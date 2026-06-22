Five things we learned from MotoGP's ferocious Czech GP

The Czech Grand Prix will be remembered as a turning point in the 2026 MotoGP season. This was where Marc Marquez relaunched his title bid with a second Sunday win in as many races, while team-mate Francesco Bagnaia continued his ascent up the competitive order with his first sprint win of 2026.

Ai Ogura did his best to overhaul the Ducatis, but ultimately had to settle for second position aboard the Trackhouse Aprilia. Ogura’s results, including a maiden pole position in qualifying, were the only consolation for Aprilia in what was an otherwise wretched weekend for the Noale brand.

Not only did both factory riders struggle for speed at Brno, Marco Bezzecchi also scored a major own goal by getting into an altercation with a marshal and earning a race ban.

Here is everything we learned from the 2026 Czech GP.

Ducati is no longer an outside title contender

Ducati's resurgence hit new heights in Brno Photo by: Lukas Kabon / Anadolu via Getty Images

Let’s take a look at some statistics. Ducati has now won four of the last five grands prix and five of the nine sprints held so far in 2026. In the manufacturers’ championship, it is now trailing Aprilia by just five points, while it has also significantly closed the gap in both riders’ and teams’ standing in the span of just one weekend.

That alone should be enough to conclude that Ducati is now very much back in the game. But the marque’s comeback from a difficult start to the season goes beyond just raw numbers. Most importantly, its factory team - which was its biggest weak link in the early races - is now firing on nearly all cylinders. Marquez has once again shown that he can beat the entire field even while facing physical limitations, while Bagnaia’s 2025 nightmare now appears behind him as he has rediscovered the consistency - if not the outright speed - that made him a Ducati great.

Of course, Ducati still needs Alex Marquez to return, take points off Aprilia riders and push its factory riders. Similarly, Fabio di Giannantonio is lacking the edge that is needed in a title fight, even if he remains Ducati’s highest-placed rider in the standings. Still, the Borgo Panigale marque has never been in such a strong position since last year’s Japanese GP.

Aprilia’s internal woes deeper than previously anticipated

Bezzecchi was slapped with a ban for hitting a marshal twice Photo by: Aprilia Racing

Aprilia needs to get its house in order. Firstly, it is now discovering that it may not have the fastest overall bike on the grid - or at least the fastest rider/bike combination. The RS-GP has simply been defeated too many times in recent rounds for it to be considered the true benchmark.

But as Ogura showed, it is still a very capable bike, and Aprilia should be in a much stronger position than Ducati than the results suggest. Over the Czech GP weekend, Jorge Martin never appeared to be in tune with the bike, and the double long lap penalty that was hanging over him didn’t help matters. On the other side of the garage, Bezzecchi made yet another costly error in the sprint, highlighting a persistent weakness in his armour.

What followed his crash has already been well documented. Whichever way the title fight goes, the marshal incident will be brought up time and again as a massive blot in Bezzecchi’s copybook.

After Martin’s shove to Paolo Bonora in Barcelona (which followed an incident with Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez), Martin’s first-lap melee in Balaton Park and Bezzecchi’s recent run-in with a marshal, Aprilia now needs its riders to get their acts together.

Current MotoGP stewards are strict and keen to set an example

Was Bezzecchi used as an example for zero tolerance to violence? Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Banning Bezzecchi from taking part in the Czech GP was probably the biggest decision in Simon Crafar’s career as MotoGP’s rider steward. The fact that Crafar and the rest of the stewards panel ignored any previous judgements passed for similar altercations showed that they wanted to set a new precedent against physical violence on the track. After some riders escaped similar but less serious situations with light punishment, the stewards appeared to draw a clear line with their decision at Brno.

Even Aprilia’s decision to appeal the decision in the hope of a lighter sanction didn’t change their mind, with the stewards remaining firm that a one-race suspension fit the crime.

The opinion on the severity of the punishment was mixed in the paddock, but speaking to the riders, it was clear that they understood that any kind of transgression would not be tolerated from now on.

Tech3 and VR46 the last remaining teams to firm up 2027 line-up

Vinales turned the heat up on Tech3 with his comments pre-weekend Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

With MotoGP signing a new five-year commercial agreement with the five manufacturers, teams will begin announcing their 2027 riders this week. Most of them had locked in their line-ups months ago as they began their preparations for the 850cc era. However, with just two races remaining before the summer break, there are still some question marks over who will race for VR46 and Tech3 next season.

Valentino Rossi’s team already has an agreement to run Ducati-contracted Fermin Aldeguer next year, but the identity of his team-mate remains a mystery. World Superbike Championship star Nicolo Bulega is the favourite for the seat, but Rossi’s half-brother Luca Marini could also find refuge at the squad after being dropped by Honda.

The biggest question marks surround Tech3, which is holding off its decision on 2027 - much to the dismay of Maverick Vinales. The Spaniard believes he has nothing to prove, insisting he will be able to recover from his Sachsenring injury and start performing at his very best again. Tech3 and KTM, on the other hand, want to see how he would actually fare when he is back to fitness, even though they are sympathetic to Vinales’ plight.

KTM has an option on both Vinales and team-mate Enea Bastianini until the end of this month, but it is likely that the latter will be released to join Trackhouse. Team CEO Guenther Steiner strongly suggested a rookie - likely Senna Agius - to fill the seat set to be left vacant by the departing Bastianini.

First 850cc test leads to intriguing rider choices

Mir might be leaving Honda at the end of the year, but he is getting to test its 2027 bike in Brno Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

One would think that manufacturers would keep any developments regarding their next-generation bikes as much of a secret as possible. Yet Honda and KTM are letting their departing riders test an early version of their 850cc prototypes on Monday after the Czech GP.

Honda didn’t retain either Joan Mir or Luca Marini for 2027, yet it is trusting their feedback to develop its first bike built to the new ruleset. The decision is also surprising considering that it is coming at the expense of Diogo Moreira, who has performed admirably over the last few weeks and will now have to wait until at least September to sample the RC214V.

KTM’s decision to entrust Pedro Acosta is a bit more straightforward. as three of its four current riders are set to leave at the end of the year, while Vinales is still not fully fit. In fact, it is having to call Dani Pedrosa on duty, even though this test was especially intended at giving race riders their first opportunity to test 2027 bikes and Pirelli tyres.

After the Brno test, MotoGP heads straight to Assen next weekend Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images