The nine-way Formula E title fight going down to the wire in London

Formula E’s Gen3 Evo era is set for an epic conclusion in London this weekend, with the fight for the 2025-26 title going down to the wire.

As many as nine drivers remain in mathematical contention heading to the ExCel double-header, the most since the chaotic 2020-21 season when 18 drivers went into the final races in Berlin with a chance of becoming champion.

Prior to last month’s races in Tokyo, one would have expected a more straightforward battle for the title. But with both Porsche and Jaguar faltering in the Japanese capital, the championship fight has been blown wide open.

Andretti’s Jake Dennis has gone from being 32 points down to leading the standings, while Pascal Wehrlein slipped from first to third following the Japan double-header. In all, four drivers (Dennis, Mitch Evans, Wehrlein and Oliver Rowland) appear to be genuine contenders, while the rest have an outside - or a mere mathematical - shot at the crown.

Adding to the uncertainty is the ExCel’s unique indoor/outdoor layout, which has routinely delivered chaotic - and controversial - title deciders over the years. Porsche and Jaguar would be the most obvious bets given their recent form, but past results only count for so much when stakes are so high and making (strategic) mistakes is easy. Just ask Jaguar.

In our London preview, we assess the chances of each of the nine title contenders.

Drivers' championship

Jake Dennis

Jake Dennis, Andretti Formula E Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Jake Dennis was Formula E’s first Gen3 champion in 2023, and if things go his way, he could be its last too. While all other title contenders have the might of a factory directly behind them, Dennis has punched above his weight in a customer Porsche, backed by an Andretti operation that has regularly outperformed its means.

Although Dennis was expected to be an outside contender at best heading into the final races, the outcome of the Tokyo weekend changed the complexion of the championship, with two podiums propelling him to the top of the standings.

Dennis has put together a strong campaign overall, even if it has been far from perfect. He started the season with a fine victory in Mexico and continued to amass a solid haul of points in the first half of the season.

Monaco was the lowest point of the year. After being taken out by Nick Cassidy in the opener, he caused a collision with Dan Ticktum in Sunday’s race and earned a penalty that left him without any points from the weekend.

However, he quickly bounced back from the double disappointment by winning in Sanya, with three podiums in the following four races to strengthen his title bid.

Mitch Evans

Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

The Formula E driver with the most wins is still searching for a maiden title, and London was the venue for some of his most painful heartbreaks. But Mitch Evans has a chance to set that right as he makes one final appearance for Jaguar before departing for Opel next season.

Evans’ campaign has gone through some major highs and lows, but it’s worth highlighting how exceptional his performances were when he was able to put everything together. First came the wet-weather win in Miami, even if Evans put the result down to the conditions rather than the car at his disposal. Jeddah was where his season really started, but it was in Madrid and Berlin where he really starred, converting back-of-the-grid starts into top-line results. By round 10, he was 21 points clear of the rest of the field.

The second Asian leg was where things started going wrong for him. An incident triggered by Ticktum in Sanya and a technical problem in Shanghai all cost him valuable points. But while the Tokyo weekend was tough for both Jaguar and Porsche, Evans was able to salvage a fourth place in the first race, which means he now trails Dennis by just two points.

With team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa far down the order, it will be imperative for Jaguar to back Evans in their joint-pursuit of a maiden drivers’ title.

Pascal Wehrlein

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche Formula E Team Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

Pascal Wehrlein is gunning to join Jean-Eric Vergne in the exclusive group of double Formula E champions. And with new team-mate Nico Muller having no more than a mathematical chance of the title, one would expect the entire Porsche Team to put its weight behind the German.

Looking back at Wehrlein’s season, one statistic particularly stands out: he failed to score points in six of the 15 races so far. On one hand, that shows how many poor weekends he has endured over the course of the season - whether due to factors within or outside his control.

But the fact that he is only five points behind Dennis going into London illustrates how impressive he has been otherwise during the year. Think about those dominant victories in Jeddah and Shanghai and the pole position in Berlin; there were plenty of occasions where Wehrlein made his rivals sit up and take notice.

Wehrlein also lost lots of points when others clattered into him, most notably in Monaco when it was his team-mate Mueller who caused an embarrassing clash for the factory Porsche team. On some occasions, he was himself at fault, like at Sanya (after being caught out by the timing of a red flag), while a dry-weather package cost him in the second Tokyo race.

Oliver Rowland

Oliver Rowland, Nissan Formula E Team Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Oliver Rowland has single-handedly carried Nissan this season and strengthened his position as one of the most talented drivers on the grid. With Jaguar and Porsche taking centre stage, the Briton has done all he could to extract the best out of the Nissan package.

For a large part of the season, he lacked consistency; either he finished on the podium or completely outside of the points. This meant that we saw Rowland producing some textbook drivers, such as in Monaco, that were reminiscent of his title-winning 2024-25 campaign. On the other hand, he also evidently dropped the ball at times. For instance, in Sanya, he clattered into the barriers while chasing Wehrlein, who was already carrying a penalty.

But those swings in performance hide the fact that he managed to achieve six podiums, more than any title contenders so far this season. That’s the paradox: Rowland was remarkably inconsistent despite being able to score regular podiums.

The Briton carries some momentum into the London weekend after recovering from poor starting positions to score two solid results on Nissan’s home turf in Tokyo. With that in mind, it would be foolish to bet against Rowland winning back-to-back titles at the end of the Gen3 era.

Edoardo Mortara, Mahindra Racing Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images

Edoardo Mortara equalled the record for most pole positions in a season - four - yet he is the only title contender yet to score a victory this season. Of course, there were occasions where other teams were simply faster than him in race trim, but it’s also fair to say that both Mortara and Mahindra didn’t execute everything as they needed to.

With a 40-point deficit, Mortara is at best an outside contender for the title. But with others focused on the championship battle, the Italian-French driver could utilise the opportunity to end a win-less streak that stretches back to 2022.

Antonio Felix da Costa

Antonio Felix Da Costa, Jaguar TCS Racing Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

After a difficult start to life at Jaguar, Antonio Felix da Costa began his championship challenge with back-to-back victories in Jeddah and Madrid. More podiums followed, but those were punctuated by costly non-points finishes. Da Costa was rightly aggrieved after being hit by Mueller in Berlin and again after a collision with Ticktum in Monaco. That meant that he was left with too much ground left to make up in the title fight, even as he proved he could take over from Evans as Jaguar’s next team leader in the Gen4 era.

Nick Cassidy

Nick Cassidy, Citroen Racing Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

Nick Cassidy’s move to Citroen has proved to be a success, even if he has fallen short of mounting a sustained title challenge. The Kiwi shone at the start of the season - winning from 13th place in Mexico - and again performed admirably in Tokyo. But ultimately, he never had the package to run regularly at the front and suffered too many painful non-scores, including a painful 17th place result after taking pole at Jarama.

Nico Muller

Nico Müller, Porsche Formula E Team Photo by: Porsche

Nico Muller emerged as a reliable and dependable driver after moving up to Porsche this year. Matching Wehrlein was always going to be tough, but he has done enough to help Porsche remain in the hunt for the teams’ title. His Berlin win was easily the highlight of the year, while the clash with Wehrlein in Monaco was the low point. One can expect him to assist his team-mate’s title bid in Berlin, even though he himself has a long shot at winning the championship.

Nyck De Vries, Mahindra Racing Photo by: Takashi Aoyama / LAT Images via Getty Images

For most of the season, Nyck de Vries has run in the shadow of team-mate Mortara. Yet it was the Dutchman who guided Mahindra back to winning ways in Monaco and secured another victory in Tokyo last month. While he has been erratic at times, the 2020-21 champion continues to excel on strategy and race execution, two things that would benefit him again in Tokyo. A championship is most certainly out of the picture, but he could bag yet another victory to cap off the year in style.