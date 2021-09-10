Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Aragon MotoGP: Marquez blitzes FP1 as Vinales debuts on Aprilia Next / Aragon MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP2 for Ducati
MotoGP / Aragon GP News

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch

By:

Tech3 KTM MotoGP outcast Iker Lecuona has reached a deal to join Honda’s factory World Superbike effort for the 2022 season, Autosport has learned.

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch

Along with current Tech3 stablemate Danilo Petrucci, Lecuona was left in the cold by KTM following the Austrian marque’s decision to promote current Moto2 riders Raul Fernandez and Remy Gardner next season.

The Spaniard has been linked to one of the vacant rides at what is currently known as Petronas SRT, which will quit MotoGP at end of 2021 but will be reborn under new ownership next year, as well as a move to WSBK and a potential return to Moto2.

It’s understood Honda set its sights on recruiting Lecuona after losing Alvaro Bautista, who is returning to Ducati after a two-season spell with the Japanese manufacturer.

Speaking on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Aragon MotoGP race, Lecuona confirmed his future had been secured, without giving any further details.

Lecuona moved up to the premier class in 2020 after representing KTM the previous seasons in Moto2, finishing 12th in both seasons with a sole victory at Valencia in 2018.

However, Lecuona's results in MotoGP so far have proved to be rather underwhelming, with a sixth-place finish in the second Austria race the best result he's managed in the class so far.

He currently sits 19th in the standings on 33 points, two places and three points behind team-mate and former factory Ducati rider Petrucci.

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lecuona is set to form part of an entirely new Honda line-up for 2022, likely leaving no room within the squad for Bautista’s current team-mate Leon Haslam.

Haslam, the 2018 British Superbike champion, made it clear during last weekend’s Magny-Cours round that he wished to continue in the HRC fold despite a lack of results obtained so far aboard the underdeveloped CBR1000RR-R.

The 38-year-old Briton had been strongly linked to a return to BSB, although other possibilities may exist to remain on the WSBK grid aboard satellite machinery.

Among the other riders that have been linked to Honda in recent weeks are Tom Sykes – out of a ride after being replaced at BMW by Scott Redding – ex-factory Ducati man Chaz Davies and Dominique Aegerter, who leads the World Supersport standings.

shares
comments

Related video

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez blitzes FP1 as Vinales debuts on Aprilia

Previous article

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez blitzes FP1 as Vinales debuts on Aprilia

Next article

Aragon MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP2 for Ducati

Aragon MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP2 for Ducati
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

1 d
2
Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

2 h
3
Formula 1

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022

5 h
4
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez blitzes FP1 as Vinales debuts on Aprilia

4 h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

1 d
Latest news
Aragon MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP2 for Ducati
MGP

Aragon MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP2 for Ducati

18m
KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch
MGP

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch

1 h
Aragon MotoGP: Marquez blitzes FP1 as Vinales debuts on Aprilia
MGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez blitzes FP1 as Vinales debuts on Aprilia

4 h
Quartararo not worried about repeat of 2020 Aragon MotoGP misery
MGP

Quartararo not worried about repeat of 2020 Aragon MotoGP misery

21 h
Yamaha MotoGP exit was a ‘mental release’ – Vinales
MGP

Yamaha MotoGP exit was a ‘mental release’ – Vinales

21 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
German Garcia Casanova
Moto3 star rookie Acosta set for 2024 MotoGP leap British GP
MotoGP

Moto3 star rookie Acosta set for 2024 MotoGP leap

Crutchlow in for Vinales at Silverstone, Dixon gets MotoGP debut at SRT Austrian GP
MotoGP

Crutchlow in for Vinales at Silverstone, Dixon gets MotoGP debut at SRT

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up his engine in Styrian MotoGP race Austrian GP
MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up his engine in Styrian MotoGP race

Iker Lecuona More
Iker Lecuona
Rumours of Dovizioso replacing Lecuona for MotoGP 2021 'angered' Tech3
MotoGP

Rumours of Dovizioso replacing Lecuona for MotoGP 2021 'angered' Tech3

KTM tester Kallio to replace Tech3's Lecuona at MotoGP Portugal finale
MotoGP

KTM tester Kallio to replace Tech3's Lecuona at MotoGP Portugal finale

Lecuona out of MotoGP Valencia GP after positive COVID test
MotoGP

Lecuona out of MotoGP Valencia GP after positive COVID test

Tech 3 More
Tech 3
Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech3 KTM in 2022
MotoGP

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech3 KTM in 2022

Tech3 to remain KTM satellite MotoGP team through to 2026
MotoGP

Tech3 to remain KTM satellite MotoGP team through to 2026

The device at the centre of MotoGP's 2020 technical war Plus
MotoGP

The device at the centre of MotoGP's 2020 technical war

Trending Today

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez blitzes FP1 as Vinales debuts on Aprilia
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez blitzes FP1 as Vinales debuts on Aprilia

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

Silverstone announces July date for 2022 British Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Silverstone announces July date for 2022 British Grand Prix

Aragon MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP2 for Ducati
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP2 for Ducati

Why F1 is ready to act on sprint race criticisms
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 is ready to act on sprint race criticisms

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Plus

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021

Latest news

Aragon MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP2 for Ducati
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP2 for Ducati

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch
MotoGP MotoGP

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez blitzes FP1 as Vinales debuts on Aprilia
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez blitzes FP1 as Vinales debuts on Aprilia

Quartararo not worried about repeat of 2020 Aragon MotoGP misery
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo not worried about repeat of 2020 Aragon MotoGP misery

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.