
Feb 15, 2022
Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war? Plus

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

After just five days of official running across Sepang and the Mandalika International Street Circuit, preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season are now over. Here's what we learned from testing and who looks to have come out on top

MotoGP
Feb 14, 2022
Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset? Plus

Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset?

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Plus

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.