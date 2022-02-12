Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / 2022 Mandalika MotoGP Test: Full Day 2 Results Next / Quartararo’s MotoGP future “still open” as Yamaha frustrations continue
MotoGP / Mandalika February Testing News

Mandalika MotoGP track gravel “like knives”, says Pramac’s Jorge Martin

Pramac’s Jorge Martin admits he is “still in pain” after a “huge” crash on Saturday at the Mandalika MotoGP test as the gravel at the track is “like knives”.

Mandalika MotoGP track gravel “like knives”, says Pramac’s Jorge Martin
Lewis Duncan
By:

The one-time MotoGP race winner was one of several riders to crash heavily on Saturday’s second day of testing in Indonesia, with RNF Racing’s Andrea Dovizioso and Tech3 rookie Raul Fernandez also having big offs.

Martin, who was ninth fastest on Saturday, crashed in the afternoon at Turn 15 having strayed slightly off-line onto the incredibly dirty part of the track and fell.

But the Spaniard noted that the gravel at Mandalika is “so painful” and needs to be addressed before the Indonesia Grand Prix in March.

“Yeah, same as usual,” Martin began as he explained his crash.

“I was a bit wide on corner 10, so right corner, so when I arrived at corner 15 I had a huge crash, really fast.

“It’s dangerous, but it is what it is and tomorrow we keep pushing. For us, we can ride, we need to be very careful with the lines, being so smooth, trying not to go out of the line.

“So, if you make a small mistake you can have a really big crash.

“Also, another point, the gravel is really strange and it’s so painful.

“I don’t know why, I’m still in pain from the crash – I just lost the front – because this gravel is so hard.

“Normally it’s like small pebbles, but here it’s like knives. They need to take a look.”

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The state of the track surface has been criticised this weekend due to an excess of dirt, which forced Friday’s running to be halted for over an hour before riders were sent out to clean the circuit – something Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli branded as a “fucking dangerous” exercise.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro – who also had a tumble on Saturday - was also critical of this, and feels the track “is not ready to race” on despite it being successfully used for World Superbikes last November.

“At the beginning my idea was to use this test as half and half, working for the race but at the same time preparing myself, the bike for future races,” Espargaro said.

“But looks like the Michelin tyres will change a lot for the GP, so it’s not anything fixed, but looks like the tyres can change because also for Michelin it’s a new track, no information.

“So, if they see these tyres now are not working well or a bit dangerous for some reason, they will change the tyres. So, if they change the tyres, we will not start from zero, but it’s going to be difficult to use exactly the same settings for the GP.

“This track right now is not ready to race at all.

“So, we are not really using at the maximum the test as we could do for example in Malaysia.

“But for sure, the next time we will ride – apart from tomorrow – will be Qatar Friday. So, I will try to be ready.”

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Suzuki’s Joan Mir, who was another faller, disagreed with Espargaro’s comments, though conceded the current state of the track will make overtaking impossible if it is not improved.

“Yes, I think the track is safe,” said Mir.

“But the thing is yesterday was really dirty. In my case, I crashed – and I think most of the crashes – because it was high temperatures.

Read Also:

“I was trying to do something more on the braking area and then I lost the front, I wasn’t on the line.

“It’s true if you lose the line a little bit, you fall down.

“But in my case, I think the track is safe, but for the GP they must work on cleaning the surface of the track to have off-line in a better situation.

“Because if the track is like this for the race, we will not see any overtaking because there is one line.”

shares
comments
2022 Mandalika MotoGP Test: Full Day 2 Results
Previous article

2022 Mandalika MotoGP Test: Full Day 2 Results
Next article

Quartararo’s MotoGP future “still open” as Yamaha frustrations continue

Quartararo’s MotoGP future “still open” as Yamaha frustrations continue
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo’s MotoGP future “still open” as Yamaha frustrations continue Mandalika February Testing
MotoGP

Quartararo’s MotoGP future “still open” as Yamaha frustrations continue

MotoGP legend Rossi aiming for podiums in 2022 GT World Challenge debut
GT

MotoGP legend Rossi aiming for podiums in 2022 GT World Challenge debut

Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset? Plus
MotoGP

Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset?

Latest news

Quartararo’s MotoGP future “still open” as Yamaha frustrations continue
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo’s MotoGP future “still open” as Yamaha frustrations continue

Mandalika MotoGP track gravel “like knives”, says Pramac’s Jorge Martin
MotoGP MotoGP

Mandalika MotoGP track gravel “like knives”, says Pramac’s Jorge Martin

2022 Mandalika MotoGP Test: Full Day 2 Results
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 Mandalika MotoGP Test: Full Day 2 Results

2022 Mandalika MotoGP test: Marini top for Valentino Rossi’s team on day two
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 Mandalika MotoGP test: Marini top for Valentino Rossi’s team on day two

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset? Plus

Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset?

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Plus

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Plus

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
Feb 3, 2022
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Plus

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Plus

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in the premier class have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a shift in the contractual model used by manufacturers, which is set to have a significant impact on the balance of power in 2022

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey Plus

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey

Danilo Petrucci’s decision to switch to rallying at the conclusion of his time in MotoGP at the end of 2021 raised many eyebrows. Deciding to make his rally raid debut at the Dakar courted scepticism. With his debut almost over on several occasions before it began, Petrucci’s Dakar odyssey was a wild affair full of ups, downs and a run-in with a camel. He sat down with Autosport to reveal all

MotoGP
Jan 25, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve Plus

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022 Plus

The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022

OPINION: MotoGP will get its own Drive to Survive-style series in 2022, airing on Amazon Prime Video. It’s a much-needed grab at the mainstream for MotoGP, but a paradigm shift in the series highlighted by one of its leading stars must be embraced and not overshadowed by a desire to replicate DTS’s popcorn drama

MotoGP
Jan 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.