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MotoGP British GP: Fernandez takes dominant win, Martin extends points lead

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MotoGP British GP: Fernandez takes dominant win, Martin extends points lead

Crash on Saturday, win on Sunday - Fernandez bounces back from disappointment to dominate at Silverstone

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Raul Fernandez annihilated the competition at the British Grand Prix to claim his first victory of the 2026 MotoGP season, leading another podium lockout for Aprilia.

Having crashed out of Saturday’s sprint, the Trackhouse rider redeemed himself in the main race, grabbing the lead at the start and leading every lap in what was arguably the most convincing performance of his MotoGP career.

Aprilia’s Jorge Martin recovered from a poor start to finish second and extend his lead in the standings to 31 points, while Marco Bezzecchi resisted a late attack from Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez to secure the final spot on the podium.

At the start of the race, Fernandez got the holeshot into Turn 1 from second on the grid, after polesitter Martin dropped the order with a stuck rear ride-height device.

Ai Ogura also lost positions early on the opening lap, allowing Bezzecchi to slot into second behind race leader Fernandez.

But before Bezzecchi could mount an attack, the Spaniard had already checked out of the chasing pack, building a lead of a second by the end of the opening lap.

Fernandez continued to pull away from the rest of the field, extending his advantage to three seconds in the first quarter of the race.

As Bezzecchi and a recovering Martin duelled for second, Fernandez continued to edge away, cementing his lead at the front.

It took until lap nine for Martin to pass his team-mate, by which time his countryman was already 4.5s up front.

Although the 2024 champion managed to bring the gap down to 3.5s, Fernandez never appeared to be at threat, cruising in the final laps to claim his second career victory and reignite his title challenge.

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Glyn Kirk / AFP via Getty Images

Bezzecchi’s podium position came under serious threat in the middle part of the race, as he struggled with pain on his comeback from Sachsering injuries.

Alex Marquez passed him for third on lap 9, only to tumble to sixth after a big scare at Copse on the following lap. Although he closed the gap to Bezzecchi again, the Italian impressed with his defence to hold on to the final spot on the podium.

The Gresini rider, hence, had to settle for fourth place, ahead of the top KTM of Pedro Acosta.

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VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio made a late pass on Marc Marquez to claim sixth, as the latter again struggled with tyre graining in the final stages of the race.

The top 10 was completed by Brad Binder (KTM) and Luca Marini (Honda), both riders progressing from lower down the order.

Fabio Quartararo led Yamaha’s charge in 13th a year on from his pole position and near-win at Silverstone.

It was a race of survival at the Northamptonshire track, with only 16 of 23 riders making it to the finish. The most high-profile retirement was Ogura, who hit the deck on lap nine in what was his first major mistake of 2026. The mistake has dropped him to third in the standings, behind Bezzecchi.

Francesco Bagnaia also tumbled out of the race, bringing a premature end to a tough weekend, while home hero Cal Crutchlow was another notable retiree.

RACE

All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 20

39'45.930

25
2 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 20

+2.538

39'48.468

2.538 20
3 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 20

+3.393

39'49.323

0.855 16
4 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 20

+4.702

39'50.632

1.309 13
5 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 20

+6.256

39'52.186

1.554 11
6 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 20

+6.382

39'52.312

0.126 10
7 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 20

+9.550

39'55.480

3.168 9
8 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 20

+22.288

40'08.218

12.738 8
9 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 20

+23.845

40'09.775

1.557 7
10 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 20

+25.411

40'11.341

1.566 6
11 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 20

+26.301

40'12.231

0.890 5
12 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 20

+26.883

40'12.813

0.582 4
13 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 20

+29.458

40'15.388

2.575 3
14 Spain P. Espargaro Tech 3 44 KTM 20

+41.310

40'27.240

11.852 2
15 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 20

+41.492

40'27.422

0.182 1
16 Spain A. Fernandez Yamaha Factory Racing 47 Yamaha 20

+42.379

40'28.309

0.887
dnf Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 8

+12 Laps

17'46.134

12 Laps Accident
dnf Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 7

+13 Laps

14'54.268

1 Lap Accident
dnf United Kingdom C. Crutchlow Team LCR 35 Honda 6

+14 Laps

12'39.190

1 Lap Accident
dnf Spain I. Lecuona Gresini Racing 27 Ducati 5

+15 Laps

11'26.065

1 Lap Accident
dnf Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 4

+16 Laps

9'53.009

1 Lap Accident
dnf Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 1

+19 Laps

5'02.757

3 Laps Collision
dnf Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 0

+20 Laps

49.541

1 Lap Collision
View full results

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