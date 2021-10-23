Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Misano GP Qualifying report

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Bagnaia continues pole streak, Quartararo 15th

By:

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia snatched pole for the MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as championship leader Fabio Quartararo is only 15th in a chaotic qualifying at Misano.

Title rivals Bagnaia and Quartararo both had to go through Q1 at Misano, but while the former eased through and went on to take the top spot for the fifth time in 2021, late yellow flags meant Quartararo will start a season-worst 15th.

The Misano track dried sufficiently enough for the field to run slicks in FP4, though the cold temperatures led to a number of crashes.

That trend continued into qualifying, though Bagnaia showed no signs of wavering in the conditions as he pushed his Ducati to an initial benchmark of 1m33.045s at the start of Q2.

This put him over a second clear of the field, though that gap would eventually be cut to just 0.025 second by his factory Ducati team-mate Jack Miller at the end of Q2.

But the Australian’s 1m33.070s ultimately wasn’t enough to deny Bagnaia a fourth-straight MotoGP pole.

Completing the all-Ducati front row came Valentino Rossi’s half-brother Luca Marini, who leaped up to third at the death of Q2 with a 1m33.130s on his two-year-old Avintia Ducati for the best qualifying result of his rookie MotoGP season.

Marini’s improvement came at the expense of Honda’s Pol Espargaro, who will head row two from KTM’s Miguel Oliveira and the sole Yamaha in Q2 of Franco Morbidelli in sixth.

Marc Marquez was almost sent over his Honda’s handlebars at Turn 2 at the start of Q2, and eventually did fall at Turn 6 at the end of the session as he attempted to improve on seventh.

Joining him on row three will be Tech3 duo Iker Lecuona – who came through Q1 and briefly held a front row spot – and Danilo Petrucci, both of whom also crashed at the end of Q2.

FP3 pace-setter Johann Zarco was another to depart his bike, but took 10th on his Pramac Ducati, with Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro and Pramac’s Jorge Martin – who crashed twice in Q2 – completing the top 12.

Quartararo and Bagnaia occupied the top two spots for much of the opening qualifying session as they made their bids to get into Q2.

But the wheels began to come off Quartararo’s charge in the closing stages of Q1, as Suzuki’s Alex Rins shadowed him to shuffle the Yamaha rider out of the second transfer spot.

At the same time Avintia’s Enea Bastianini tallied up his third crash of the day at Turn 6, bringing out the yellow flags and killing Quartararo’s hopes of getting into Q2.

The points leader was initially clocked in 13th, but later had his best lap deleted and was pushed down to a season-worst 15th ahead of his first match point in the 2021 championship.

However, confusion continues to surround Quartararo’s position as the latest results sheet issued by Dorna Sports suggests Quartararo has the third-fastest Q1 time.

Rins was promoted to 13th as a result of Quartararo’s penalty, after Lecuona snatched the final Q2 spot from the Suzuki rider, with LCR’s Alex Marquez 14th.

Further yellow flag cancellations pushed Bastianini back up to 16th for Sunday’s race ahead of Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) and world champion Joan Mir after the Suzuki rider crashed late on at the final corner.

KTM’s Brad Binder struggled to 20th behind the Aprilia of Maverick Vinales, with Petronas SRT’s Andrea Dovizioso heading Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro in 21st.

Rossi had his best lap cancelled in Q1 for a yellow flag infringement and will start his final MotoGP appearance on home soil from last place.

Emilia Romagna MotoGP - Q2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'33.045  
2 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'33.070 0.025
3 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'33.130 0.085
4 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'33.313 0.268
5 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'33.439 0.394
6 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'33.526 0.481
7 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'33.850 0.805
8 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1'33.893 0.848
9 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'34.140 1.095
10 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'34.687 1.642
11 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'34.963 1.918
12 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 2'24.631 51.586
Emilia Romagna MotoGP - Q1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'33.393  
2 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1'34.099 0.706
3 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'34.411 1.018
4 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'34.418 1.025
5 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'34.454 1.061
6 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'34.875 1.482
7 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'35.193 1.800
8 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'35.236 1.843
9 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'35.683 2.290
10 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'36.478 3.085
11 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'36.639 3.246
12 Italy Michele Pirro Ducati 1'37.880 4.487
13 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'37.948 4.555
  Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia    
Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Plus

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Autosport pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on

MotoGP
4 h
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title Plus

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda Plus

How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda

There once was a time when Honda controlled any young rider who emerged in motorcycling, but its market dominance has now swung to the side of MotoGP rival KTM and, to a lesser extent Ducati. Could this development have significant ramifications for the future?

MotoGP
Oct 12, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream” Plus

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream”

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Plus

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Plus

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest Plus

How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino Grand Prix will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP’s present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia’s flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021

