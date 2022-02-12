2022 Mandalika MotoGP Test: Full Day 2 Results

After problems with the new track in Indonesia on Friday, Saturday's running ran without any interruption - though the circuit remained filthy off-line.

Marini topped the day with a 1m31.289s on his 2022-spec Ducati, with Honda's Marc Marquez second fastest and Maverick Vinales on the Aprilia third.

The top 10 was completed by Fabio Quartararo, Joan Mir, Johann Zarco, Enea Bastianini, Pol Espargaro, Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia.

Mandalika Test Day 2 Full Results:

Day 2 results:

Pos. Rider Team Time Gap 1 Luca Marini VR46 Racing Team 1:31.289 2 Marc Marquez Honda Team 1:31.481 0.192 3 Maverick Viñales Aprilia Racing 1:31.516 0.227 4 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP 1:31.564 0.275 5 Joan Mir Team SUZUKI 1:31.586 0.297 6 Johann Zarco Pramac Racing 1:31.586 0.297 7 Enea Bastianini Gresini Racing 1:31.599 0.31 8 Pol Espargaro Honda Team 1:31.605 0.316 9 Jorge Martin Pramac Racing 1:31.665 0.376 11 Brad Binder KTM Factory Racing 1:31.814 0.525 12 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha MotoGP 1:31.849 0.56 13 Alex Rins Team SUZUKI 1:31.884 0.595 14 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Racing 1:31.906 0.617 15 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda 1:31.918 0.629 16 Alex Marquez LCR Honda 1:31.980 0.691 17 Fabio Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing 1:32.047 0.758 18 Miguel Oliveira KTM Factory Racing 1:32.200 0.911 19 Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha RNF Team 1:32.303 1.014 20 Jack Miller Ducati Team 1:32.318 1.029 21 Raul Fernandez Tech3 KTM 1:32.401 1.112 22 Marco Bezzecchi VR46 Racing Team 1:32.471 1.182 23 Remy Gardner Tech3 KTM 1:32.598 1.309 24 Darryn Binder Yamaha RNF 1:33.053 1.764