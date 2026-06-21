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MotoGP Czech GP: Marquez outduels Bagnaia to score back-to-back wins

Marquez passed Bagnaia and held off a late charge from Ogura to relaunch his championship bid

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez beat Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia in a straight fight to claim his second consecutive victory of the 2026 MotoGP season at the Czech Grand Prix.

After biding his time behind Bagnaia, who claimed the lead from polesitter Ai Ogura on the opening lap, Marquez made the decisive pass on Bagnaia with eight laps to go to hit the front for the first time.

Although Trackhouse rival Ogura mounted a serious challenge on the final lap after passing the other Ducati of Bagnaia, Marquez kept the Japanese rider at bay to take the chequered flag by 0.4s.

It was a significant result for the reigning world champion, with points leader Marco Bezzecchi banned from the race for striking a marshal in Saturday’s sprint.

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Bagnaia couldn’t keep up with the leading duo, but held on to third place to celebrate his fourth consecutive podium of the 2026 season.

At the start of the race, Ogura pulled away cleanly from pole position to lead into Turn 1, while Bagnaia slotted into second after re-passing his team-mate Marquez into Turn 6.

The three-time world champion immediately began challenging Ogura for position, making multiple attempts at passing the Trackhouse Aprilia.

On lap 2, he launched his factory Ducati up the inside into Turn 10, making the move stick to snatch the lead.

Marquez also went through on Ogura shortly afterwards, establishing a 1-2 for the Borgo Panigale marque at the front of the field.

Bagnaia initially built a small buffer over his team-mate, with Ogura dropping nearly a second behind in third place.

However, by lap 10, Marquez had wiped out the Italian’s advantage, setting up a tense intra-Ducati duel for victory.

Bagnaia initially managed to respond to Marquez’s pace, extending the gap back up to five tenths by the halfway point of the race.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

But Marquez was back on Bagnaia’s tail on lap 14, with Ogura also joining the fight for victory.

A move that seemed inevitable followed two laps later, with Marquez easing past Bagnaia at Turn 4 to snatch the lead.

The reigning world champion quickly pulled away at the front, while Bagnaia fell into the clutches of Ogura.

While Ogura had no trouble passing the Italian, it wasn’t until the final lap that he was within striking distance of Marquez.

Ultimately, Ogura couldn’t attempt a pass for the lead, as Marquez followed his first place in last fortnight’s Hungarian GP with another victory in Czechia.

Behind Bagnaia, Fabio Di Giannantonio ended up as the best of the rest in fourth after barging past Pedro Acosta on lap 13. The Italian started second on the grid and held the spot in the first braking zone, but lost momentum when Marquez passed him into Turn 4, dropping back to fifth.

While Di Giannantonio recovered to fourth, Acosta slipped behind the soft-shod Honda of Joan Mir and eventually retired from the race on the final lap with a technical problem.

That meant that Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer finished sixth ahead of Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse), with Luca Marini scoring more points for Honda in eighth.

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After serving two long lap penalties for triggering a pile-up in Hungary, Jorge Martin could only manage ninth place aboard the only factory Aprilia allowed to contest the race.

Tech3’s Enea Bastianini ended up as the top KTM in 10th following Acosta’s DNF.

Yamaha duo Alex Rins and Fabio Quartararo joined Acosta in the list of retirees.

Following Brno, Bezzecchi leads the championship by a reduced margin of five points over Martin, while Marquez has moved up to fourth in the standings behind di Giannantonio. The nine-time world champion now trails Bezzecchi by 40 points, having faced a deficit of over a 100 points just a month ago.

RACE

All Stats
 
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 21

39'51.297

       25
2 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 21

+0.421

39'51.718

 0.421     20
3 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 21

+2.255

39'53.552

 1.834     16
4 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 21

+2.424

39'53.721

 0.169     13
5 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 21

+12.810

40'04.107

 10.386     11
6 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati 21

+14.874

40'06.171

 2.064     10
7 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 21

+18.657

40'09.954

 3.783     9
8 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 21

+21.265

40'12.562

 2.608     8
9 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 21

+21.401

40'12.698

 0.136     7
10 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 21

+22.273

40'13.570

 0.872     6
11 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 21

+22.881

40'14.178

 0.608     5
12 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 21

+22.942

40'14.239

 0.061     4
13 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 21

+25.003

40'16.300

 2.061     3
14 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 21

+25.806

40'17.103

 0.803     2
15 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 21

+26.360

40'17.657

 0.554     1
16 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 21

+33.121

40'24.418

 6.761      
17 United Kingdom C. Crutchlow Team LCR 35 Honda 21

+44.784

40'36.081

 11.663      
dnf Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 20

+1 Lap

38'28.095

 1 Lap   Retirement  
dnf Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 17

+4 Laps

33'04.025

 3 Laps   Retirement  
dnf France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 1

+20 Laps

2'59.130

 16 Laps   Accident  
View full results

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