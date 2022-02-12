Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Mandalika MotoGP track gravel “like knives”, says Pramac’s Jorge Martin
MotoGP / Mandalika February Testing News

Quartararo’s MotoGP future “still open” as Yamaha frustrations continue

World champion Fabio Quartararo says his MotoGP future is “still open” as Yamaha has made little progress with its 2022 bike in pre-season testing.

Quartararo’s MotoGP future “still open” as Yamaha frustrations continue
Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont

Quartararo ended last weekend’s Sepang test unhappy as Yamaha failed to make any top speed gains with its bike compared to its 2021 challenger, while little has changed this weekend at the Mandalika test.

The Frenchman already said back in November he would not sign a 2023 Yamaha deal until he saw tangible progress with the package come the 2022 pre-season.

And though Yamaha has openly stated re-signing the 2021 world champion is its “top priority”, Quartararo said on Saturday in Indonesia that his future remains open.

“Obviously, I expected a bigger improvement of the bike,” Quartararo said.

“And that makes my future open. I have to look at the best option for me.”

With Yamaha’s lack of top speed gains Quartararo has now placed everything on his qualifying for to assist him in his 2022 title defence, as his race pace is strong.

But, despite ending Saturday’s running at Mandalika fourth and comfortably top Yamaha, he is “worried” about the fact he is “missing something” on this area compared to last year when he scored five straight poles and nine other front row starts.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When asked by Autosport if qualifying was now key to his 2022, he replied: “Yes, that’s for sure and I don’t feel so great at the moment on the qualifying.

“So that’s what I’m more worried about, because on the pace I can go super, super fast on the used tyre.

“But the new tyre and one lap, I miss something compared to last year.

“So, this is the biggest difference and I feel like I have to improve that area.”

Read Also:

He added: “On qualifying what I’m missing is the difference between used tyres and new tyres is much less than before.

“And I feel like it’s quite difficult. And I don’t understand why it’s such a small difference”

Team-mate Franco Morbidelli rode the 2019 and 2021-spec M1s last year, but also noted that the difference in engine between them is minimal, noting: “The engine for sure is better than 2019, that’s for sure.

“The difference between 21 and 22 is much smaller than between 19 and 21.”

shares
comments

Related video

Mandalika MotoGP track gravel “like knives”, says Pramac’s Jorge Martin
Previous article

Mandalika MotoGP track gravel “like knives”, says Pramac’s Jorge Martin
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Mandalika MotoGP track gravel “like knives”, says Pramac’s Jorge Martin Mandalika February Testing
MotoGP

Mandalika MotoGP track gravel “like knives”, says Pramac’s Jorge Martin

MotoGP legend Rossi aiming for podiums in 2022 GT World Challenge debut
GT

MotoGP legend Rossi aiming for podiums in 2022 GT World Challenge debut

Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset? Plus
MotoGP

Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset?

Latest news

Quartararo’s MotoGP future “still open” as Yamaha frustrations continue
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo’s MotoGP future “still open” as Yamaha frustrations continue

Mandalika MotoGP track gravel “like knives”, says Pramac’s Jorge Martin
MotoGP MotoGP

Mandalika MotoGP track gravel “like knives”, says Pramac’s Jorge Martin

2022 Mandalika MotoGP Test: Full Day 2 Results
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 Mandalika MotoGP Test: Full Day 2 Results

2022 Mandalika MotoGP test: Marini top for Valentino Rossi’s team on day two
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 Mandalika MotoGP test: Marini top for Valentino Rossi’s team on day two

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset? Plus

Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset?

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Plus

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Plus

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
Feb 3, 2022
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Plus

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Plus

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in the premier class have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a shift in the contractual model used by manufacturers, which is set to have a significant impact on the balance of power in 2022

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey Plus

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey

Danilo Petrucci’s decision to switch to rallying at the conclusion of his time in MotoGP at the end of 2021 raised many eyebrows. Deciding to make his rally raid debut at the Dakar courted scepticism. With his debut almost over on several occasions before it began, Petrucci’s Dakar odyssey was a wild affair full of ups, downs and a run-in with a camel. He sat down with Autosport to reveal all

MotoGP
Jan 25, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve Plus

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022 Plus

The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022

OPINION: MotoGP will get its own Drive to Survive-style series in 2022, airing on Amazon Prime Video. It’s a much-needed grab at the mainstream for MotoGP, but a paradigm shift in the series highlighted by one of its leading stars must be embraced and not overshadowed by a desire to replicate DTS’s popcorn drama

MotoGP
Jan 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.