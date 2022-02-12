Tickets Subscribe
2022 Mandalika MotoGP test: Marini top for Valentino Rossi's team on day two
MotoGP / Mandalika February Testing Results

2022 Mandalika MotoGP Test: Full Day 2 Results

Luca Marini was fastest on the second day of the 2022 MotoGP Mandalika pre-season test for Valentino Rossi's VR46 Ducati squad. Full results from day two.

2022 Mandalika MotoGP Test: Full Day 2 Results

After problems with the new track in Indonesia on Friday, Saturday's running ran without any interruption - though the circuit remained filthy off-line.

Marini topped the day with a 1m31.289s on his 2022-spec Ducati, with Honda's Marc Marquez second fastest and Maverick Vinales on the Aprilia third.

The top 10 was completed by Fabio Quartararo, Joan Mir, Johann Zarco, Enea Bastianini, Pol Espargaro, Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia.

Mandalika Test Day 2 Full Results:

Day 2 results:

Pos. Rider Team Time Gap
1 Luca Marini VR46 Racing Team 1:31.289  
2 Marc Marquez Honda Team 1:31.481 0.192
3 Maverick Viñales Aprilia Racing 1:31.516 0.227
4 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP 1:31.564 0.275
5 Joan Mir Team SUZUKI 1:31.586 0.297
6 Johann Zarco Pramac Racing 1:31.586 0.297
7 Enea Bastianini Gresini Racing 1:31.599 0.31
8 Pol Espargaro Honda Team 1:31.605 0.316
9 Jorge Martin Pramac Racing 1:31.665 0.376
11 Brad Binder KTM Factory Racing 1:31.814 0.525
12 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha MotoGP 1:31.849 0.56
13 Alex Rins Team SUZUKI 1:31.884 0.595
14 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Racing 1:31.906 0.617
15 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda 1:31.918 0.629
16 Alex Marquez LCR Honda 1:31.980 0.691
17 Fabio Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing 1:32.047 0.758
18 Miguel Oliveira KTM Factory Racing 1:32.200 0.911
19 Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha RNF Team 1:32.303 1.014
20 Jack Miller Ducati Team 1:32.318 1.029
21 Raul Fernandez Tech3 KTM 1:32.401 1.112
22 Marco Bezzecchi VR46 Racing Team 1:32.471 1.182
23 Remy Gardner Tech3 KTM 1:32.598 1.309
24 Darryn Binder Yamaha RNF 1:33.053 1.764
2022 Mandalika MotoGP test: Marini top for Valentino Rossi's team on day two
2022 Mandalika MotoGP test: Marini top for Valentino Rossi's team on day two
2022 Mandalika MotoGP Test: Full Day 2 Results
MotoGP

2022 Mandalika MotoGP Test: Full Day 2 Results

2022 Mandalika MotoGP test: Marini top for Valentino Rossi's team on day two
MotoGP

2022 Mandalika MotoGP test: Marini top for Valentino Rossi's team on day two

Riders discuss MotoGP's "strange, characterful" first street circuit at Mandalika
MotoGP

Riders discuss MotoGP's "strange, characterful" first street circuit at Mandalika

Morbidelli: MotoGP riders cleaning dirty tracks is "f****** dangerous"
MotoGP

Morbidelli: MotoGP riders cleaning dirty tracks is "f****** dangerous"

Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset? Plus

Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset?

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Plus

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Plus

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
Feb 3, 2022
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Plus

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Plus

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in the premier class have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a shift in the contractual model used by manufacturers, which is set to have a significant impact on the balance of power in 2022

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey Plus

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey

Danilo Petrucci’s decision to switch to rallying at the conclusion of his time in MotoGP at the end of 2021 raised many eyebrows. Deciding to make his rally raid debut at the Dakar courted scepticism. With his debut almost over on several occasions before it began, Petrucci’s Dakar odyssey was a wild affair full of ups, downs and a run-in with a camel. He sat down with Autosport to reveal all

MotoGP
Jan 25, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve Plus

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022 Plus

The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022

OPINION: MotoGP will get its own Drive to Survive-style series in 2022, airing on Amazon Prime Video. It’s a much-needed grab at the mainstream for MotoGP, but a paradigm shift in the series highlighted by one of its leading stars must be embraced and not overshadowed by a desire to replicate DTS’s popcorn drama

MotoGP
Jan 10, 2022
