Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Fernandez to step up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech3 KTM
MotoGP / Dutch GP Qualifying report

Assen MotoGP: Vinales beats team-mate Quartararo to pole, Marquez 20th

By:

Maverick Vinales beat Yamaha team-mate Fabio Quartararo to MotoGP pole for the Dutch Grand Prix in a thrilling battle, while Marc Marquez will start 20th after a crash.

Assen MotoGP: Vinales beats team-mate Quartararo to pole, Marquez 20th

Vinales endured the worst weekend of his MotoGP career last time out in Germany when he qualified 21st and finished last, but rebounded in emphatic fashion to claim his first pole of 2021 by just 0.071 seconds.

Vinales set the early benchmark at a 1m32.413s, with Q1 pacesetter Johann Zarco and Pol Espargaro on the Honda falling in behind the Yamaha rider.

While Vinales bailed for pitlane after that lap, team-mate Quartararo edged ahead with a 1m32.336s before he began to light up the timing screens on his second flyer.

Blasting the field as he entered the final sector, Quartararo hooked that lap up to produce an all-time Assen lap record of 1m31.922s to go 0.491s clear of Vinales.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

On the first flying lap of his second run, Vinales was putting pressure on Quartararo’s time but made a mistake at the De Bult left-hander and lost the lap.

But he made no such errors on his follow-up tour, digging deep to find a 1m31.814s to snatch provisional pole away from Quartararo.

Quartararo came through the first two sectors of his final lap up on his team-mate, but he too made an error at the Mandeven right at Turn 10 and had to settle for second – leaving Vinales to celebrate his first pole since the Emilia Romagna GP last year with a new lap record.

Francesco Bagnaia leaped up to third at the death on his factory Ducati, leading LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami and Zarco.

Miguel Oliveira held a spot on the front row briefly in the closing stages of Q2 but was shuffled back to sixth on his KTM ahead of Alex Rins, the Suzuki rider crashing at the end at Stekkenval.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Jack Miller will start eighth on the other factory Ducati ahead of Aleix Espargaro’s Aprilia, with world champion Joan Mir on the Suzuki, Honda’s Pol Espargaro and Valentino Rossi (Petronas SRT) rounding out the top 12.

Tech3’s Iker Lecuona looked like he was set to make it into Q2 for the first time in 2021 having gone second behind Bagnaia at the chequered flag.

But Zarco denied him at the death having narrowly beaten the chequered flag to get one more lap in, pushing Lecuona down to 13th ahead of Pramac’s Jorge Martin, who was denied a place in Q2 when a mistake at the fast Ramshoek left-hander sent him off line.

Lorenzo Savadori will start 15th on his Aprilia ahead of Alex Marquez on the LCR Honda, while his factory Honda-mounted brother Marc will line up down in 20th.

The six-time MotoGP world champion crashed while chasing Lecuona on his final flying lap at the De Bult left-hander, with only KTM’s Brad Binder after a nightmare session and Petronas SRT stand-in Garrett Gerloff slower than Marquez.

Avintia duo Luca Marini and Enea Bastianini sandwich the sister Tech3 KTM of Danilo Petrucci in 17th, 18th and 19th.

MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix - Qualifying results

Q2

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 8 1'31.814  
2 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 7 1'31.885 0.071
3 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 7 1'32.116 0.302
4 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 9 1'32.314 0.500
5 France Johann Zarco Ducati 7 1'32.394 0.580
6 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 8 1'32.450 0.636
7 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 8 1'32.597 0.783
8 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 8 1'32.609 0.795
9 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 8 1'32.666 0.852
10 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 9 1'32.748 0.934
11 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 8 1'32.830 1.016
12 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 9 1'32.919 1.105
View full results

Q1

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 France Johann Zarco Ducati 6 1'32.541  
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 7 1'32.657 0.116
3 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 9 1'32.724 0.183
4 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 8 1'32.850 0.309
5 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 7 1'33.258 0.717
6 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 8 1'33.288 0.747
7 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 7 1'33.321 0.780
8 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 8 1'33.378 0.837
9 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 8 1'33.404 0.863
10 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 6 1'33.477 0.936
11 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 8 1'33.597 1.056
12 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 8 1'33.739 1.198
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Fernandez to step up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech3 KTM

Previous article

Fernandez to step up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech3 KTM
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

21 h
2
Formula 1

Horner: Hamilton's Red Bull F1 theories not based on 'reality'

5 h
3
Formula 1

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?

4 m
4
Formula 1

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother

20 h
5
Formula 1

Grand Prix F1 practice results: Verstappen dominates in Styria

23 h
Latest news
Assen MotoGP: Vinales beats team-mate Quartararo to pole, Marquez 20th
MGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales beats team-mate Quartararo to pole, Marquez 20th

33m
Fernandez to step up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech3 KTM
MGP

Fernandez to step up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech3 KTM

4 h
Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Quartararo as Marc Marquez misses Q2 spots
MGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Quartararo as Marc Marquez misses Q2 spots

4 h
Pedrosa set to make MotoGP comeback at Misano as KTM wildcard
MGP

Pedrosa set to make MotoGP comeback at Misano as KTM wildcard

5 h
Assen MotoGP Friday “first time I enjoyed” riding the Honda - Espargaro
MGP

Assen MotoGP Friday “first time I enjoyed” riding the Honda - Espargaro

19 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Quartararo as Marc Marquez misses Q2 spots Dutch GP
MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Quartararo as Marc Marquez misses Q2 spots

Assen MotoGP Friday “first time I enjoyed” riding the Honda - Espargaro Dutch GP
MotoGP

Assen MotoGP Friday “first time I enjoyed” riding the Honda - Espargaro

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Trending Today

F1 Styrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Horner: Hamilton's Red Bull F1 theories not based on 'reality'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Hamilton's Red Bull F1 theories not based on 'reality'

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother

Grand Prix F1 practice results: Verstappen dominates in Styria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix F1 practice results: Verstappen dominates in Styria

F1 Russian Grand Prix set to move to Igora Drive from 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian Grand Prix set to move to Igora Drive from 2023

MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Styrian GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in final practice session
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in final practice session

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Plus

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Plus

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021

Latest news

Assen MotoGP: Vinales beats team-mate Quartararo to pole, Marquez 20th
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales beats team-mate Quartararo to pole, Marquez 20th

Fernandez to step up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech3 KTM
MotoGP MotoGP

Fernandez to step up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech3 KTM

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Quartararo as Marc Marquez misses Q2 spots
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Quartararo as Marc Marquez misses Q2 spots

Pedrosa set to make MotoGP comeback at Misano as KTM wildcard
MotoGP MotoGP

Pedrosa set to make MotoGP comeback at Misano as KTM wildcard

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.