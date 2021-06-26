Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Pedrosa set to make MotoGP comeback at Misano as KTM wildcard Next / Fernandez to step up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech3 KTM
MotoGP / Dutch GP Practice report

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Quartararo as Marc Marquez misses Q2 spots

By:

Maverick Vinales led a Yamaha 1-2 from team-mate Fabio Quartararo in third practice for the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix as Germany winner Marc Marquez drops into Q1.

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Quartararo as Marc Marquez misses Q2 spots

A week after qualifying 21st and finishing last at the Sachsenring in his worst-ever MotoGP weekend, Vinales has been in imperious form across the Assen round so far by topping all three practice sessions and easing straight through to Q2.

The forecasted rain for FP3 didn’t materialise on Saturday morning, firmly opening the door for improvements to be made on the combined order in deciding the direct Q2 entrants for qualifying.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro was the first significant mover on the combined order, the Spaniard firing in a 1m33.442s to move up from seventh to fourth and go to top spot in the session.

Improvements on the combined order were numerous in the opening 10 minutes of the 45-minute session, though Vinales’ 1m33.072s from Friday remained untouched.

However, Vinales – who said on Friday he didn’t copy his team-mate’s settings as he said he would following his woeful German GP – moved the goalposts with 25 minutes to go with a 1m32.848s.

The Yamaha rider bettered this on his next lap to a 1m32.686s, before team-mate Quartararo edged ahead with a 1m32.597s.

With just over 11 minutes remaining, Vinales returned to the top of the order with a 1m32.336s, while world champion Joan Mir on the Suzuki leaped up to third behind him.

Vinales’s 1m32.336s wouldn’t be bettered through to the chequered flag and kept him on top of the standings, with a 1m32.533s late on for championship leader Quartararo cementing second.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Honda’s Pol Espargaro has enjoyed a strong weekend on his RC213V at Assen and trialled the new chassis team-mate Marquez used on Friday.

The Spaniard has eased into Q2 with a 1m32.641s putting him third in FP3 ahead of Aprilia-mounted brother Aleix.

Both Suzuki riders showed encouraging one-lap pace on FP3, with Mir and team-mate Alex Rins fifth and sixth and safely into Q2 at the end of the morning session.

Takaaki Nakagami had numerous laps deleted for track limits violations, but hooked up a 1m32.853s at the death to jump up to seventh and into Q2 on his LRC Honda ahead of KTM’s Miguel Oliveira.

Valentino Rossi will make his fourth appearance in Q2 after ending FP3 ninth on his Petronas SRT Yamaha, with Jack Miller the only Ducati in Q2 currently after sneaking into 10th by just 0.031 seconds.

Miller’s entry to Q2 came at the expense of Pramac’s Johann Zarco, with a costly early crash leaving him in 11th ahead of Francesco Bagnaia on the other works team Ducati and the sister Pramac bike of Jorge Martin.

Martin was on course to get into Q2 with a strong lap at the end, but was baulked by the Avintia Ducati of Enea Bastianini in the final sector.

Factory Honda rider Marquez came into Saturday battered and bruised from his heavy crash in FP2 on Friday and will have to go through Q1 having ended FP3 15th on the combined times ahead of KTM’s Brad Binder.

Franco Morbidelli’s injury stand-in Garrett Gerloff was last again after a late crash on his SRT Yamaha.

MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix - FP3 results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 23 1'32.336  
2 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 21 1'32.533 0.197
3 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 21 1'32.641 0.305
4 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 19 1'32.747 0.411
5 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 21 1'32.748 0.412
6 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 23 1'32.845 0.509
7 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 20 1'32.853 0.517
8 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 20 1'32.871 0.535
9 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 19 1'32.894 0.558
10 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 20 1'32.907 0.571
11 France Johann Zarco Ducati 16 1'32.938 0.602
12 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 22 1'32.941 0.605
13 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 19 1'32.974 0.638
14 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 20 1'33.026 0.690
15 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 18 1'33.069 0.733
16 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 22 1'33.087 0.751
17 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 21 1'33.250 0.914
18 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 18 1'33.356 1.020
19 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 18 1'33.368 1.032
20 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 21 1'33.465 1.129
21 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 22 1'33.853 1.517
22 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 21 1'34.254 1.918
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Pedrosa set to make MotoGP comeback at Misano as KTM wildcard

Previous article

Pedrosa set to make MotoGP comeback at Misano as KTM wildcard

Next article

Fernandez to step up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech3 KTM

Fernandez to step up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech3 KTM
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

18 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Russian Grand Prix set to move to Igora Drive from 2023

2 h
3
Formula 1

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother

17 h
4
Formula 1

Horner: Hamilton's Red Bull F1 theories not based on 'reality'

2 h
5
Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

1 d
Latest news
Fernandez to step up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech3 KTM
MGP

Fernandez to step up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech3 KTM

1 h
Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Quartararo as Marc Marquez misses Q2 spots
MGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Quartararo as Marc Marquez misses Q2 spots

1 h
Pedrosa set to make MotoGP comeback at Misano as KTM wildcard
MGP

Pedrosa set to make MotoGP comeback at Misano as KTM wildcard

2 h
Assen MotoGP Friday “first time I enjoyed” riding the Honda - Espargaro
MGP

Assen MotoGP Friday “first time I enjoyed” riding the Honda - Espargaro

16 h
SRT MotoGP rider Morbidelli has successful knee operation
MGP

SRT MotoGP rider Morbidelli has successful knee operation

17 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Fernandez to step up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech3 KTM Dutch GP
MotoGP

Fernandez to step up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech3 KTM

Assen MotoGP Friday “first time I enjoyed” riding the Honda - Espargaro Dutch GP
MotoGP

Assen MotoGP Friday “first time I enjoyed” riding the Honda - Espargaro

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Trending Today

F1 Styrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Russian Grand Prix set to move to Igora Drive from 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian Grand Prix set to move to Igora Drive from 2023

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother

Horner: Hamilton's Red Bull F1 theories not based on 'reality'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Hamilton's Red Bull F1 theories not based on 'reality'

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown

Ferrari: FIA should talk with F1 teams rather than issue technical directives
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: FIA should talk with F1 teams rather than issue technical directives

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Plus

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Plus

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021

Latest news

Fernandez to step up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech3 KTM
MotoGP MotoGP

Fernandez to step up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech3 KTM

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Quartararo as Marc Marquez misses Q2 spots
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Quartararo as Marc Marquez misses Q2 spots

Pedrosa set to make MotoGP comeback at Misano as KTM wildcard
MotoGP MotoGP

Pedrosa set to make MotoGP comeback at Misano as KTM wildcard

Assen MotoGP Friday “first time I enjoyed” riding the Honda - Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP Friday “first time I enjoyed” riding the Honda - Espargaro

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.