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Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To discover your perfect job in motorsport, find out more here

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Motorsport Jobs of the week

Motorsport Jobs of the week

Photo by: Uncredited

1. Formula One - Producer - Biggin Hill

Formula One has an opening for a Producer within the Content Production team.

You will be leading the planning, creation and development of Formula 1’s digital video content across both short-form and long-form formats and overseeing content through post-production from brief through to final delivery.

Candidates will have at least five years’ experience producing video content.

2. United Autosports - Bodywork Mechanic - Wakefield

United Autosports is recruiting a Bodywork Mechanic on the McLaren Hypercar Programme.

Responsibilities for this job are to prepare, fit and maintain bodywork, panels, aero components and hardware and carry out fast repairs, swaps and turnarounds during live sessions.

You will have proven mechanical experience in high-level motorsport such as WEC, LMP, GT, FE, F1 or similar.

3. Prodrive - Truckie – Defender Rally Team - Banbury

Join Prodrive as a Truckie/HGV Garage Technician for their Defender Rally Team.

You will ensure all equipment and cars are delivered to venues around the world, whether by truck or air/sea freight and will be responsible for the wheels and tyres for cars on events, and the upkeep and maintenance of equipment and service area.

Ideal candidates will have a Class 1 HGV licence (C+E) and current DCPC.

4. Arrow McLaren Indycar Team - Facilities Coordinator - Indianapolis

The Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team has a vacancy for a Facilities Coordinator.

One aspect of this role if to manage and coordinate third-party vendors responsible for specialised services including landscaping, cleaning, property upkeep and seasonal grounds maintenance.

You will have hands-on maintenance experience in a commercial, industrial, manufacturing, motorsports or similar environment.

5. Pegasus Classic Engineering - Historic Motorsport Operations Manager - Lutterworth

Pegasus Classic Engineering is looking for a Historic Motorsport Operations Manager.

You will be responsible for the day-to-day management of workshop and race operations and assist in the development and implementation of business processes, operational improvements and quality standards.

Successful candidates will have proven experience managing a workshop and motorsport team with a strong understanding of historic race cars, classic vehicle restoration and motorsport preparation.

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