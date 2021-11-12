Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Norris has discussed racing together with MotoGP legend Rossi
MotoGP / Valencia GP Practice report

MotoGP Valencia: Lecuona fastest in wet FP1

By:

Tech3 KTM rider Iker Lecuona topped a wet first practice for MotoGP 2021's Valencia Grand Prix finale, as motorcycle racing legend Valentino Rossi begins the final race of his career.

MotoGP Valencia: Lecuona fastest in wet FP1

This weekend marks the final outing of nine-time grand prix motorcycle world champion Rossi, who will retire from MotoGP at the end of his 26th season on Sunday.

Tributes from within the paddock and around the motorsport world, including Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris, have been pouring in ahead of Rossi’s MotoGP farewell.

Going against all forecasts pre-weekend, rain arrived for the start of Friday morning’s FP1 session at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit.

Only 10 riders put lap times on the board in the opening stages of FP1, but the entire grid would eventually venture out as the rain slightly intensified.

KTM’s Miguel Oliveira set the early pace with a 1m45.246s, which he followed up with a 1m43.880s before Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia took over at the top of the timesheets with a 1m43.804s.

Oliveira quickly re-established himself at the top of the pile with a 1m42.107s, before improving to a 1m41.746s.

With just over 15 minutes to go Bagnaia went faster with a 1m41.511s, further cementing top spot with a 1m41.244s before crashing at the Turn 2 left-hander moments later.

Miller was one of several riders to crash in the slippery conditions

Miller was one of several riders to crash in the slippery conditions

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

He was unharmed but wasn’t the only rider caught out by the conditions, with Tech3’s Danilo Petrucci – also starting his final MotoGP race – suffering a highside at Turn 4 early on, while Bagnaia’s Ducati team-mate Jack Miller fell off at Turn 1 when he ran wide onto the painter run-off.

Miller’s crash came just moments after he’d moved to the top of the timesheets with a 1m40.724s.

Lecuona – World Superbike-bound in 2022 with Honda – then deposed Miller from top spot with a 1m40.569s in the dying stages of FP1, and went unchallenged through to the chequered flag to see out the morning fastest of all from Miller.

Oliveira completed the top three from Pramac’s Johann Zarco and the Suzuki of Joan Mir, while Bagnaia was sixth after his crash.

Avintia rookie Luca Marini also crashed late on at Turn 6, but still held onto seventh from the factory Yamaha of Franco Morbidelli and the sole factory Honda of Pol Espargaro, after HRC elected against replacing Marc Marquez – suffering with vision problems following a concussion – with test rider Stefan Bradl.

LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami rounded out the top 10, while 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo was 1.5s off the pace down in 15th as Yamaha’s typical wet weather problems appeared to persist.

Petrucci didn’t return to the track after his early spill, while Rossi wasn’t classified on the standings having completed just four laps in the conditions – the best of which putting him an unrepresentative 10.2s off the pace.

MotoGP Valencia FP1 results

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1'40.569  
2 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'40.724 0.155
3 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'40.730 0.161
4 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'40.940 0.371
5 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'40.943 0.374
6 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'41.015 0.446
7 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'41.104 0.535
8 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'41.200 0.631
9 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'41.300 0.731
10 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'41.486 0.917
11 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'41.512 0.943
12 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'41.547 0.978
13 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'41.889 1.320
14 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'41.974 1.405
15 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'42.081 1.512
16 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'42.158 1.589
17 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'42.168 1.599
18 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'42.182 1.613
19 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'42.438 1.869
20 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'42.767 2.198
21 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha    
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Norris has discussed racing together with MotoGP legend Rossi
Previous article

Norris has discussed racing together with MotoGP legend Rossi
Load comments
More
Lewis Duncan
Norris has discussed racing together with MotoGP legend Rossi
Formula 1

Norris has discussed racing together with MotoGP legend Rossi

MotoGP riders react to Rossi’s “end of an era” retirement Valencia GP
MotoGP

MotoGP riders react to Rossi’s “end of an era” retirement

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence Algarve GP Plus
MotoGP

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence

Iker Lecuona More
Iker Lecuona
Oliveira escapes injury after Lecuona crush in Algarve MotoGP Algarve GP
MotoGP

Oliveira escapes injury after Lecuona crush in Algarve MotoGP

Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies Misano September testing
MotoGP

Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch Aragon GP
MotoGP

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch

Latest news

MotoGP Valencia: Lecuona fastest in wet FP1
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Valencia: Lecuona fastest in wet FP1

Norris has discussed racing together with MotoGP legend Rossi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris has discussed racing together with MotoGP legend Rossi

MotoGP riders react to Rossi’s “end of an era” retirement
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP riders react to Rossi’s “end of an era” retirement

Rossi: Becoming an “icon” in MotoGP “the best thing of my career”
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: Becoming an “icon” in MotoGP “the best thing of my career”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Plus

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

OPINION: MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder was already under the microscope as his jump from Moto3 to join RNF's new top-class team was announced. But his crash with title hopeful Dennis Foggia caused significant consternation among the ranks - with many current riders suggesting the top level should be harder to break into as a result

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2021
How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence Plus

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence

Fabio Quartararo’s first DNF of his title-winning 2021 MotoGP season couldn’t have come at a better time. But the events of the Yamaha rider’s Algarve Grand Prix exposed the M1’s well-known major weakness, which could threaten his championship defence given the increasingly Ducati-heavy makeup of the grid heading into 2022

MotoGP
Nov 8, 2021
The financial implications fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression Plus

The financial implications fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression

The pressure shouldered by young riders is at the root of the increased on-track aggression seen in lower categories of late, which motorcycling's governing bodies want to curb with new rules. But will stopping under-18s from racing in the world championship and capping grid sizes prevent the often desperate acts of youths pursuing their MotoGP dreams?

MotoGP
Nov 2, 2021
The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano Plus

The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano

The prospect of Fabio Quartararo clinching the 2021 MotoGP world championship title at Misano appeared small after struggling to 15th in qualifying, while main rival Francesco Bagnaia took pole. Here's how the Yamaha rider turned it around, with help from an ill-fated Bagnaia tyre choice, to secure the crown with two races to spare

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2021
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Plus

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Autosport pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title Plus

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda Plus

How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda

There once was a time when Honda controlled any young rider who emerged in motorcycling, but its market dominance has now swung to the side of MotoGP rival KTM and, to a lesser extent Ducati. Could this development have significant ramifications for the future?

MotoGP
Oct 12, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.