Armstrong muscles to Caterham hat-trick on entertaining Knockhill weekend

Defending champion Matt Armstrong claimed all three Caterham Seven Championship UK victories at Knockhill, on the category’s latest appearance on the British Touring Car support bill, but it was far from plain sailing.

The Team Parker racer started a dry opener from pole position alongside Harry Senior, with points leader Taylor O’Flanagan nearly half a second behind in third. Armstrong and Senior quickly broke away from the pack and engaged in a race-long battle for the win, often at lap record pace. Although Senior applied severe pressure throughout, he was never quite close enough to mount a serious overtaking attempt. Armstrong duly held on for a narrow win, which would have been more comfortable but for a final lap bout of oversteer.

The heavens opened above Knockhill ahead of race two, and the wet asphalt helped produce a scintillating three-way tussle up front. O’Flanagan was a subdued presence in the first bout but was back in the mix in the second encounter, joining the Armstrong-Senior battle with gusto. The moves came thick and fast among the trio, aided by the appearance of grippier wet lines through Duffus Dip and Taylor’s, with each of the main protagonists enjoying a spell out in front.

However, just after the halfway point there was slight contact between O’Flanagan and Senior approaching Turn 1, forcing the latter’s left-side tyres onto the sodden Scottish grass. He rejoined at McIntyre but was out of contention for the win.

O’Flanagan continued to lead the way, with Armstrong maintaining a watching brief just behind. The reigning champion waited until the penultimate lap, and launched a bold move down the inside at the hairpin. The pass was completed with a graceful dab of opposite lock, and Armstrong stubbornly defended his position thereafter to claim a double win.

By comparison, race three was Armstrong’s most straightforward performance of the weekend, barring a lap one contretemps with O’Flanagan. Armstrong made a sluggish start from pole and carried too much speed into Turn 1 to compensate. He subsequently ran wide through Turn 2, allowing O’Flanagan to take the outside line at McIntyre. The pair collided, sending O’Flanagan through the gravel and down to sixth.

Senior attempted to take advantage of this racing incident, but was firmly rebuked by Armstrong, who gradually built a 6s lead by the chequered flag. O’Flanagan continued with a hobbled car and pulled off an impressive recovery drive to reach the final step of the podium.

Rogers bites into Marshall's Cayman advantage

Australian had the edge over team-mate Marshall in both the wet and dry at Knockhill Photo by: JEP

As the Porsche Sprint Challenge GB grid headed north for its third event of the season, dominant championship leader Joe Marshall could be forgiven for feeling confident.

The Team Parker Racing driver was unbeaten in 2026 up to this point, claiming six wins in a row and a healthy points lead to boot. However, his rookie team-mate Joshua Rogers finally turned potential into race wins at Knockhill.

The affable Australian has made an impressive full-time jump from sim racing this season, with a trio of podiums on his debut at Donington Park underlining his raw talent.

Rogers claimed pole position for the first two races of the weekend, and proceeded to make a good start in the opener. Belying his inexperience, Rogers cannily backed Marshall up at McIntyre, and eventually built a two-second gap in an impressive lights-to-flag victory.

Race two was a similar story, barring a treacherously damp track, with a mid-race safety car keeping the leader on his toes.

Rogers again defended into McIntyre on lap one of the finale before Marshall lunged for the lead at Clark. Rogers coolly gave his team-mate space but carried more speed to fend off the attack. He then maintained metronomic pace to the chequered flag, and looked entirely unflustered by the experience.

It may be too late for a championship charge, but Marshall’s Sprint Challenge dominance has been well and truly broken.

Hickton's mixed Scottish Mini weekend

Excelr8 driver twice won on the road but was denied the second by penalty for being out of position at the start Photo by: JEP

Ominous clouds circled the Fife venue for the first of the weekend’s three Mini Challenge races, but the track mercifully remained dry for the opener to the delight of polesitter Harry Hickton.

On his return to Excelr8, Hickton converted his strong qualifying performance into the lead at Duffus Dip, with the only blip in an otherwise assured performance coming when he was slowed by traffic in the final laps as he scored a maiden JCW win.

The rain finally arrived in time for race two, with Ned Anthony initially leading from the partially reversed grid ahead of Alex Solley and the pacey Harry Campey. On lap three, Campey unceremoniously shoulder-barged Solley into the gravel outside McIntyre, before passing Anthony for the lead in similarly robust fashion.

Jamsport’s Archie Johnson and Solley (Pro Alloys Racing) finished second and third on the road, but only after the charging Sam Gornall retired on the final lap with mechanical maladies, while Campey ended up 7.8 seconds ahead in P1. But to further compound Gornall’s misery, Campey later received a two-place penalty for his earlier misdemeanours, and Johnson inherited the victory.

Hickton again made a rapid getaway from pole in the finale, but was adjudged to have started outside his grid box, receiving a 5s penalty in the process. Despite his best efforts, he finished a net third behind the Pro Alloys duo of race winner Solley - the third new Mini victor of the weekend - and Max Edmundson.

It was a somewhat quiet weekend for Excelr8’s points leader Tom Ovenden, with the reigning champion picking up a best result of fourth but still maintaining a 33-point advantage over Edmundson.

Pape fights back amid huge Scottish Legends grid's thrills and spills

There were plenty of hair-raising moments like this among the bumper Legends pack Photo by: JEP

Thirty-four drivers signed up for the Scottish Legends championship’s BTCC appearance and perhaps unsurprisingly Saturday’s three races were nothing short of chaotic.

Across two heats and one final, there were a combined four safety car interventions and two red flags; one for a worrying six-car crash featuring multiple rollovers.

Edge Motorsport’s Ryan McLeish emerged from the stramash to clinch a heat win and the overall round victory, with Michael Weddell and Ross Marshall the other race winners on the day. However, championship leader Matthew Pape’s points advantage took a battering after his Mertec Motorsport car was destroyed during the final.

Sunday’s televised races were far calmer affairs in comparison, with Legends stalwart Ben Mason taking the spoils in the morning’s first rain-affected bout. McLeish then snatched the heat-two lead away from the impressive Angus Scrivener on the final lap, only for a 5s track-limits penalty to drop him to fifth.

Pape used a borrowed car to grab a redemptive win in the final race to help consolidate his championship lead, while McLeish’s 12th-placed finish was enough to secure his second overall round win of the weekend.

McLeish ended the chaotic weekend as the top scorer Photo by: JEP